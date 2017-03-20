29.09.2017 07:23
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Kiadis Pharma appoints Dr. Andrew Sandler as Chief Medical Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma or the "Company) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products to make bone marrow transplantations safer and more effective for patients suffering from blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, today announces the appointment of Dr. Andrew Sandler as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective October 1, 2017. Dr. Sandler will take over the role from Dr. Jeroen Rovers who will work closely with Dr. Sandler until the end of 2017, as part of a planned transition.

Dr. Sandler will be a member of the Executive Management Team and will oversee the overall medical function and strategy of the Company, including clinical development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and medical affairs.

Dr. Sandler has over 20 years of experience within the healthcare industry, dedicated to hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. He has served as the senior medical executive in multiple global NASDAQ listed oncology companies. Most recently, Dr. Sandler was Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, at Medivation (now part of Pfizer). Prior to that he was CMO at Dendreon Pharmaceuticals and Spectrum Pharma. He has also held senior-level positions with several other leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer Healthcare, Berlex and Seattle Genetics. Dr. Sandler obtained his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York and completed a fellowship in medical oncology at University of California San Francisco. A US citizen, Dr. Sandler is a board certified medical oncologist and has treated many patients with hematologic malignancies, including bone marrow transplant patients.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis Pharma, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Andrew Sandler to Kiadis Pharma. Andrews vast experience and track record of guiding late-stage oncology and cell therapy products through registration and launch in Europe and the US will be of immense value. He will be instrumental in further building recognition for and adoption of ATIR101 in the medical community, and allow us to create a strong presence in the US.

"Combined with the appointment of Jan Feijen as Chief Operations Officer and former Actelion COO Otto Schwarz joining our Supervisory Board, we now have a seasoned leadership team of the highest caliber to bring this unique orphan drug to patients.

"I would like to express our gratitude to Jeroen Rovers for his significant contributions to Kiadis Pharma, as evidenced by the European Marketing Authorization Application and FDA RMAT designation for ATIR101.

Andrew Sandler, commented: "I am very excited to join Kiadis Pharma at this crucial time in the Companys growth. I look forward to guiding ATIR101 through the next stages of its development, with the goal of bringing this innovative treatment to patients in Europe and the US. I have a personal passion for the field of oncology and I truly believe ATIR101 can address a huge unmet medical need for patients undergoing hematopoietic stem-cell transplantations.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products, as an adjunctive to a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), for the treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood disorders. The Companys product candidates have the potential to make allogeneic HSCT safer and more effective for patients.

Based on the positive results from the single dose Phase II trial with lead product ATIR101 in patients with blood cancer, the Company submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2017, for approval of ATIR101 across the European Union as an adjunctive treatment in HSCT for malignant disease. In addition, Kiadis Pharma has received regulatory approval in various countries to start dosing patients in a Phase III trial with ATIR101 that will be performed across Europe and North America. ATIR101 has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and Europe. In September 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted ATIR101 the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.

The Companys second product candidate, ATIR201, will address beta thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.

Kiadis Pharma was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data by the EMA.

The Companys shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels.

Company website: www.kiadis.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharmas or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharmas directors current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Kiadis Pharma N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.04.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma gibt Einreichung des Antrags auf Marktzulassung von ATIR101TM bei Blutkrebs bei der Europäischen Arzneimittelagentur (EMA) bekannt (dpa-afx)
26.04.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma N.V. (EQS Group)
31.03.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma gibt den Jahresfinanzbericht für das zum 31. Dezember 2016 endende Geschäftsjahr bekannt (dpa-afx)
31.03.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma N.V. (EQS Group)
28.03.17
DGAP-News: Pädiatrieauschuss der Europäischen Arzneimittel-Agentur genehmigt Kiadis Pharmas pädiatrisches Prüfkonzept für ATIR101(TM) (dpa-afx)
28.03.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma N.V. (EQS Group)
20.03.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma N.V. (EQS Group)
20.03.17
DGAP-News: Kiadis Pharma ernennt Jan Feijen zum Chief Operations Officer (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kiadis Pharma News
RSS Feed
Kiadis Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Kiadis Pharma N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Kiadis Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Kiadis Pharma News
Anzeige

Inside

Wenn die Vola steigt, droht Unheil
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Reich durch Schokoriegel und Lippenstift
Hoher Preisabschlag von WTI gegenüber Brent begünstigt US-Ölexporte
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursgewinne möglich
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Zinswende Ja oder Nein?
DZ BANK  Wacker Chemie: Positiver Ausblick auf Q3 2017 / Unfall in US-Polywerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: Mit Öl 21,6% in den nächsten 10 Wochen erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Kiadis Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Kiadis Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier droht der nächste Immobilien-Crash
Griechenlands Börse erleidet den Lindner-Crash
FDP-Chef Lindner lässt die griechischen Börsen zittern
Selbst die deutsche Oberschicht findet keine Wohnungen mehr
Investoren ziehen sich aus deutschem Markt zurück

News von

Studie: German Stocks4Ever - Fünf Dauerläufer-Aktien für ein sorgenbefreites Anleger-Leben
BYD-Aktie nach dem Ausbruch: So viel Potenzial steckt noch in dem Papier
Dax: Das sieht gut aus
Deutsche Aktien: Die wahren Wachstumsgewinner
Aurelius-Aktie, Osram und Co.: Das sind die Nebenwerte-Favoriten von Berenberg

News von

Hier zeigt Mesut Özil sein Luxus-Haus
Brauerei sucht professionellen Biertrinker - nur drei Stunden die Woche arbeiten
Privat-U-Boot, Pool-Bar & Kino: Diese protzigen Luxus-Yachten können sich nur Superreiche leisten
Diese Chefin änderte eine Kleinigkeit beim Bewerbungsprozess - seitdem hat keiner ihrer Mitarbeiter gekündigt
Burger King hat eine absurde Begründung, warum der Kinofilm "Es" in Russland verboten werden soll

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus

Wirtschaftsboom stützt Arbeitsmarkt und Kauflaune. "Bitcoin-König": Das ist die größte Blase unserer Zeit. Verkauf von Toshibas Speicherchip-Sparte unter Dach und Fach. EU-Kommission: 152 Milliarden-Euro-Lücke bei Mehrwertsteuer. H&M erleidet Gewinnrückgang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 38: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Angela Merkel kann zwar voraussichtlich vier weitere Jahre regieren - aber nur mit dem größten Verlust in der Geschichte ihrer Union. Hätten Sie sich einen neuen Kanzler gewünscht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.09.17
DAX schließt fest -- US-Handel endet grün -- Japan plant eigene Kryptowährung -- Rocket Internet verkauft Delivery-Hero-Anteil -- Morgan Stanley: Bald gibt es überall Teslas -- TUI im Fokus
Ausland
07:21 Uhr
Darum setzt ein Investor bei E-Autos lieber auf BMW als auf Tesla
Aktie im Fokus
07:16 Uhr
Politische Unsicherheit verdirbt Appetit auf Großübernahmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610
Nordex AGA0D655