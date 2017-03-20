Kiadis Pharma appoints Dr. Andrew Sandler as Chief Medical Officer

Regulatory News:
Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma or the "Company)
(Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products to make bone
marrow transplantations safer and more effective for patients suffering
from blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, today announces the
appointment of Dr. Andrew Sandler as Chief Medical Officer (CMO),
effective October 1, 2017. Dr. Sandler will take over the role from Dr.
Jeroen Rovers who will work closely with Dr. Sandler until the end of
2017, as part of a planned transition.
Dr. Sandler will be a member of the Executive Management Team and will
oversee the overall medical function and strategy of the Company,
including clinical development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance
and medical affairs.
Dr. Sandler has over 20 years of experience within the healthcare
industry, dedicated to hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. He has
served as the senior medical executive in multiple global NASDAQ listed
oncology companies. Most recently, Dr. Sandler was Senior Vice
President, Medical Affairs, at Medivation (now part of Pfizer). Prior to
that he was CMO at Dendreon Pharmaceuticals and Spectrum Pharma. He has
also held senior-level positions with several other leading
biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer Healthcare,
Berlex and Seattle Genetics. Dr. Sandler obtained his MD from Mount
Sinai School of Medicine, New York and completed a fellowship in medical
oncology at University of California San Francisco. A US citizen, Dr.
Sandler is a board certified medical oncologist and has treated many
patients with hematologic malignancies, including bone marrow transplant
patients.
Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis Pharma, commented: "I am delighted
to welcome Dr. Andrew Sandler to Kiadis Pharma. Andrews vast experience
and track record of guiding late-stage oncology and cell therapy
products through registration and launch in Europe and the US will be of
immense value. He will be instrumental in further building recognition
for and adoption of ATIR101 in the medical community, and allow us to
create a strong presence in the US.
"Combined with the appointment of Jan Feijen as Chief Operations
Officer and former Actelion COO Otto Schwarz joining our Supervisory
Board, we now have a seasoned leadership team of the highest caliber to
bring this unique orphan drug to patients.
"I would like to express our gratitude to Jeroen Rovers for his
significant contributions to Kiadis Pharma, as evidenced by the European
Marketing Authorization Application and FDA RMAT designation for
ATIR101.
Andrew Sandler, commented: "I am very excited to join Kiadis
Pharma at this crucial time in the Companys growth. I look forward to
guiding ATIR101 through the next stages of its development, with
the goal of bringing this innovative treatment to patients in Europe and
the US. I have a personal passion for the field of oncology and I truly
believe ATIR101 can address a huge unmet medical need for patients
undergoing hematopoietic stem-cell transplantations.
About Kiadis Pharma
Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products, as an
adjunctive to a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT), for the treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood
disorders. The Companys product candidates have the potential to make
allogeneic HSCT safer and more effective for patients.
Based on the positive results from the single dose Phase II trial with
lead product ATIR101 in patients with blood cancer, the Company
submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2017, for approval of ATIR101 across
the European Union as an adjunctive treatment in HSCT for malignant
disease. In addition, Kiadis Pharma has received regulatory approval in
various countries to start dosing patients in a Phase III trial with
ATIR101 that will be performed across Europe and North America.
ATIR101 has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and
Europe. In September 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
granted ATIR101 the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT)
designation.
The Companys second product candidate, ATIR201, will address beta
thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.
Kiadis Pharma was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP)
certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data by the EMA.
The Companys shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext
Brussels.
Company website: www.kiadis.com
