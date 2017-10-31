31.10.2017 12:30
Kent Automotive Launches Mobile App for Its Industry-Leading PROS Cost Recovery Tool

Kent Automotive, a division of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) and a leading distributor of high-performance products and inventory management solutions to collision and mechanical repair shops and automotive OEMs, today announced the release of a mobile app to make repair parts tracking and cost recovery easier and faster for collision centers.

Kent Automotives PROS Profit Enhancement Tool® app is available for Apples iPhone® and Android devices.

The PROS mobile app allows users to create complete and accurate invoices directly from their mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. The PROS cost recovery tool improves repair workflow efficiency by tracking and costing all consumable products used on a repair. The app allows technicians to scan product bar codes with their phones, which automatically enters the items in an invoice. PROS dynamic database of thousands of repair supplies ensures more accurate, detailed job costing and a more complete accounting of the materials used in repair processes.

Kent customers registered with CCC ONE® Repair Workflow shop management software (CCC ONE) can send the invoice from the PROS mobile app directly to CCC One for automotive repair claims processing.

"Functionality and ease of use are central to Kents PROS mobile app, said Matt Brown, Senior Vice President, Sales, Lawson Products. "This will further productivity gains for technicians using PROS. Speeding the repair time cycle is a critical competitive advantage for collision centers looking to improve the customer experience.

Kent Automotives PROS Profit Enhancement Tool mobile app is available for download at Apples App Store® and Google Play.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2017, Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair products. Lawson carries a comprehensive line of products and provides inventory management services to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market. With several strategically located distribution centers in North America, Lawson ships to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company supplies products to collision and mechanical repair shops as well as automotive OEMs. For additional information, please visit lawsonproducts.com or kent-automotive.com.

