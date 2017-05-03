Korian: Revenue up 4.6% in First Quarter 2017

Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI):
REPORTED REVENUE 1
|
In millions
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
Reported
|
|
Organic
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
change
|
|
change 2
|
France
|
|
387
|
|
389
|
|
0.4%
|
|
0.7%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
53.0%
|
|
50.9%
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
343
|
|
375
|
|
9.3%
|
|
4.6%
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
47.0%
|
|
49.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
208
|
|
217
|
|
4.2%
|
|
4.7%
|
Italy
|
|
77
|
|
74
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
1.1%
|
Belgium
|
|
58
|
|
84
|
|
45.2%
|
|
8.6%
|
Group Total
|
|
730
|
|
764
|
|
4.6%
|
|
2.5%
Consolidated revenue up 4.6% in first quarter 2017
At 31 March 2017, the Group had consolidated revenue of 764 million, up
4.6% in reported figures. Growth was driven by the acquisitions in
Belgium in the second half of 2016 (mainly Foyer de Lork and OTV) and
organic growth of 2.5%.
The revenue of international subsidiaries
grew by 9.3%, with organic growth of 4.6%, and now accounts for 49.1% of
the Groups revenue.
In the first quarter, the number of beds that
Korian operates increased by more than 500 units, primarily in Belgium
and Italy.
The negative calendar impact, due to the fact that 2016
was a leap year, is estimated at approximately 1% for the period. On a
same-day basis, organic growth was around 3.5%.
Strong business performance in France
Revenue in France totalled 389 million, up 0.4%. This figure includes
the impact of the disposal of Centre Hospitalier des Courses early 2017.
Restated for this impact, organic growth was 0.7%, and 1.5% on a
same-day basis.
The Senior business line (nursing homes) posted an underlying growth
momentum over 2% (on a same-day basis) thanks to healthy average daily
rates, in line with the strategy of broadening the range of services
offered to residents. The Group continued to deploy its proprietary
social network application, called "Korian Generations, which is now
available in all facilities. This approach is consistent with the
Groups policy to introduce digital innovations for the benefit of its
residents and their families.
In the Healthcare business line (mainly post-acute and rehabilitation
clinics), the sale of additional services and a favourable case mix
contributed to offset the decrease in rates. The occupancy rate remained
very high. Furthermore, a first reconfiguration of existing facilities
was successfully commissioned and, as a result, two facilities were
combined on a new site at Guyancourt, close to Paris, and an out-patient
care activity developed. Three other facilities (including one
greenfield) are due to be completed in 2017 pursuant to the growth
acceleration plan, which is based, in particular, on improving the case
mix and developing out-patient activities and hospitality services.
Continued dynamic growth internationally
International revenue totalled 375 million, up 9.3%. The scope impact
was primarily due to the acquisitions of Foyer de Lork and OTV in
Belgium, partially offset by the ceasing of operation on four facilities
in Italy in 2016. Organic growth was sustained at 4.6% (5.7% on a
same-day basis), driven primarily by Germany and Belgium.
Germany posted organic growth of 4.7% in the quarter. Revenue increased
by 4.2% after taking into account the ceasing of operation on a facility
in connection with the portfolio optimisation policy. Growth was driven
by the impact of prices due to the application of new regulations and
the ramp-up of facilities opened over the last twelve months. Seven
facility openings (greenfields) are scheduled by the end of the year.
Moreover, the Group acquired a new home-care business, thereby
continuing its strategy to expand its presence in the community-based
care services sector.
Revenue in Italy fell by 3.7% in reported figures, due to the ceasing of
the operation on four facilities in 2016. Organic growth totalled 1.1%
as a result of higher occupancy rates and a positive trend in rates in
the clinics division. The Company acquired two new facilities in the
first quarter.
Organic growth was very strong in Belgium at 8.6%, driven by the ramp-up
of the beds that were opened in 2016. Revenue increased by 45.2% in
reported figures due to the consolidation of Foyer de Lork as from 1
September 2016, and of OTV, leading player in the home care business in
Flanders, as from 1 January 2017.
Confirmation of annual objectives
The Group confirms its objectives of revenue growth and operating margin
for 2017, as announced on March 15 when it released its 2016 annual
results.
Next event: 19 July 2017 after the close of trading
Q2
2017 revenue
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors,
with 715 facilities, operates Europes largest network of long-term care
nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home
care and hospital home care services. At the end of December 2016, the
Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 72,000 beds in four
countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 47,000
people.
For more information, please visit our website at www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A since November
2006 and is a component of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health
Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA
Bloomberg: KORI.FP
(1) Revenue and other income
(2) Organic
growth in revenue includes: a) year on year change in revenue (year "N
vs. year "N-1) of existing facilities; b) revenue generated in year "N
by facilities created in year "N or year "N-1; c) the change in
revenue (year "N vs. year "N-1) of facilities that were restructured
or expanded in year "N or year "N-1; and d) the change in revenue, in
year "N compared to the equivalent period in year "N-1, of facilities
recently acquired.
