Jacquet Metal Service: First Half 2017 Results

On September 6, 2017 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet
examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June
30, 2017, which were subject to a limited review by the Statutory
Auditors.
|
m
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q2 2016
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
Sales
|
|
445.7
|
|
417.0
|
|
910.7
|
|
839.5
|
Gross margin
|
|
114.2
|
|
101.5
|
|
236.0
|
|
195.6
|
% of sales
|
|
25.6%
|
|
24.3%
|
|
25.9%
|
|
23.3%
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
29.5
|
|
15.4
|
|
60.7
|
|
24.2
|
% of sales
|
|
6.6%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
6.7%
|
|
2.9%
|
Operating income before non-recurring items (1)
|
|
23.2
|
|
10.0
|
|
50.1
|
|
14.1
|
% of sales
|
|
5.2%
|
|
2.4%
|
|
5.5%
|
|
1.7%
|
Operating income
|
|
22.1
|
|
10.1
|
|
49.2
|
|
14.5
|
Net income (Group share)
|
|
12.4
|
|
3.4
|
|
27.7
|
|
2.3
(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity
report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and
explains the methods used to calculate them.
First half 2017 sales and earnings
Group sales amounted to 911 million, +8.5% compared to first half 2016,
including the following effects:
> Volumes sold: -1.8% (Q2: -5.2%);
>
Price: +10.3% (Q2: +12.1%).
Gross margin amounted to 236 million or 25.9% of sales (Q2: 25.6%)
versus 23.3% in H1 2016.
EBITDA came to 60.7 million (Q2: 29.5 million), amounting to 6.7% of
sales versus 2.9% in H1 2016.
Operating income before non-recurring items amounted to 50.1 million
(5.5% of sales) compared to 14.1 million (1.7% of sales) in H1 2016.
Net income (Group share) amounted to 27.7 million (3% of sales) versus
2.3 million (0.3% of sales) in H1 2016.
Financial position
The Group generated operating cash flow of 48 million during H1 2017.
As of June 30, 2017, operating working capital amounted to 389 million,
including inventories of 387 million, and represented 23.4% of sales,
stable compared to year end of 2016.
As of June 30, 2017, Group net debt stood at 172 million, compared with
shareholders equity of 313 million, resulting in a net debt to equity
ratio of 55% (69% as of December 31, 2016).
First half 2017 earnings by division
|
|
|
Jacquet Abraservice
|
|
Stappert
|
|
IMS
|
|
|
Stainless steel and wear-
resistant
quarto plates
|
|
Long stainless
steel products
|
|
Engineering
steels
|
m
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
H1 2017
|
Sales
|
|
97.8
|
|
195.9
|
|
114.4
|
|
240.6
|
|
232.1
|
|
472.7
|
Change vs 2016
|
|
16.2%
|
|
15.9%
|
|
7.5%
|
|
11.0%
|
|
3.2%
|
|
4.2%
|
Price effect
|
|
13.3%
|
|
13.3%
|
|
18.2%
|
|
16.3%
|
|
8.8%
|
|
6.4%
|
Volume effect
|
|
2.8%
|
|
2.6%
|
|
-10.7%
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
-2.3%
|
EBITDA (1) (2)
|
|
6.4
|
|
13.5
|
|
7.0
|
|
16.7
|
|
12.6
|
|
26.5
|
% of sales
|
|
6.6%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
5.4%
|
|
5.6%
|
Operating income before non-recurring items (2)
|
|
3.9
|
|
8.9
|
|
6.3
|
|
15.8
|
|
10.1
|
|
22.6
|
% of sales
|
|
4.0%
|
|
4.5%
|
|
5.5%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
4.8%
(1) Non-division operations contributed 3.4
million to Q2 2017 EBITDA and 4.0 million to H1 2017 EBITDA.
(2)
Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report
includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the
methods used to calculate them.
Jacquet - Abraservice
This division comprises the Jacquet
and Abraservice brands, respectively specialized in the distribution of
stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. Jacquet and
Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 72% of
its business in Europe and 18% in North America.
Sales amounted to 195.9 million, +15.9% from 169.1 million in H1 2016:
volumes sold +2.6% (Q2: + 2.8%), price +13.3% (Q2: + 13.3%).
The gross margin rate rose 1.4 percentage points to 30.9% of sales,
while gross margin came to 60.5 million compared to 49.9 million in H1
2016.
EBITDA amounted to 13.5 million (Q2: 6.4 million), representing 6.9%
of sales, compared to 4.6 million (2.7% of sales) in H1 2016.
Stappert
This division specializes in the distribution of
long stainless steel products in Europe. It generated 41% of its sales
in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to 240.6 million, +11% from 216.7 million in H1 2016:
volumes sold -5.3% (Q2: -10.7%), prices +16.3% (Q2: +18.2%).
The gross margin rate rose 3 percentage points to 23.3% of sales, while
the gross margin came to 56.1 million versus 44.1 million in H1 2016.
EBITDA amounted to 16.7 million (Q2: 7 million), representing 6.9% of
sales, compared to 6.7 million (3.1% of sales) in H1 2016.
IMS group
IMS group specializes in the distribution of
engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. The division
generated 47% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to 472.7 million, +4.2% from 453.8 million in H1 2016:
volumes -2.3% (Q2: -5.6%), prices +6.4% (Q2: +8.8%).
The gross margin rate rose 2.8 percentage points to 24.7% of sales,
while the gross margin came to 116.7 million versus 99.3 million in H1
2016.
EBITDA amounted to 26.5 million (Q2: 12.6 million), representing 5.6%
of sales, compared to 9.4 million (2.1% of sales) in H1 2016. S+B
Distribution contributed 10.2 million (3.8% of sales) to EBITDA,
compared to 1 million in H1 2016.
Key financial information
Results
|
m
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
Sales
|
|
910.7
|
|
839.5
|
Gross margin
|
|
236.0
|
|
195.6
|
% of sales
|
|
25.9%
|
|
23.3%
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
60.7
|
|
24.2
|
% of sales
|
|
6.7%
|
|
2.9%
|
Operating income before non-recurring items (1)
|
|
50.1
|
|
14.1
|
% of sales
|
|
5.5%
|
|
1.7%
|
Operating income
|
|
49.2
|
|
14.5
|
Net income (Group share)
|
|
27.7
|
|
2.3
(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity
report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and
explains the methods used to calculate them.
Balance sheet
|
m
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
Dec. 31, 2016
|
Goodwill
|
|
68.4
|
|
68.5
|
Net non-current assets
|
|
144.8
|
|
147.6
|
Net inventory
|
|
387.2
|
|
376.2
|
Net trade receivables
|
|
230.6
|
|
171.3
|
Other assets
|
|
92.4
|
|
91.7
|
Cash
|
|
66.4
|
|
73.0
|
Total assets
|
|
989.9
|
|
928.3
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
312.7
|
|
296.5
|
Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|
|
105.6
|
|
112.3
|
Trade payables
|
|
229.1
|
|
176.4
|
Borrowings
|
|
242.2
|
|
281.2
|
Other liabilities
|
|
100.3
|
|
61.8
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
989.9
|
|
928.3
Cash flow
|
m
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
2016
|
Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|
|
49.2
|
|
45.3
|
Change in working capital
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
(2.2)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
47.7
|
|
43.1
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
(8.0)
|
|
(18.3)
|
Asset disposals
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.2
|
Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service S.A.
|
|
-
|
|
(9.5)
|
Interest paid
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
(9.6)
|
Other movements
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
1.3
|
Change in net debt
|
|
32.8
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt brought forward
|
|
205.3
|
|
213.5
|
Net debt carried forward
|
|
172.5
|
|
205.3
