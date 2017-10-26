26.10.2017 04:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

KKR Becomes Shareholder of PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced that KKR has acquired an approximate 12.64% stake in PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk. ("Indosari" or the "Company") (IDX stock code: ROTI), Indonesias leading mass market bread company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025006527/en/

KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund III. KKRs investment in Indosari is the firms third in a leading Indonesian consumer company in less than 18 months, following its investments in agri-company Japfa Comfeed and on-demand mobile platform GO-JEK.

Commenting on the investment, Ms. Wendy Yap, Founder, President Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indosari, said, "We are very pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Indosari. We believe Indosari will benefit from KKR's knowledge and experience in the consumer sector and look forward to drawing on their longstanding expertise and full support to accelerate the growth of the business and position the company for long-term success."

Indosari is a leader and pioneer in Indonesias mass-produced, branded bread segment. Established in 1995, the Company has 10 manufacturing facilities across eight cities across the country. Marketed under its own Sari Roti brand, Indosari produces and sells a wide range of bread and cake products which have become a recognized staple in many Indonesian homes. Indosaris products are distributed across its extensive network of 67,000 points of sale across both modern trade and general trade channels.

KKRs investment in Indosari is being made at a time when Indonesia has seen consumption as a percentage of GDP rise to 58%. KKR forecasts Indonesias GDP-per-capita to grow significantly in the near term, in conjunction with accelerated urbanization trends and a population of 261.1 million of which half is under the age of 30. These emerging middle class consumers are already demanding higher-quality products and value-added services which should drive the long-term growth of sectors such as branded consumer products, including those produced by Indosari.

Jaka Prasetya, Managing Director at KKR Asia, said, "Indosari is KKRs third investment in a leading consumer goods company in Indonesia, underscoring our strong belief in the continued growth of the countrys consumer sector. KKR is focused on partnering with strong Indonesian entrepreneurs to provide assistance and capital to home-grown, local champions like Indosari. We believe that, with its focus on delivering premium, high-quality products to consumers, Indosari is well-positioned to capture opportunities across Indonesia and overseas. We look forward to working alongside Ms. Wendy Yap and the whole Indosari team to build on the companys success.

About PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk.

PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk. (IDX: ROTI) is a bread company established in 1995, with its brand Sari Roti, that is committed to continuously produce and distribute products which are halal, high quality, hygienic and affordable to all Indonesian consumers. As part of the commitment to the consumers, the Company implements the ISO standards of Food Safety Management System and Quality Management System. The Company operates 10 factories located in Bekasi (Cikarang and Cibitung), Pasuruan, Semarang, Medan, Palembang, Makassar, Cikande, and Purwakarta, with the total daily production capacity of more than 4 million pieces of bread. All Sari Roti products are registered in Indonesia National Agency of Drug and Food Control (NA-DFC) and certified halal by the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI). In 2016, the Company and Monde Nissin Corporation entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture company called Sarimonde Foods Corporation that is expected to commence operation in early 2018. Visit www.sariroti.com for more details about the Company and www.rotinyaindonesia.com for the latest products of Sari Roti.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic partners, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr KKR News
RSS Feed
KKR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OverweightBarclays Capital
28.10.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
24.09.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.07.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.07.2012KKRCo LP Partnership Units outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.03.2016KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.02.2015KKRCo LP Partnership Units HoldArgus Research Company
07.09.2011KKRCo LP Partnership Units performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für KKR & Co LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene KKR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere KKR News
Anzeige

Inside

Risiko ist die Währung für Performance
Wann gibt es endlich wieder Sparzinsen? Das interessiert uns alle!
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: Allianz SE: Sprung über die 200-Euro-Marke möglich
Vontobel: Ölpreise mit Unterstützung, Goldpreis an 100-Tage-Linie
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Was DAX® und Dornröschen gemeinsam haben?
DZ BANK  DAX: Treten auf der Stelle
SOCIETE GENERALE: Sportliche Rendite: 17,9% in sieben Wochen mit Tesla
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur KKR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

KKR Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So funktioniert der zwei-Billionen-Dollar-Staatsfond der Ölriesen
Wie sich Lufthansa mit dem Expansionskurs übernehmen könnte
Mit dem größten Staatsfonds der Welt gegen die Abhängigkeit vom Öl
Wer klug mit seinen Krediten jongliert, kann viel Geld sparen
Das laute Warten auf den Abgang des Börsen-Chefs

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind
Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax macht Hoffnung auf mehr
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Geldhaus wappnet sich gegen Übernahme

News von

Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum er das iPhone X nicht kaufen wird
Experten schlagen eine Maßnahme vor, durch die sich mehr Deutsche eine Immobilie leisten können
Wichtiger Tag für Erspartes: Wie die EZB am Donnerstag über Ihr Geld entscheidet
Experten glauben, dass in Deutschland eine geheime Gruppe Superreicher existiert, die sich nicht zu erkennen gibt
Das Smartphone, wie wir es kennen, wird durch Amazon und Google bald aussterben, sagt ein IT-Experte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- Dow Jones endet leichter -- AT&T-Aktie unter Druck -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- - Lufthansa auf Rekordkurs -- Commerzbank, Visa, Ceconomy im Fokus

Amgen erhöht Gewinnprognose erneut - Anleger nicht begeistert. Laser-Start-up Mynaric setzt Ausgabepreis am oberen Rand fest. Deutsche Bank schließt in Zinsskandal Vergleich mit US-Staaten. Siemens-Führung informiert wohl über Lage in Problem-Sparten. Boeing schraubt Gewinnprognose herauf. Credit Suisse kann Hochzins-Anleihen im Oktober 2018 zurückkaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.10.17
DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- Dow Jones endet leichter -- AT&T-Aktie unter Druck -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- - Lufthansa auf Rekordkurs -- Commerzbank, Visa, Ceconomy im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Schutz & Chance: Was für höhere Goldpreise spricht
Sonstiges
04:03 Uhr
UBS: Bitcoin ist eine "spekulative Blase"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Lufthansa AG823212
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400