JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced the pricing of a
public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock by Onex
Partners Manager LP and its affiliates (collectively, "Onex) and
certain of the companys other existing stockholders (collectively with
Onex, the "Selling Stockholders) at a public offering price of $33.75
per share. Onex has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering
is expected to close on November 20, 2017, subject to the satisfaction
of customary closing conditions.
The company is not selling any shares in this offering and will not
receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders
in this offering.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Baird, and Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in the
offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital
Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers in the
offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when
available, from: Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847
or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15,
2017. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the worlds largest door and window
manufacturers, operating over 120 manufacturing facilities in 19
countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and
distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood,
vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new
construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and
non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in
manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR®
Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN®
brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor®
and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®,
and Trend® in Australia.
