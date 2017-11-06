06.11.2017 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Juno Therapeutics to Present at November 2017 Investor Conferences

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) today announced that it will webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in November. The presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, Junos Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.

  • Juno will present at the 26th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
  • Juno will present at the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive Conference at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Juno's website at www.JunoTherapeutics.com. A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the corresponding conference.

About Juno

Juno Therapeutics is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Founded on the vision that the use of human cells as therapeutic entities will drive one of the next important phases in medicine, Juno is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on chimeric antigen receptor and high-affinity T cell receptor technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer. Juno is developing multiple cell-based product candidates to treat a variety of B-cell malignancies as well as multiple solid tumors and multiple myeloma. Several product candidates have shown compelling clinical responses in clinical trials in refractory leukemia and lymphoma conducted to date. Juno's long-term aim is to leverage its cell-based platform to develop new product candidates that address a broader range of cancers and human diseases. Juno brings together innovative technologies from some of the world's leading research institutions, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI), the University of California, San Francisco, and The National Cancer Institute. Juno Therapeutics has an exclusive license to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital patented technology for CD19-directed product candidates that use 4-1BB, which was developed by Dario Campana, Chihaya Imai, and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Junos product candidate JCAR017 was developed in collaboration with SCRI and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding Junos mission, progress, and business plans, Junos participation at the 26th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference and the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst / Deep Dive Conference, and the subject matter of Juno's presentations at the conferences. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: the success, cost, and timing of Juno's product development activities and clinical trials; Juno's ability to obtain regulatory approval for and to commercialize its product candidates; with respect to the timing of JCAR017 approval, the time it takes to complete enrollment of the pivotal cohort, the timing of Junos FDA submission, and the duration of FDA review; Juno's ability to establish a commercially-viable manufacturing process and manufacturing infrastructure; regulatory requirements and regulatory developments; success of Juno's competitors with respect to competing treatments and technologies; Juno's dependence on third-party collaborators and other contractors in Juno's research and development activities, including for the conduct of clinical trials and the manufacture of Juno's product candidates; Junos ability to attract and retain key scientific, quality control/assurance, manufacturing or management personnel; Juno's dependence on Celgene for the development and commercialization outside of North America and China of Junos CD19 product candidates and any other product candidates for which Celgene exercises an option; Junos dependence on JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, over which Juno does not exercise complete control, for the development and commercialization of product candidates in China; Juno's ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; amongst others. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Juno's business in general, see Juno's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2017 and Junos other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Juno disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Juno Therapeutics Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.11.17
Why Juno Therapeutics Shares Are Going Up 21.2% Today (MotleyFool)
02.11.17
Juno Therapeutics Shows Promise With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drug (EN, Benzinga earnings)
01.11.17
Can Juno Therapeutics Outmaneuver Its CAR-T Competitors? (MotleyFool)
22.09.17
Oddly, Juno Therapeutics Is Jumping 11.3% Today (MotleyFool)
20.09.17
Juno Therapeutics to launch $225 million follow-on offering (Market Watch)
10.09.17
CAR-T Mania: Could Juno Therapeutics Get Acquired Next? (MotleyFool)
05.09.17
Why Juno Therapeutics Shares Vaulted 46% Higher in August (MotleyFool)
29.08.17
Why Juno Therapeutics Stock Is Blasting Off Today (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Juno Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Juno Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Juno Therapeutics Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.10.2017Juno Therapeutics BuyMaxim Group
31.08.2017Juno Therapeutics ReduceStandpoint Research
29.08.2017Juno Therapeutics OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.08.2017Juno Therapeutics NeutralBTIG Research
05.05.2017Juno Therapeutics Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
09.10.2017Juno Therapeutics BuyMaxim Group
29.08.2017Juno Therapeutics OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.11.2016Juno Therapeutics BuyMaxim Group
08.07.2016Juno Therapeutics OutperformFBR Capital
11.04.2016Juno Therapeutics BuyMaxim Group
28.08.2017Juno Therapeutics NeutralBTIG Research
05.05.2017Juno Therapeutics Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
02.02.2017Juno Therapeutics NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.11.2016Juno Therapeutics HoldSunTrust
23.11.2016Juno Therapeutics Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
31.08.2017Juno Therapeutics ReduceStandpoint Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Juno Therapeutics Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Juno Therapeutics News

02.11.17Why Juno Therapeutics Shares Are Going Up 21.2% Today
01.11.17Can Juno Therapeutics Outmaneuver Its CAR-T Competitors?
02.11.17Juno Therapeutics Shows Promise With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drug
Weitere Juno Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

Risikobasiert anlegen lohnt sich
BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Deutsche Börse: Gewinnziel 2017 kassiert, optimistischer Ausblick
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Ölpreise steigen wegen Saudi-Arabien auf 2¼-Jahreshoch
UBS: NVIDIA Corp.: Trendfortsetzung möglich
Vontobel: Credit Suisse überzeugt mit verbesserter Profitabilität
HSBC: Dialog Semiconductor (Daily) - Wende geschafft?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Juno Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Juno Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Privat versichert? Nur so vermeiden Sie den Prämienschock
Mit diesem Trick haben Vermieter die nächste Wucher-Option
Darauf müssen Sie beim Austritt aus der Kirche achten
Paradise Papers zeigen heikle Verstrickungen von Wilbur Ross
Es gibt gute Gründe, dem neuen Fed-Chef zu misstrauen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax schließt leicht unter Schlussrekord vom Freitag
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Investoren-Legende hat eine Warnung an alle, die in Bitcoin investieren wollen
Billionenmarkt als Crash-Auslöser? Experten erklären, wie gefährdet das Finanzsystem wirklich ist
Tech-Experten zerlegten das iPhone X und waren verblüfft von seinem Inneren
Die E-Auto-Lüge: Emissionsfreie E-Autos gibt es gar nicht
Analysten: Warum Bitcoin als Bezahlmethode versagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow Jones endet fester -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus

Fox verhandelte mit Disney über Verkauf großer Geschäftsanteile. OSRAM will Dividende auf 1,10 Euro erhöhen. Samsung scheitert im Streit mit Apple vor höchstem US-Gericht. Produktion des Model 3 läuft schleppend - Was bedeutet das für die Zukunft von Elon Musk? Warum verkauft Jeff Bezos eine Million Amazon-Aktien? Einflussreicher Fed-Chef von New York geht vorzeitig.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow Jones endet fester -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:05 Uhr
Bitcoin-Kurs knackt neue Rekordmarke - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius, Allianz, GEA, KRONES
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400