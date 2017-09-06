+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
06.09.2017 18:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Jacquet Metal Service: First Half 2017 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE (Paris:JCQ):

On September 6, 2017 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2017, which were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

m   Q2 2017   Q2 2016   H1 2017   H1 2016
Sales 445.7 417.0 910.7 839.5
Gross margin 114.2 101.5 236.0 195.6
% of sales 25.6% 24.3% 25.9% 23.3%
EBITDA (1) 29.5 15.4 60.7 24.2
% of sales 6.6% 3.7% 6.7% 2.9%
Operating income before non-recurring items (1) 23.2 10.0 50.1 14.1
% of sales 5.2% 2.4% 5.5% 1.7%
Operating income 22.1 10.1 49.2 14.5
Net income (Group share) 12.4 3.4 27.7 2.3

(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

First half 2017 sales and earnings

Group sales amounted to 911 million, +8.5% compared to first half 2016, including the following effects:
> Volumes sold: -1.8% (Q2: -5.2%);
> Price: +10.3% (Q2: +12.1%).

Gross margin amounted to 236 million or 25.9% of sales (Q2: 25.6%) versus 23.3% in H1 2016.

EBITDA came to 60.7 million (Q2: 29.5 million), amounting to 6.7% of sales versus 2.9% in H1 2016.

Operating income before non-recurring items amounted to 50.1 million (5.5% of sales) compared to 14.1 million (1.7% of sales) in H1 2016.

Net income (Group share) amounted to 27.7 million (3% of sales) versus 2.3 million (0.3% of sales) in H1 2016.

Financial position

The Group generated operating cash flow of 48 million during H1 2017. As of June 30, 2017, operating working capital amounted to 389 million, including inventories of 387 million, and represented 23.4% of sales, stable compared to year end of 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, Group net debt stood at 172 million, compared with shareholders equity of 313 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 55% (69% as of December 31, 2016).

First half 2017 earnings by division

 

Jacquet Abraservice

 

Stappert

 

IMS

Stainless steel and wear-
resistant quarto plates

Long stainless
steel products

Engineering
steels

m Q2 2017   H1 2017 Q2 2017   H1 2017 Q2 2017   H1 2017
Sales 97.8 195.9 114.4 240.6 232.1 472.7
Change vs 2016 16.2% 15.9% 7.5% 11.0% 3.2% 4.2%
Price effect 13.3% 13.3% 18.2% 16.3% 8.8% 6.4%
Volume effect 2.8%   2.6% -10.7%   -5.3% -5.6%   -2.3%
EBITDA (1) (2) 6.4 13.5 7.0 16.7 12.6 26.5
% of sales 6.6%   6.9% 6.1%   6.9% 5.4%   5.6%
Operating income before non-recurring items (2) 3.9 8.9 6.3 15.8 10.1 22.6
% of sales 4.0% 4.5% 5.5% 6.6% 4.4% 4.8%

(1) Non-division operations contributed 3.4 million to Q2 2017 EBITDA and 4.0 million to H1 2017 EBITDA.
(2) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

Jacquet - Abraservice
This division comprises the Jacquet and Abraservice brands, respectively specialized in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. Jacquet and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 72% of its business in Europe and 18% in North America.

Sales amounted to 195.9 million, +15.9% from 169.1 million in H1 2016: volumes sold +2.6% (Q2: + 2.8%), price +13.3% (Q2: + 13.3%).

The gross margin rate rose 1.4 percentage points to 30.9% of sales, while gross margin came to 60.5 million compared to 49.9 million in H1 2016.

EBITDA amounted to 13.5 million (Q2: 6.4 million), representing 6.9% of sales, compared to 4.6 million (2.7% of sales) in H1 2016.

Stappert
This division specializes in the distribution of long stainless steel products in Europe. It generated 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to 240.6 million, +11% from 216.7 million in H1 2016: volumes sold -5.3% (Q2: -10.7%), prices +16.3% (Q2: +18.2%).

The gross margin rate rose 3 percentage points to 23.3% of sales, while the gross margin came to 56.1 million versus 44.1 million in H1 2016.

EBITDA amounted to 16.7 million (Q2: 7 million), representing 6.9% of sales, compared to 6.7 million (3.1% of sales) in H1 2016.

IMS group
IMS group specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. The division generated 47% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to 472.7 million, +4.2% from 453.8 million in H1 2016: volumes -2.3% (Q2: -5.6%), prices +6.4% (Q2: +8.8%).

The gross margin rate rose 2.8 percentage points to 24.7% of sales, while the gross margin came to 116.7 million versus 99.3 million in H1 2016.

EBITDA amounted to 26.5 million (Q2: 12.6 million), representing 5.6% of sales, compared to 9.4 million (2.1% of sales) in H1 2016. S+B Distribution contributed 10.2 million (3.8% of sales) to EBITDA, compared to 1 million in H1 2016.

Key financial information

Results

m   H1 2017   H1 2016
Sales 910.7 839.5
Gross margin 236.0 195.6
% of sales 25.9% 23.3%
EBITDA (1) 60.7 24.2
% of sales 6.7% 2.9%
Operating income before non-recurring items (1) 50.1 14.1
% of sales 5.5% 1.7%
Operating income 49.2 14.5
Net income (Group share) 27.7 2.3

(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

Balance sheet

m   June 30, 2017   Dec. 31, 2016
Goodwill 68.4 68.5
Net non-current assets 144.8 147.6
Net inventory 387.2 376.2
Net trade receivables 230.6 171.3
Other assets 92.4 91.7
Cash 66.4 73.0
Total assets 989.9 928.3
Shareholders equity 312.7 296.5
Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations) 105.6 112.3
Trade payables 229.1 176.4
Borrowings 242.2 281.2
Other liabilities 100.3 61.8
Total equity and liabilities 989.9 928.3

Cash flow

m   H1 2017   2016
Operating cash flow before change in working capital 49.2 45.3
Change in working capital (1.5) (2.2)
Cash flow from operating activities 47.7 43.1
Capital expenditure (8.0) (18.3)
Asset disposals 0.6 1.2
Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service S.A. - (9.5)
Interest paid (5.4) (9.6)
Other movements (2.2) 1.3
Change in net debt 32.8 8.3
 
Net debt brought forward 205.3 213.5
Net debt carried forward 172.5 205.3

The half-year report may be downloaded from: www.jacquetmetalservice.com.
Q3 2017 results: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 after close of trading

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu JACQUET METAL SERVICE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr JACQUET METAL SERVICE News
RSS Feed
JACQUET METAL SERVICE zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu JACQUET METAL SERVICE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene JACQUET METAL SERVICE News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere JACQUET METAL SERVICE News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Hurrikans wirbeln den Ölmarkt durcheinander
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Die Aufwärtsdynamik ist ungebrochen
Vontobel: Merck zieht Abspaltung von Consumer-Health-Geschäft in Betracht
Scalable Capital: Ein globales ETF-Portfolio zusammenstellen
HSBC: MSCI Emerging Markets (Weekly) - Die Kurve bekommen
DZ BANK  DAX: Ausbruchsversuch aus dem mittelfristigen Abwärtstrendkanal
SOCIETE GENERALE: Starker Aufwärtstrend: Mit Apple 42,8% bis Dezember erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur JACQUET METAL SERVICE-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

JACQUET METAL SERVICE Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wo ein WG-Zimmer 570 Euro kostet
So tickt Schäubles Staatsfeind Nummer eins
Der Abgesang auf die deutsche Automobilindustrie kam zu früh
Mit dieser Anlageform sparen Sie richtig
Kunden sollten nicht zögern, ihre Bank zu verklagen

News von

Vorsicht, Crashgefahr: Diese fünf Auto-Aktien sollten Anleger verkaufen
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
DAX: Es wird immer enger
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Medigene-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten

News von

Bewerbungen der Zukunft: Hier führt eine Künstliche Intelligenz für Firmen Bewerbungsgespräche
Ein Praktikant lehnte einen Job bei Apple ab, weil er das größte Erfolgsgeheimnis des Konzerns kennt
Von wegen iPhone 8 - das iPhone 7 wird bald ein unglaublich guter Deal sein
"Deutsche Passagiere sind die wahren Verlierer": Ryanairs Marketing-Chef attackiert Bund nach Air Berlin-Pleite
"Die Rente gibt es nicht mehr": Ein Finanzberater erklärt, warum wir unser ganzes Leben lang arbeiten werden, und zwar freiwillig

Heute im Fokus

DAX endet im Plus -- Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase -- Allianz im Visier der Chinesen? -- Daimler, Nordex, Vapiano im Fokus

United Continental ringt mit 'Harvey', Nordkorea-Konflikt und Treibstoffkosten. ABB bekräftigt Ertragsziele. trivago-Aktie stürzt heftig ab. US-Handelsbilanzdefizit fällt geringer als erwartet aus. Bund: Air Berlin kann Kreditmittel jetzt abrufen. Nachfolger des meist verkauften E-Autos: Bei diesem Kampfpreis kann Teslas Model 3 nicht mithalten. Analyst: Gewinnwarnungen in deutscher Autobranche möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
KW 35: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 35: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
DAX endet im Plus -- Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase -- Allianz im Visier der Chinesen? -- Daimler, Nordex, Vapiano im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:55 Uhr
Daimler-Aktie nach Analystenkommentaren bester DAX-Wert
Sonstiges
17:52 Uhr
Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Naga Group AGA161NR
BMW AG519000
MediGene AGA1X3W0
E.ON SEENAG99
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Deutsche Telekom AG555750