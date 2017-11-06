Keysight Technologies Corporate Headquarters Operational After Northern California Fires

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) today announced today that its
corporate headquarters, located at 1400 Fountaingrove Pkwy, Santa Rosa,
Calif., is operational after being temporarily closed due to the
Northern California wildfires. All four main buildings on-site are
intact and the majority of production-related facilities are now in
operation. As a result of the proximity to the fires, the building
interiors experienced smoke and other fire-related environmental
impacts. Cleaning and additional restoration efforts are ongoing in both
production and non-production areas of the site. To ensure business
continuity, the company has leased office space in the local area that
will support Santa Rosa employees who are not immediately re-occupying
the site.
Business continues as usual at Keysights other 145 worldwide locations,
including its primary manufacturing and order fulfillment location in
Penang, Malaysia. As the company restores the Santa Rosa site, it
continues to take orders, ship products and otherwise meet the needs of
its customers. Accordingly, the company expects that fourth quarter 2017
results will be in line with the guidance provided in its earnings press
release on Aug. 30, 2017.
Keysight Technologies will release fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings
after the stock market closes on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The company
will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only
mode.
|
Date:
|
|
Wednesday, Dec. 6
|
Time:
|
|
1:30 p.m. PT
|
Website:
|
|
www.investor.keysight.com
Listeners may log on to the call under the "Upcoming Events section and
select "Q4 2017 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call to
participate, or dial +1 844-579-6824 (U.S. only) or +1 763-488-9145
(International). The webcast will remain available on the website for 90
days.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at
approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, Dec. 6 through Dec. 13 by dialing +1
855-859-2056 (or +1 404-537-3406 from outside the U.S.), and entering
access code 94173241.
Note that Keysight is reaffirming guidance at this time solely in
response to any uncertainty created by the Northern California wildfires
and does not expect to reaffirm guidance in future quarters.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors
created therein. These forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and
are based on certain key assumptions of Keysights management and on
currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no
assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove
to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements
contained herein include, but are not limited to, information and future
guidance on the companys revenues, demand, financial condition,
earnings, operations, and operating earnings, as well as the companys
expected recovery from the Santa Rosa fires, the timeline for
restoration, recovery and re-occupancy of the Santa Rosa site, and the
companys planned release date for fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings,
in each case, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
Keysights results to differ materially from managements current
expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, access to and evaluation of the Santa Rosa site; fire-related damage
to the Santa Rosa site; changes in the demand for current and new
products, technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and
timing, and the risk that we are not able to realize the savings or
benefits expected from integration or restructuring activities. The
words "anticipate, "plan, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "will,
"should, "forecast, "project, and similar expressions, as they relate
to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include
those detailed in Keysights filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31,
2016, and Keysights quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended
July 31, 2017.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes,
from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test,
to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the
worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive,
energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight
generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight
acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More
information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
