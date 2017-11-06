Keysight Technologies Corporate Headquarters Operational After Northern California Fires

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) today announced today that its corporate headquarters, located at 1400 Fountaingrove Pkwy, Santa Rosa, Calif., is operational after being temporarily closed due to the Northern California wildfires. All four main buildings on-site are intact and the majority of production-related facilities are now in operation. As a result of the proximity to the fires, the building interiors experienced smoke and other fire-related environmental impacts. Cleaning and additional restoration efforts are ongoing in both production and non-production areas of the site. To ensure business continuity, the company has leased office space in the local area that will support Santa Rosa employees who are not immediately re-occupying the site.

Business continues as usual at Keysights other 145 worldwide locations, including its primary manufacturing and order fulfillment location in Penang, Malaysia. As the company restores the Santa Rosa site, it continues to take orders, ship products and otherwise meet the needs of its customers. Accordingly, the company expects that fourth quarter 2017 results will be in line with the guidance provided in its earnings press release on Aug. 30, 2017.

Keysight Technologies will release fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings after the stock market closes on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Website: www.investor.keysight.com

Listeners may log on to the call under the "Upcoming Events section and select "Q4 2017 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call to participate, or dial +1 844-579-6824 (U.S. only) or +1 763-488-9145 (International). The webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, Dec. 6 through Dec. 13 by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (or +1 404-537-3406 from outside the U.S.), and entering access code 94173241.

Note that Keysight is reaffirming guidance at this time solely in response to any uncertainty created by the Northern California wildfires and does not expect to reaffirm guidance in future quarters.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

