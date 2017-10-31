Kent Automotive Launches Mobile App for Its Industry-Leading PROS Cost Recovery Tool

Kent Automotive, a division of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) and
a leading distributor of high-performance products and inventory
management solutions to collision and mechanical repair shops and
automotive OEMs, today announced the release of a mobile app to make
repair parts tracking and cost recovery easier and faster for collision
centers.
Kent Automotives PROS
Profit Enhancement Tool® app is available for Apples
iPhone® and Android
devices.
The PROS mobile app allows users to create complete and accurate
invoices directly from their mobile devices, including smartphones and
tablets. The PROS cost recovery tool improves repair workflow efficiency
by tracking and costing all consumable products used on a repair. The
app allows technicians to scan product bar codes with their phones,
which automatically enters the items in an invoice. PROS dynamic
database of thousands of repair supplies ensures more accurate, detailed
job costing and a more complete accounting of the materials used in
repair processes.
Kent customers registered with CCC
ONE® Repair Workflow shop management software (CCC ONE)
can send the invoice from the PROS mobile app directly to CCC One for
automotive repair claims processing.
"Functionality and ease of use are central to Kents PROS mobile app,
said Matt Brown, Senior Vice President, Sales, Lawson Products. "This
will further productivity gains for technicians using PROS. Speeding the
repair time cycle is a critical competitive advantage for collision
centers looking to improve the customer experience.
Kent Automotives PROS
Profit Enhancement Tool mobile app is available for download at Apples
App Store® and Google
Play.
About Lawson Products, Inc.
Celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2017, Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS)
is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair products. Lawson
carries a comprehensive line of products and provides inventory
management services to the industrial, commercial, institutional and
government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. With several
strategically located distribution centers in North America, Lawson
ships to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and the
Caribbean. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company supplies
products to collision and mechanical repair shops as well as automotive
OEMs. For additional information, please visit lawsonproducts.com
or kent-automotive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005301/en/