Juno Therapeutics to Present at November 2017 Investor Conferences

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) today announced that it will webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in November. The presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, Junos Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.

Juno will present at the 26 th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Juno will present at the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive Conference at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Juno's website at www.JunoTherapeutics.com. A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the corresponding conference.

About Juno

Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as multiple solid tumors and multiple myeloma. Several product candidates have shown compelling clinical responses in clinical trials in refractory leukemia and lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's long-term aim is to leverage its cell-based platform to develop new product candidates that address a broader range of cancers and human diseases. Juno brings together innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San Francisco, and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an exclusive license to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital patented technology for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which was developed by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Junos product candidate JCAR017 was developed in collaboration with SCRI and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding Junos mission, progress, and business plans, Junos participation at the 26th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive Conference, and the subject matter of Juno's presentations at the conferences. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: the success, cost, and timing of Juno's product development activities and clinical trials; Juno's ability to obtain regulatory approval for and to commercialize its product candidates; with respect to the timing of JCAR017 approval, the time it takes to complete enrollment of the pivotal cohort, the timing of Junos FDA submission, and the duration of FDA review; Juno's ability to establish a commercially-viable manufacturing process and manufacturing infrastructure; regulatory requirements and regulatory developments; success of Juno's competitors with respect to competing treatments and technologies; Juno's dependence on third-party collaborators and other contractors in Juno's research and development activities, including for the conduct of clinical trials and the manufacture of Juno's product candidates; Junos ability to attract and retain key scientific, quality control/assurance, manufacturing or management personnel; Juno's dependence on Celgene for the development and commercialization outside of North America and China of Junos CD19 product candidates and any other product candidates for which Celgene exercises an option; Junos dependence on JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, over which Juno does not exercise complete control, for the development and commercialization of product candidates in China; Juno's ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; amongst others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Juno's business in general, see Juno's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2017 and Junos other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Juno disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

