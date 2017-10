KKR & Co. L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) today reported its third quarter 2017 results, which have been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.

A conference call to discuss KKR's financial results will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary, which will be referenced on the conference call, has also been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic partners, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

