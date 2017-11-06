Juno Therapeutics to Present at November 2017 Investor Conferences

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) today announced that it will
webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in November. The
presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr,
Junos Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.
-
Juno will present at the 26th Annual Credit Suisse
Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) on Wednesday,
November 8, 2017.
-
Juno will present at the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive
Conference at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 29,
2017.
The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Juno's
website at www.JunoTherapeutics.com.
A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for
30 days following the corresponding conference.
About Juno
Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for
the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human
cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important
phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies
based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor
technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill
cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to
treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as multiple solid tumors
and multiple myeloma. Several product candidates have shown compelling
clinical responses in clinical trials in refractory leukemia and
lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's long-term aim is to leverage its
cell-based platform to develop new product candidates that address a
broader range of cancers and human diseases. Juno brings together
innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research
institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research
Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle Children's
Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San Francisco,
and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an exclusive
license to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital patented technology
for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which was developed
by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude Childrens Research
Hospital. Junos product candidate JCAR017 was developed in
collaboration with SCRI and others.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding Junos mission,
progress, and business plans, Junos participation at the 26th
Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI
Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive Conference, and the subject matter of
Juno's presentations at the conferences. Forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and reported
results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks
associated with: the success, cost, and timing of Juno's product
development activities and clinical trials; Juno's ability to obtain
regulatory approval for and to commercialize its product candidates;
with respect to the timing of JCAR017 approval, the time it takes to
complete enrollment of the pivotal cohort, the timing of Junos FDA
submission, and the duration of FDA review; Juno's ability to establish
a commercially-viable manufacturing process and manufacturing
infrastructure; regulatory requirements and regulatory developments;
success of Juno's competitors with respect to competing treatments and
technologies; Juno's dependence on third-party collaborators and other
contractors in Juno's research and development activities, including for
the conduct of clinical trials and the manufacture of Juno's product
candidates; Junos ability to attract and retain key scientific, quality
control/assurance, manufacturing or management personnel; Juno's
dependence on Celgene for the development and commercialization outside
of North America and China of Junos CD19 product candidates and any
other product candidates for which Celgene exercises an option; Junos
dependence on JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, over which Juno does
not exercise complete control, for the development and commercialization
of product candidates in China; Juno's ability to obtain, maintain, or
protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates;
amongst others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these
forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Juno's business
in general, see Juno's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2017 and Junos
other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date
hereof. Juno disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006264/en/