JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced a secondary public
offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock by certain of the
companys existing stockholders, including Onex Partners Manager LP and
its affiliates (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders). Additionally,
in connection with the offering, certain of the Selling Stockholders
intend to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to
1,875,000 additional shares of common stock.
The company is not selling any shares in this offering and will not
receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling
Stockholders in this offering.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Baird, and Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the
offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital
Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers in the
offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when
available, from: Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847
or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become
effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be
accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes
effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the worlds largest door and window
manufacturers, operating over 120 manufacturing facilities in 19
countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and
distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood,
vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new
construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and
non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in
manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR®
Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN®
brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor®
and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®,
and Trend® in Australia.
