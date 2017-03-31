Kinder Morgan Declares Dividend of $0.125 for First Quarter 2017

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that its board of
directors approved a cash dividend of $0.125 per share for the quarter
($0.50 annualized) payable on May 15, 2017, to common shareholders of
record as of the close of business on May 1, 2017. KMI expects to
declare dividends of $0.50 per share for 2017 and use cash in excess of
dividend payments to fully fund growth investments and further
strengthen its balance sheet.
Richard D. Kinder, executive chairman, said, "We are pleased to have
made additional progress on our two largest growth projects: Trans
Mountain expansion and Elba Island Liquefaction. These are signature
energy infrastructure assets for North America, and we expect they will
contribute greatly to Kinder Morgans future growth. With respect to
Trans Mountain, after receiving approval from the Canadian federal
government and the province of British Columbia to proceed with the
project, we completed our final cost estimate review process with the
shippers. Despite the shippers right to terminate their contracts
during this process, 100 percent of the original committed capacity
(707,500 thousand barrels per day) remains under contract. Additionally,
while making steady progress constructing our Elba Island Liquefaction
facility, we welcomed EIG Global Energy Partners as a 49 percent joint
venture participant in that project.
"Meanwhile, consistent with previous guidance, we continue to develop
financing alternatives for the Trans Mountain project, either by
bringing in a joint venture partner or conducting an initial public
offering of a portfolio that would include Trans Mountain and other
Kinder Morgan Canadian assets, said Kinder. "In doing so, we will stay
on track toward our targeted leverage level of around 5.0 times net
debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA. That leverage level will create options for us
to return substantial value to shareholders through some combination of
dividend increases, share repurchases, additional attractive growth
projects or further debt reduction. Consistent with previous guidance,
we expect to announce revised dividend guidance for 2018 in the latter
part of this year. This progress, combined with our world class
portfolio of fee-based energy infrastructure assets, the balancing of
global crude oil supply and demand, and a more positive federal
legislative and regulatory environment, makes us very confident about
Kinder Morgans future in the near-term and long-term.
President and CEO Steve Kean said, "We are pleased with our operational
performance, which is slightly ahead of guidance we provided in January
for the quarter, and we remain on target for the year. We generated
earnings per common share for the quarter of $0.18 and distributable
cash flow of $0.54 per common share, resulting in $935 million of excess
distributable cash flow above our dividend.
Kean added, "We continue to drive future growth by completing
significant infrastructure development projects in our project backlog.
Our current project backlog is $11.7 billion, down from $12.0 billion at
the end of 2016. That total currently includes 100 percent of the Trans
Mountain project costs and will be adjusted when we decide on a
financing alternative. The reduction was primarily driven by placing the
Kinder Morgan Export Terminal in service. Excluding the CO2
segment projects, we expect the projects in our backlog to generate an
average capital-to-EBITDA multiple of approximately 6.7 times.
KMI reported first quarter net income available to common stockholders
of $401 million, compared to $276 million for the first quarter of 2016,
and distributable cash flow of $1,215 million that was essentially flat
versus $1,233 million for the comparable period in 2016. Net income
available to common stockholders was impacted by a $162 million
favorable change in total Certain Items compared to the first quarter of
2016. Certain Items in that quarter were primarily driven by project
write-offs and losses on impairments and divestitures, partially offset
by a favorable non-cash interest expense certain item.
2017 Outlook
For 2017, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share, achieve
distributable cash flow of approximately $4.46 billion ($1.99 per share)
and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.2 billion. KMI also expects to
invest $3.2 billion in growth projects during 2017, to be funded with
internally generated cash flow without the need to access equity
markets, and to end the year with a net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of
approximately 5.4 times. KMIs 2017 budget assumes a joint venture
partner on the Trans Mountain expansion project and contributions from
that partner to fund its share of growth capital, but does not include
any potential proceeds in excess of the partners share of expansion
capital to recognize the value created in developing the project to this
stage. KMI does not provide budgeted net income attributable to common
stockholders (the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to
distributable cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA) due to the inherent
difficulty and impracticality of predicting certain amounts required by
GAAP, such as ineffectiveness on commodity, interest rate and foreign
currency hedges, unrealized gains and losses on derivatives marked to
market, and potential changes in estimates for certain contingent
liabilities.
KMIs expectations assume average annual prices for West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude oil of $53 per barrel and Henry Hub natural gas
of $3 per MMBtu, consistent with forward pricing during the companys
budget process. The vast majority of cash KMI generates is fee-based and
therefore not directly exposed to commodity prices. The primary area
where KMI has commodity price sensitivity is in its CO2 segment,
with the majority of the segments next 12 months of oil and NGL
production hedged to minimize this sensitivity. The segment is currently
hedged for 35,969 barrels per day (Bbl/d) at $58.71 per barrel for the
remainder of the year, as well as 18,427 Bbl/d at $62.80/Bbl in 2018;
11,000 Bbl/d at $56.13/Bbl in 2019; 6,000 Bbl/d at $53.35/Bbl in 2020;
and, 1,200 Bbl/d at $52.46/Bbl in 2021. For 2017, the company estimates
that every $1 per barrel change in the average WTI crude oil price
impacts distributable cash flow by approximately $6 million and each
$0.10 per MMBtu change in the price of natural gas impacts distributable
cash flow by approximately $1 million.
Overview of Business Segments
"The Natural Gas Pipelines segments performance for the first
quarter of 2017 was impacted by the third quarter 2016 sale of a 50
percent interest in SNG, declines attributable to reduced volumes
affecting certain of our midstream gathering and processing assets, and
a negative impact on our Colorado Interstate Gas Company (CIG) pipeline
tariff rates as a result of a rate case settlement reached during 2016.
The segment benefited from increased contributions from the Elba Express
pipeline, which resulted from the substantial completion of an expansion
project in the fourth quarter of 2016, and improved results from Natural
Gas Pipeline Company of America (NGPL) as a result of several favorable
factors including the completion of an expansion project to increase
service to the Chicago area, Kean said.
Natural gas transport volumes were up 1 percent compared to the first
quarter of 2016, driven by higher throughput on the Tennessee Gas
Pipeline (TGP) due to projects placed in service, higher throughput on
NGPL due to deliveries to the Sabine Pass LNG facility and to South
Texas to meet continuing demand from Mexico, higher throughput on the
Texas Intrastate Natural Gas Pipelines due to contracts going into
effect after the first quarter of 2016, and higher throughput on El Paso
Natural Gas Pipeline due to colder weather in California. The increases
were partially offset by lower throughput on the TransColorado pipeline
due to lower Rockies production, as well as lower throughput on Cheyenne
Plains due to fuel switching back to coal and on SNG due to a
historically warm winter in the region. Natural gas gathered volumes
were down 15 percent from the first quarter of 2016 due primarily to
lower natural gas volumes on multiple systems gathering from the Eagle
Ford Shale and on the KinderHawk system.
Natural gas continues to be the fuel of choice for America and the
worlds evolving energy needs, and industry experts are projecting U.S.
natural gas demand, including net exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and net exports to Mexico, to increase by approximately 35 percent to
almost 107 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) over the next 10 years. Of
the natural gas consumed in the U.S., about 40 percent moves on KMI
pipelines. KMI expects future natural gas infrastructure opportunities
will be driven by greater demand for gas-fired power generation across
the country, LNG exports, exports to Mexico, and continued industrial
development, particularly in the petrochemical industry. In fact,
compared to the first quarter of 2016, natural gas deliveries on KMI
pipelines to Mexico were up 16 percent, increasing by approximately
391,000 dekatherms per day (Dth/d), and deliveries to LNG facilities
increased by approximately 548,000 Dth/d.
"The CO2 segment was impacted by slightly lower
commodity prices, as our realized weighted average oil price for the
quarter was $58.14 per barrel compared to $59.55 per barrel for the
first quarter of 2016, Kean said. "Combined oil production across all
of our fields was down 5 percent compared to 2016 on a net to Kinder
Morgan basis, partially driven by project deferrals at SACROC and Yates
as well as reallocating capital to higher return projects with longer
lead times. First quarter 2017 net NGL sales volumes of 10.2 thousand
barrels per day (MBbl/d) were up 3 percent from 2016. Net CO2 volumes
increased 12 percent versus the first quarter of 2016 driven by strong
demand from third parties, working interest partners and our own
operations. Southwest Colorado facilities produced record volumes of
1.339 Bcf/d and the Cortez Pipeline experienced record throughput volume
of 1.314 Bcf/d for the quarter.
Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 53.5 MBbl/d for the first
quarter, down 4 percent from 56.0 MBbl/d for the same period last year.
SACROCs first quarter gross production was 7 percent below first
quarter 2016 results but slightly above 2017 budget, and Yates gross
production was 6 percent below first quarter 2016 results but 1 percent
below plan. Both decreases were partially driven by project deferrals
during 2016 as well as reallocating capital to higher return projects
with longer lead times. First quarter gross production from Katz,
Goldsmith and Tall Cotton was 7 percent above the same period in 2016,
but below plan. Gross NGL sales volumes were 20.4 MBbl/d during the
quarter, slightly ahead of first quarter 2016.
"The Terminals segment experienced strong performance at our
liquids terminals that account for close to 80 percent of the segments
business. Growth in the liquids business during the quarter versus the
first quarter of 2016 was driven by increased contributions from our
Jones Act tankers and various expansions across our network, including
the recently commissioned Kinder Morgan Export Terminal, a 1.5 million
barrel liquids terminal development along the Houston Ship Channel,
Kean said. The Magnolia State, Garden State, Bay State and American
Endurance tankers were delivered in May 2016, July 2016, September
2016 and December 2016, respectively. The American Freedom tanker
was delivered in March 2017 and placed on-hire in early April 2017,
following final outfitting and a voyage to the U.S. Gulf Coast. All of
these tankers are contracted with major energy customers under long-term
charters.
The bulk terminals contribution was supported by improving volumes at
our coal and steel handling operations as global market conditions for
those commodities continue to improve.
"The Products Pipelines segment was largely in line with first
quarter 2016 performance, Kean said.
Total refined products volumes were up 1 percent for the first quarter
versus the same period in 2016. NGL volumes were up 2 percent from the
same period last year due to greater volumes on Cochin and Cypress
pipelines. Crude and condensate pipeline volumes were up 1 percent from
the first quarter of 2016, with strong performance by Kinder Morgan
Crude and Condensate Pipeline.
Kinder Morgan Canada contributions were down 7 percent in the
first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016 largely due
to operating expense timing changes and a 17 percent decrease in volumes
to Washington state, caused by narrowing price differentials with
competing sources.
Other News
Natural Gas Pipelines
-
On Feb. 28, 2017, KMI announced that investment funds managed by EIG
Global Energy Partners (EIG) became a 49 percent joint venture
participant in Elba Liquefaction Company, L.L.C. (ELC). ELC will own
10 liquefaction units and other ancillary equipment comprising
approximately 70 percent of the nearly $2 billion Elba Island
Liquefaction Project under construction at KMIs existing Southern LNG
Company facility near Savannah, Georgia. To acquire its membership
interest, EIG made a cash payment of approximately $385 million,
consisting of: a $215 million reimbursement to KMI for EIGs 49
percent share of prior ELC capital expenditures, excluding capitalized
interest; and a payment of approximately $170 million excess of
capital expenditures in consideration of the value created by KMI in
developing the project to this stage. The liquefaction project is
supported by a 20-year contract with Shell. Initial in-service is
expected in mid-2018. Final units coming on line by early 2019 will
bring total liquefaction capacity to approximately 2.5 million tonnes
per year of LNG, equivalent to approximately 350 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas.
-
On Feb. 3, 2017, Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C. (SNG), a joint
venture equally owned by subsidiaries of KMI and Southern Company,
filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) for the Fairburn Expansion Project in Georgia. The $240 million
project is designed to provide approximately 340,000 Dth/d of
incremental long-term firm natural gas transportation capacity into
the Southeast market, and includes the construction of a new
compressor station, 6.5 miles of new pipeline and pipeline loop, new
meter stations and other upgrades on the current SNG system, as well
as acquisition of certain assets from Southern Company.
-
Work continues on the approximately $285 million EEC Modification and
SNG Zone 3 Expansion Projects, which are supported by long-term
customer contracts. Two phases representing greater than 70 percent of
the approximately 853,000 Dth/d incremental capacity are now in
service. The SNG Zone 3 Project will be completed later this year, and
additional compression is planned to be added in 2018 to complete the
EEC Modification Project.
-
On Feb. 27, 2017, TGP received FERC Notice to Proceed (NTP) on Station
875, a new compressor station in Kentucky, for the planned Broad Run
Expansion Project. All FERC approvals have been received with the
exception of NTP on Station 563 near Nashville, Tennessee. A limited
number of state and local permits in Tennessee and Kentucky are
pending. The project, which is expected to be placed in service in
June 2018, will provide an incremental 200,000 Dth/d of firm
transportation capacity along the same capacity path as the Broad Run
Flexibility Project, which was placed in service in late 2015. Antero
Resources was awarded a total of 790,000 Dth/d of 15-year firm
capacity under the two projects from a receipt point on TGPs existing
Broad Run Lateral in West Virginia to delivery points in Mississippi
and Louisiana. Estimated capital expenditures for the combined
projects total approximately $800 million.
-
Following receipt of required FERC approvals, construction is now
underway on five other TGP projects with in-service dates in 2017 and
2018:
-
The approximately $179 million Southwest Louisiana Supply Project,
which received FERC NTP during the first quarter of 2017, will
provide 900,000 Dth/d of capacity to the Cameron LNG export
facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. In-service is planned in
the first quarter of 2018.
-
The approximately $156 million Susquehanna West Project, which
received FERC NTP on Jan. 4, 2017, will provide 145,000 Dth/d of
capacity for one customer. In-service is planned in November 2017.
-
The approximately $142 million Orion Project, which received its
FERC Certificate on Feb. 2, 2017, and NTP on March 15, 2017, will
provide 135,000 Dth/d of capacity for three customers. In-service
is planned in June 2018.
-
The approximately $67 million Triad Project, which received FERC
NTP on Feb. 15, 2017, will provide 180,000 Dth/d of capacity for
one customer. In-service is planned in June 2018.
-
The approximately $93 million Connecticut Expansion Project, which
received FERC full construction NTP on April 12, 2017, will
provide 72,100 Dth/d of capacity for three local distribution
company customers. In-service is planned in November 2017.
-
On March 22, 2017, KMI announced a non-binding open season for the
Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project that closes April 20, 2017, and
subsequently announced that DCP Midstream, LP, signed a letter of
intent regarding their expected participation in the development of
the project as a partner and shipper. The proposed pipeline would
transport up to 1.7 Bcf/d of natural gas from Waha to Agua Dulce,
Texas, providing an outlet for increased natural gas production from
the Permian Basin to growing markets along the Texas Gulf Coast. The
42-inch pipeline would traverse approximately 430 miles and be in
service in the second half of 2019, pending shipper commitments.
-
On Jan. 19, 2017, KMI was notified by FERC of separate rate
proceedings involving NGPL and WIC pursuant to Section 5 of the
Natural Gas Act. The companies are actively defending their rates and
fully expect the evidence to show that the rates charged by NGPL and
WIC have been and continue to be just and reasonable. KMI does not
believe that the ultimate resolution of these proceedings will have a
material adverse impact on results of operations or cash flows from
operations.
CO2
-
Drilling operations and construction of field facilities continue on
the approximately $66 million second phase of KMIs Tall Cotton field
project in Gaines County, Texas. Tall Cotton is the industrys first
greenfield Residual Oil Zone CO2 project, marking the first
time CO2 has been used for enhanced oil recovery in a field
without a main pay zone. KMI continues to expect first oil production
from the second phase of the project to occur in the second quarter of
2017.
-
The company continues to find high-return enhanced oil recovery
projects in the current price environment across its robust portfolio
of assets.
Terminals
-
Construction continues at KMI and Keyeras Base Line Terminal, a 50-50
joint venture crude oil merchant storage terminal being developed in
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The 12-tank, 4.8 million barrel new-build
facility is fully contracted with long-term, firm take-or-pay
agreements with strong, creditworthy customers. KMIs investment in
the joint venture terminal is approximately CAD$374 million.
Commissioning is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018 with
tanks phased into service throughout that year.
-
Work is substantially complete at the Kinder Morgan Export Terminal
(KMET) along the Houston Ship Channel. The approximately $246 million
project, supported by a long-term contract with a major ship channel
refiner, includes 12 storage tanks with 1.5 million barrels of storage
capacity, one ship dock, one barge dock and cross-channel pipelines to
connect with KMIs Galena Park terminal. Storage tanks at KMET were
placed into service in January 2017 followed by the terminals full
marine capabilities, which were commissioned at the end of March 2017.
-
Work continues on the previously announced Pit 11 expansion project at
KMIs Pasadena terminal. The approximately $185 million project,
back-stopped by long-term commitments from existing customers, adds
2.0 million barrels of refined products storage to KMIs best-in-class
liquids storage hub along the Houston Ship Channel. The first four
tanks are expected to be placed in service in the third quarter of
2017 with the balance following in the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
On March 25, 2017, KMIs American Petroleum Tankers (APT) took
delivery of the American Freedom from Philly Shipyard, Inc.
(PSI) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, bringing APTs fleet size to 13
tankers. The final two vessels under construction at PSI are scheduled
for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, while delivery
of the final vessel contracted from General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard
in San Diego, California, is scheduled for June 2017. The construction
programs at both PSI and NASSCO, which added nine ECO class vessels to
APTs best-in-class fleet, remain on time and on budget. Each of the
330,000-barrel capacity and LNG conversion-ready tankers is fixed
under charter with a major energy company.
Products Pipelines
-
KMI remains on schedule to begin operations for the approximately $540
million Utopia Pipeline Project in January 2018. Pipeline construction
started in April 2017, and commissioning of the pipeline is
anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Utopia Pipeline will
have an initial design capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, and will
move ethane from Ohio to Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The project is
fully supported by a long-term, fee-based transportation agreement
with a petrochemical customer.
Kinder Morgan Canada
-
Since receiving Government of Canada approval in 2016, Kinder Morgan
Canada has been moving forward with the regulatory, commercial and
construction planning aspects of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project,
achieving significant positive progress. Next steps for the project
include arranging acceptable financing and a final investment decision
by KMIs board of directors. Construction is set to begin in the fall
of 2017, and the project is expecting an in-service date of late 2019.
In the first quarter, the project successfully completed a final cost
review with its shippers and a supplemental open season. All available
long-term firm service capacity remains contracted on the pipeline
with a diverse group of 13 customers. The conclusion of these steps
demonstrates continued strong market support for the project and the
much-needed access to new markets it will bring to Canadian producers,
as well as providing a secure supply of Canadian crude to refineries
throughout the Pacific basin. Collectively, the firm shippers have
made 15- and 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day, or
roughly 80 percent of the capacity on the expanded pipeline, with the
remaining 20 percent reserved for spot volumes as required by the
National Energy Board. Aboriginal support for the project continues to
grow, with 51 Aboriginal communities in support of the project.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy
infrastructure companies in North America. It owns an interest in or
operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals.
KMIs pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude
oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and its terminals
transload and store petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and
handle such products as steel, coal and petroleum coke. It is also a
leading producer of CO2 that we and others use for enhanced
oil recovery projects primarily in the Permian basin. For more
information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.
Please join Kinder Morgan, Inc. at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
Wednesday, April 19, at www.kindermorgan.com
for a LIVE webcast conference call on the companys first quarter
earnings.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial
measures of distributable cash flow (DCF), both in the aggregate and per
share, segment earnings before depreciation, depletion, amortization and
amortization of excess cost of equity investments (DD&A) and Certain
Items (Segment EBDA before Certain Items), net income before interest
expense, taxes, DD&A and Certain Items (Adjusted EBITDA), Adjusted
Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per share are presented herein.
Certain Items are items that are
required by GAAP to be reflected in net income, but typically either (1)
do not have a cash impact (for example, asset impairments), or (2) by
their nature are separately identifiable from our normal business
operations and in our view are likely to occur only sporadically (for
example certain legal settlements, hurricane impacts and casualty
losses).
DCF is a significant performance
measure used by us and by external users of our financial statements to
evaluate our performance and to measure and estimate the ability of our
assets to generate cash earnings after servicing our debt and preferred
stock dividends, paying cash taxes and expending sustaining capital,
that could be used for discretionary purposes such as common stock
dividends, stock repurchases, retirement of debt, or expansion capital
expenditures.
Management uses this measure and believes it
provides users of our financial statements a useful measure reflective
of our businesss ability to generate cash earnings to supplement the
comparable GAAP measure.
We believe the GAAP measure most
directly comparable to DCF is net income available to common
stockholders.
A reconciliation of net income available to common
stockholders to DCF is provided herein.
DCF per share is DCF
divided by average outstanding shares, including restricted stock awards
that participate in dividends.
Segment EBDA before Certain Items
is used by management in its analysis of segment performance and
management of our business.
General and administrative expenses
are generally not under the control of our segment operating managers,
and therefore, are not included when we measure business segment
operating performance.
We believe Segment EBDA before Certain
Items is a significant performance metric because it provides us and
external users of our financial statements additional insight into the
ability of our segments to generate segment cash earnings on an ongoing
basis.
We believe it is useful to investors because it is a
measure that management uses to allocate resources to our segments and
assess each segments performance.
We believe the GAAP measure
most directly comparable to Segment EBDA before Certain Items is segment
earnings before DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity
investments (Segment EBDA).
Segment EBDA before Certain Items is
calculated by adjusting Segment EBDA for the Certain Items attributable
to a segment, which are specifically identified in the footnotes to the
accompanying tables.
Adjusted EBITDA is used by
management and external users, in conjunction with our net debt, to
evaluate certain leverage metrics.
Therefore, we believe Adjusted
EBITDA is useful to investors.
We believe the GAAP measure most
directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income.
Adjusted
EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income before interest expense,
taxes, and DD&A (EBITDA) for Certain Items, noncontrolling interests
before Certain Items, and KMIs share of certain equity investees DD&A
and book taxes, which are specifically identified in the footnotes to
the accompanying tables.
Adjusted Earnings is used by
certain external users of our financial statements to assess the
earnings of our business excluding Certain Items as another reflection
of our businesss ability to generate earnings. We believe the GAAP
measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Earnings is net income
available to common stockholders. Adjusted Earnings per share uses
Adjusted Earnings and applies the same two-class method used in arriving
at diluted earnings per common share.
Our non-GAAP measures described above should not be considered
alternatives to GAAP net income or other GAAP measures and have
important limitations as analytical tools.
Our computations of
DCF, Segment EBDA before Certain Items and Adjusted EBITDA may differ
from similarly titled measures used by others.
You should not
consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for an
analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
DCF should not be
used as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities
computed under GAAP.
Management compensates for the limitations
of these non-GAAP measures by reviewing our comparable GAAP measures,
understanding the differences between the measures and taking this
information into account in its analysis and its decision making
processes.
Important Information Relating to
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the
words "expects, "believes, anticipates, "plans, "will, "shall,
"estimates, and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements, which are generally not historical in nature.
Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the
beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently
available to them.
Although KMI believes that these
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can
give no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will
materialize.
Important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in or implied from these
forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described
in KMIs reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended
December 31, 2016 (under the headings "Risk Factors and "Information
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere) and its subsequent
reports, which are available through the SECs EDGAR system at www.sec.gov
and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made,
and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation
to update any forward-looking statement because of new information,
future events or other factors.
Because of these risks and
uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
|
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs, expenses and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
731
|
|
|
|
|
Operations and maintenance
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes, other than income taxes
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on impairments and divestitures, net
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,444
|
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from equity investments
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on impairments and divestitures of equity investments, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
Amortization of excess cost of equity investments
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
(465
|
)
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
401
|
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class P Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declared dividend per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.125
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per common share (1)
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
Natural Gas Pipelines
|
|
|
$
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
$
|
994
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
CO2
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
Terminals
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Products Pipelines
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
Kinder Morgan Canada
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Total Segment EBDA
|
|
|
$
|
1,910
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,664
|
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per common share uses adjusted earnings and
applies the same two-class method used in arriving at diluted
earnings per common share. See the following page, Preliminary
Earnings Contribution by Business Segment, for a reconciliation of
net income available to common stockholders to adjusted earnings.
|
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Earnings Contribution by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
% change
|
Segment EBDA before certain items (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Pipelines
|
|
|
$
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,132
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
CO2
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Terminals
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Product Pipelines
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Kinder Morgan Canada
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DD&A and amortization of excess investments
|
|
|
(573
|
)
|
|
|
(565
|
)
|
|
|
|
General and administrative and corporate charges (1) (2)
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
|
Interest, net (1)
|
|
|
(477
|
)
|
|
|
(510
|
)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book taxes (1)
|
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
|
(257
|
)
|
|
|
|
Certain items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related costs (3)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
Pension plan net benefit
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value amortization
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
Contract early termination earnings (4)
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Legal and environmental reserves (5)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
|
Change in fair market value of derivative contracts (6)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on impairments and divestitures, net
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
|
Project write-offs (7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal certain items before tax
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(235
|
)
|
|
|
|
Book tax certain items
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
401
|
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
401
|
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests certain item (8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
|
|
DD&A and amortization of excess investments (9)
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
|
Total book taxes (10)
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
Cash taxes (11)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other items (12)
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Sustaining capital expenditures (13)
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
|
DCF
|
|
|
$
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,233
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for dividends (14)
|
|
|
2,239
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
|
DCF per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
Declared dividend per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.125
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (15)
|
|
|
$
|
1,820
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes ($ million)
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes certain items:
1Q 2017 - Natural Gas Pipelines $36,
CO2 $(4), Terminals $5, general and administrative and corporate
charges $(7), interest expense $12, book tax $(12).
1Q 2016 -
Natural Gas Pipelines $(138), CO2 $(37), Terminals $(16), Products
Pipelines $(108), general and administrative and corporate charges
$(5), interest expense $69, book tax $103.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Includes corporate charges:
1Q 2017 - $9
1Q 2016 - $8
General
and administrative expense is also net of management fee revenues
from an equity investee:
1Q 2017 - $(9)
1Q 2016 - $(8)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Acquisition related costs for closed or pending acquisitions.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Comprised of income recognized related to the early termination of
customer contracts, including income from the sale of a contract
termination claim related to a customer bankruptcy.
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Legal reserve adjustments related to certain litigation and
environmental matters.
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Gains or losses in our DCF are reflected when realized.
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
Includes the following project write-offs:
1Q 2016 includes
$106 million of project write-offs associated with our Northeast
Energy Direct Market project and $64 million of write-offs
associated with our Palmetto project.
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
Represents noncontrolling interest share of certain items.
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
Includes KMI's share of certain equity investees' DD&A:
1Q
2017 - $98
1Q 2016 - $87
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
Excludes book tax certain items. Also, includes KMI's share of
taxable equity investees' book tax expense:
1Q 2017 - $27
1Q
2016 - $22
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
Includes KMI's share of taxable equity investees' cash taxes:
1Q
2016 - $(4)
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
Consists primarily of non-cash compensation associated with our
restricted stock program.
|
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
Includes KMI's share of certain equity investees' sustaining capital
expenditures (the same equity investees for which DD&A is added
back):
1Q 2017 - $(18)
1Q 2016 - $(22)
|
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
Includes restricted stock awards that participate in common share
dividends.
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is net income before certain items, less net income
attributable to noncontrolling interests before certain items, plus
DD&A (including KMI's share of certain equity investees' DD&A), book
taxes (including KMIs share of equity investees book tax), and
interest expense (before certain items). Adjusted EBITDA is
reconciled as follows, with any difference due to rounding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
|
|
Total certain items
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests before certain
items
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
DD&A and amortization of excess investments (see (9) above)
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
Book taxes (see (10) above)
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
Interest, net (see (1) above)
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
1,820
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
|
|
Volume Highlights
(historical pro forma for acquired assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Pipelines
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transport Volumes (BBtu/d) (1) (2)
|
|
|
29,326
|
|
|
28,928
|
|
Sales Volumes (BBtu/d) (3)
|
|
|
2,563
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) (2) (4)
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
|
3,207
|
|
Crude/Condensate Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) (2) (5)
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CO2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southwest Colorado Production - Gross (Bcf/d) (6)
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
Southwest Colorado Production - Net (Bcf/d) (6)
|
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
Sacroc Oil Production - Gross (MBbl/d) (7)
|
|
|
28.30
|
|
|
30.54
|
|
Sacroc Oil Production - Net (MBbl/d) (8)
|
|
|
23.58
|
|
|
25.44
|
|
Yates Oil Production - Gross (MBbl/d) (7)
|
|
|
17.87
|
|
|
19.03
|
|
Yates Oil Production - Net (MBbl/d) (8)
|
|
|
8.00
|
|
|
8.47
|
|
Katz, Goldsmith, and Tall Cotton Oil Production - Gross (MBbl/d) (7)
|
|
|
7.29
|
|
|
6.83
|
|
Katz, Goldsmith, and Tall Cotton Oil Production - Net (MBbl/d) (8)
|
|
|
6.18
|
|
|
5.77
|
|
NGL Sales Volumes (MBbl/d) (9)
|
|
|
10.16
|
|
|
9.90
|
|
Realized Weighted Average Oil Price per Bbl (10)
|
|
|
$
|
58.14
|
|
|
$
|
59.55
|
|
Realized Weighted Average NGL Price per Bbl
|
|
|
$
|
24.50
|
|
|
$
|
13.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terminals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liquids Leasable Capacity (MMBbl)
|
|
|
88.0
|
|
|
86.1
|
|
Liquids Utilization %
|
|
|
95.3
|
%
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
Bulk Transload Tonnage (MMtons) (11)
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
Ethanol (MMBbl)
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products Pipelines
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pacific, Calnev, and CFPL (MMBbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gasoline (12)
|
|
|
69.1
|
|
|
68.0
|
|
Diesel
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
24.8
|
|
Jet Fuel
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
Sub-Total Refined Product Volumes - excl. Plantation
|
|
|
116.3
|
|
|
114.9
|
|
Plantation (MMBbl) (13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gasoline
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
Diesel
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Jet Fuel
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
Sub-Total Refined Product Volumes - Plantation
|
|
|
27.8
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
Total (MMBbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gasoline (12)
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
88.7
|
|
Diesel
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
Jet Fuel
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
Total Refined Product Volumes
|
|
|
144.1
|
|
|
143.3
|
|
NGLs (MMBbl) (14)
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
Crude and Condensate (MMBbl) (15)
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
Total Delivery Volumes (MMBbl)
|
|
|
185.0
|
|
|
183.6
|
|
Ethanol (MMBbl) (16)
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trans Mountain (MMBbls - mainline throughput)
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Includes Texas Intrastates, Copano South Texas, KMNTP, Monterrey,
TransColorado, MEP, KMLA, FEP, TGP, EPNG, CIG, WIC, Cheyenne Plains,
SNG, Elba Express, Ruby, Sierrita, NGPL, and Citrus pipeline
volumes. Joint Venture throughput reported at KMI share.
|
(2)
|
|
Volumes for acquired pipelines are included for all periods.
|
(3)
|
|
Includes Texas Intrastates and KMNTP.
|
(4)
|
|
Includes Copano Oklahoma, Copano South Texas, Eagle Ford Gathering,
Copano, North Texas, Altamont, KinderHawk, Camino Real, Endeavor,
Bighorn, Webb/Duval Gatherers, Fort Union, EagleHawk, Red Cedar, and
Hiland Midstream throughput. Joint Venture throughput reported at
KMI share.
|
(5)
|
|
Includes Hiland Midstream, EagleHawk, and Camino Real. Joint Venture
throughput reported at KMI share.
|
(6)
|
|
Includes McElmo Dome and Doe Canyon sales volumes.
|
(7)
|
|
Represents 100% production from the field.
|
(8)
|
|
Represents KMI's net share of the production from the field.
|
(9)
|
|
Net to KMI.
|
(10)
|
|
Includes all KMI crude oil properties.
|
(11)
|
|
Includes KMI's share of Joint Venture tonnage.
|
(12)
|
|
Gasoline volumes include ethanol pipeline volumes.
|
(13)
|
|
Plantation reported at KMI share.
|
(14)
|
|
Includes Cochin and Cypress (KMI share).
|
(15)
|
|
Includes KMCC, Double Eagle (KMI share), and Double H.
|
(16)
|
|
Total ethanol handled including pipeline volumes included in
gasoline volumes above.
|
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
|
|
$
|
684
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
2,279
|
|
|
|
2,545
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
39,023
|
|
|
|
38,705
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
7,136
|
|
|
|
7,027
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
22,154
|
|
|
|
22,152
|
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
|
|
8,805
|
|
|
|
9,192
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
79,793
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
3,928
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,696
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
3,228
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
34,285
|
|
|
|
36,105
|
|
Preferred interest in general partner of KMP
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Debt fair value adjustments
|
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
2,225
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
44,788
|
|
|
|
45,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other shareholders equity
|
|
|
35,238
|
|
|
|
35,092
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(593
|
)
|
|
|
(661
|
)
|
Total KMI equity
|
|
|
34,645
|
|
|
|
34,431
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
35,005
|
|
|
|
34,802
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
79,793
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt (1)
|
|
|
$
|
37,843
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
852
|
|
|
|
$
|
721
|
|
Total certain items
|
|
|
770
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests before certain
items
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
DD&A and amortization of excess investments
|
|
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
2,617
|
|
Book taxes
|
|
|
976
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
2,002
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
7,181
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
(1)
|
|
Amounts exclude: (i) the preferred interest in general partner of
KMP, (ii) debt fair value adjustments and (iii) the foreign exchange
impact on our Euro denominated debt of $(26) million and $(43)
million as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively, as
we have entered into swaps to convert that debt to US$.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is net income before certain items, less net income
attributable to noncontrolling interests before certain items, plus
DD&A (including KMI's share of certain equity investees' DD&A), book
taxes (including KMIs share of certain equity investees book tax),
and interest expense (before certain items), with any difference due
to rounding.
