Korian: Solid interim results in line with roadmap

Korian (Paris:KORI):
-
Revenue up 4.9%, driven by strong growth internationally (+9.4%)
-
Stable operating margin (EBITDA) at 13.5%, compared to 1rst
half 2016 underlying margin
-
Continued development: over 1,700 beds created or acquired, primarily
outside France, and expansion in the home care segment in Belgium and
Germany
-
Implementation of the Korian 2020 strategic plan: launch of plan to
reconfigure and modernise network in France, optimisation of real
estate management, deployment of integration plan in Germany
-
Annual revenue growth and operating margin objectives confirmed
Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Korian group, commented: "Korian,
the European leader in Ageing Well, experienced a favourable business
momentum in the first half of the year and pursued its community-based
development strategy in its four markets, in particular in Belgium
where, with 11 additional facilities and a home care network, we are now
the leading operator in the market for services to seniors. At the same
time, to continuously improve the service we offer to the nearly 200,000
residents, patients and care givers who place their trust in us every
year, we are implementing the structural actions of our Korian 2020 plan
to enhance and broaden our service offers and modernise our network. We
expect a significant increase in our profitable growth potential,
particularly in France and Germany, where the integration of the
acquisitions completed in 2015 and 2016 is now well underway.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In milllions
|
|
H1 16
|
|
H1 17
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
1,470
|
|
1,542
|
|
4.9%
|
EBITDAR
|
|
393
|
|
401
|
|
2.0%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
26.7%
|
|
26.0%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
207
|
|
209
|
|
0.9%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
14.1%
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
Ordinary operating income
|
|
128
|
|
130
|
|
1.4%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
8.7%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
Net profit Group share
|
|
32
|
|
38
|
|
18.8%
Highlights
Korian continued to expand its network of facilities by opening or
acquiring over 1,700 beds during the period, primarily in the
international sector (Belgium, Italy and Germany).
In Belgium, Korian consolidated its leading position, achieved through
the acquisition of Foyer de Lork in 2016, by completing the acquisition
in early 2017 of OTV, a group that specialises in home care services in
Flanders, and the acquisition of eight facilities from the Senior Assist
group in June 2017. The Group also expanded its presence in the home
care segment in Germany by making three bolt-on acquisitions since the
start of the year.
In France, the Group has undertaken an ambitious programme to modernise
and reconfigure its facilities in order to reinforce the attractiveness
of its offer and accelerate organic growth.
In January, a first reconfiguration of facilities was successfully
placed into service in the Healthcare business line (comprising
primarily post-acute and rehabilitation care clinics). This operation
grouped two facilities at a new site in Guyancourt, near Paris, and
enabled the addition of hospital day care services, as well as expanded
home care services. Two other facilities (one new facility and one
relocated facility) opened in early September.
In addition, on 13 September, the Group announced the signature of a
partnership agreement with the Icade group, which will assist Korian in
reconfiguring and expanding its facilities network in France. This
non-exclusive partnership concerns a first group of 15 new properties to
be delivered by 2020, covers the development, design and construction of
facilities, and grants Korian a purchase option with respect to each
property prior to delivery. This partnership is consistent with the
Groups new real estate policy, which focuses primarily on increasing
the property ownership rate and on dynamically managing the asset
portfolio.
In Germany, the Group has taken key steps to implement the business
integration plan, in particular unifying the facilities networks,
signing an agreement with the Casa Reha works council to implement an
administrative costs reduction plan, and strengthening its management
team.
First-half 2017 results
Consolidated revenue for the first-half 2017 totalled 1,542
million, up 4.9% in reported figures and 2.5% organically.
In France, revenue increased by 0.8%, and 1.0% organically.
International revenue rose by 9.4%, and accounts for 49.1% of
consolidated revenue. This strong growth was due, in particular, to the
acquisitions completed in Belgium in the 2nd half of 2016 and
early 2017. Organic growth continues to be strong, at 4.2%.
The Groups EBITDAR1
(EBITDA before
rental income) totalled 401 million. The EBITDAR margin was 26.0% of
revenue, compared to 26.7% in 1rst half 2016. Adjusted for
non-recurring income of around 5 million recognised in Germany in 1rst
half 2016, the EBITDAR margin fell by 40 basis points.
1 EBITDAR is the interim performance indicator that the
Korian group has selected to monitor the performance of its facilities.
EBITDAR represents gross earnings from operations (EBITDA) before rental
expenses.
The EBITDAR margin for France was stable at 27.5%, despite the
continuing drop in tariffs in the post-acute care clinics sector.
In Germany, the EBITDAR margin was 24.4%, a drop of 130 basis points
compared to the underlying margin for 1rst half 2016 (i.e.
adjusted for the favourable impact of non-recurring income). This drop
reflects higher payroll expenses due to the ramping-up of facilities
opened over the last 12 months, as well as to the application of the new
pricing law ("PSG 2), which has led to a short-term increase in the
staff keys not yet fully offset during the half-year by readjusted rates.
In Italy, the EBITDAR margin rose by 120 basis points to 24.2%, driven
by the favourable impact of changes in perimeter due to the transfer of
the operation of four facilities in 2016, as well as by a solid
operating performance.
The EBITDAR margin in Belgium was 24.9%, a drop of 120 basis points
compared to 1rst half 2016, due to the dilutive effect of
recent acquisitions, which include a majority of facilities that are not
yet mature.
EBITDAR by country
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In milllions
|
|
H1 16
|
|
H1 17
|
|
Change
|
France
|
|
214
|
|
215
|
|
0.6%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
27.5%
|
|
27.5%
|
|
|
International
|
|
179
|
|
185
|
|
3.6%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
25.9%
|
|
24.5%
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
113
|
|
106
|
|
-5.8%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
26.9%
|
|
24.4%
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
36
|
|
37
|
|
2.1%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
23.0%
|
|
24.2%
|
|
|
Belgium
|
|
30
|
|
43
|
|
40.1%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
26.1%
|
|
24.9%
|
|
|
Group
|
|
393
|
|
401
|
|
2.0%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
26.7%
|
|
26.0%
|
|
EBITDA totalled 209 million, up 0.9% compared to 1rst
half 2016. EBITDA for the 1rst half of 2016 included total
non-recurring income of about 9 million, of which about 5 million were
recognised as other expenses (see above) and about 4 million as rental
income.
The EBITDA margin was 13.5%, compared to 14.1% in reported figures for 1rst
half 2016. It was stable compared to the restated margin for H1 2016
(i.e. adjusted for the favourable impact of non-recurring income).
Current operating income totalled 130 million, i.e. 8.4% of
revenue (compared to 8.1% for 1rst half 2016 on a restated
basis).
Other operating income and expenses showed a net expense of 4
million for the period, which is a significant drop compared to 2016.
With financial expense of 56 million and income tax expense of 30
million, net income (group share) totalled 38 million, an
increase of 18.8% compared to 1rst half 2016.
Financial position
At 30 June 2017, net financial debt totalled 2,317 million, which is
stable compared to the level at 31 December 2016.
Net financial debt, excluding real estate debt, totalled 1,447 million,
a drop from the level at 31 December 2016 (1,477 million). The restated
debt ratio2 was 3.8 x EBITDA.
On 28 June, Korian announced the issue of undated bonds for a total
amount of 300 million, comprising 240 million in bonds with an option
for repayment in cash and/or new and/or existing shares ("ODIRNANE
bonds) and 60 million in unlisted bonds that do not confer access to
equity. In accordance with IAS 32, these financial instruments are
classified as equity.
The "ODIRNANE issue was settled on 3 July and, therefore, was not
included in the accounts closed on 30 June 2017.
These issues provide the Group with increased financial flexibility to
pursue its development strategy through selective acquisitions
(bolt-ons).
Conclusion and outlook
Performance in the first half was consistent with the Korian 2020
strategic plan roadmap.
The expansion of the network will accelerate in the second half with the
opening of 8 facilities (7 greenfields and 1 reconfigured facility) and
through selective acquisitions, with the goal of adding a total of more
than 2,500 new beds in 2017.
The Group will continue to deploy its strategic roadmap, which is based
on:
-
Accelerating growth, in particular, by reconfiguring the portfolio of
facilities in France and continuing a policy of selective acquisitions
-
Optimising management of real estate assets to support growth and
create value
-
Improving operational performance, in particular by implementing the
Success 2020 plan in Germany
-
Encouraging innovative medical care and the use of digital tools
-
Investing in people
The Group confirms its objectives for 2017 of revenue growth over 5% and
an operating margin (EBITDA) of around 13.7%, equal to the underlying
margin for 2016.
2 Restated debt ratio = (net debt - real estate debt) /
adjusted EBITDA (6.5% * real estate debt)
|
|
Presentation of H1 results
|
|
The results for the first half of the year will be presented live
at 9a.m. (Paris time) on Thursday 14 September, in the Investors
section of Korians website at www.korian.com.
The presentation document will be made available before the
presentation.
|
|
A recorded version will be available on line during the day.
|
|
The presentation of results is also accessible by telephone at:
|
In French: +33 (0) 1 70 77 10 25 - code: 89242778#
|
In English: +33 (0) 1 72 00 15 10 code: 56659285#
Next event: 24 October 2017 after the close of trading
3rd
quarter revenue
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors,
with 715 facilities, operates Europes largest network of long-term care
nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home
care and hospital home care services. At the end of December 2016, the
Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 72,000 beds in four
countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 47,000
people.
For more information, please visit the website:
www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November
2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care,
CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA
Bloomberg: KORI.FP
APPENDICES
The condensed consolidated financial statements for H1 2017 were
approved by the Board of Directors on 13 September 2017 and were
reviewed by the statutory auditors.
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In milllions
|
|
1st half
|
|
reported
|
|
organic
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
change
|
|
change4
|
France
|
|
778
|
|
784
|
|
0.8%
|
|
1.0%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
52.9%
|
|
50.9%
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
692
|
|
758
|
|
9.4%
|
|
4.2%
|
as % of revenue
|
|
47.1%
|
|
49.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
420
|
|
435
|
|
3.7%
|
|
4.1%
|
Italy
|
|
156
|
|
152
|
|
-3.0%
|
|
1.1%
|
Belgium
|
|
117
|
|
171
|
|
46.7%
|
|
8.3%
|
Group Total
|
|
1,470
|
|
1,542
|
|
4.9%
|
|
2.5%
3 Revenue and other income
4 Organic growth
in revenue includes: a) the change in revenue (year "N vs. year "N-1)
of existing facilities; b) revenue generated in year "N by facilities
created in year "N or year "N-1; c) the change in revenue (year "N
vs. year "N-1) of facilities that were restructured or whose capacity
was increased in year "N or year "N-1; and d) the change in revenue,
in year "N compared to the equivalent period in year "N-1, of
facilities recently acquired.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In milllions
|
|
H1 16
|
|
H1 17
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
1,470
|
|
1,542
|
|
4.9%
|
Staff costs
|
|
-793
|
|
-850
|
|
7.2%
|
Other purchases, external costs, other taxes
|
|
-284
|
|
-291
|
|
2.4%
|
EBITDAR
|
|
393
|
|
401
|
|
2.0%
|
As % of revenue
|
|
26.7%
|
|
26.0%
|
|
-0.7%
|
External rents
|
|
-186
|
|
-192
|
|
3.2%
|
EBITDA
|
|
207
|
|
209
|
|
0.9%
|
As % of revenue
|
|
14.1%
|
|
13.5%
|
|
-0.5%
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
-78
|
|
-79
|
|
0.1%
|
Ordinary operating income
|
|
128
|
|
130
|
|
1.4%
|
As % of revenue
|
|
8.7%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
-0.3%
|
Other operating expenses and income
|
|
-14
|
|
-4
|
|
-67.3%
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
114
|
|
126
|
|
9.7%
|
Net financial income
|
|
-53
|
|
-56
|
|
6.3%
|
Income tax
|
|
-29
|
|
-30
|
|
3.0%
|
Minority interests
|
|
-1
|
|
-2
|
|
99.3%
|
Net profit Group share
|
|
32
|
|
38
|
|
18.8%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
31.12.2016
|
|
30.06.2017
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
5,778
|
|
5,849
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
|
3,893
|
|
3,921
|
incl. Goodwills
|
|
2,175
|
|
2,202
|
incl. Other intangible fixed assets
|
|
1,718
|
|
1,720
|
Plant, property and equipment
|
|
1,670
|
|
1,712
|
Long-term financial assets
|
|
33
|
|
34
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
183
|
|
183
|
Current Assets
|
|
714
|
|
837
|
Inventories
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
Trade receivables and related accounts
|
|
168
|
|
185
|
Other receivables and currents assets
|
|
225
|
|
228
|
Derivative financial assets
|
|
2
|
|
6
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
310
|
|
408
|
Assets held for sales
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
Total assets
|
|
6,494
|
|
6,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Equity (group share)
|
|
2,023
|
|
2,086
|
Share capital
|
|
401
|
|
401
|
Premiums
|
|
842
|
|
842
|
Reserves & consolidated results
|
|
781
|
|
843
|
Minority interests
|
|
14
|
|
11
|
Total shareholder's equity
|
|
2,037
|
|
2,097
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
3,314
|
|
3,355
|
Pension provisions
|
|
59
|
|
62
|
Deferred tax
|
|
673
|
|
674
|
Other provisions
|
|
140
|
|
148
|
Borrowings and financial liabilities
|
|
2,442
|
|
2,471
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
1,143
|
|
1,235
|
Provisions for less than one year
|
|
14
|
|
10
|
Trade payables and related accounts
|
|
250
|
|
245
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
678
|
|
709
|
Borrowings less than one year and overdrafts
|
|
183
|
|
255
|
Derivatives financial liabilities
|
|
18
|
|
16
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
6,494
|
|
6,687
|
Net financial debt
|
|
2,315
|
|
2,317
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
H1 16
|
|
H1 17
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
33
|
|
40
|
Net depreciation, amortisation and provisions
|
|
83
|
|
78
|
Other income and non-cash expenses
|
|
-6
|
|
-2
|
Elimination of acquisition costs of securities
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
Elimination of net interest paid
|
|
44
|
|
45
|
Cash flow before cost of net debt
|
|
156
|
|
162
|
Change in WCR
|
|
-24
|
|
-18
|
Operating cash flow
|
|
132
|
|
144
|
Impact of changes in scope (acquisitions)
|
|
-354
|
|
-33
|
Impact of changes in scope (disposals)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Payment for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
-92
|
|
-77
|
Payment for other financial investments
|
|
-18
|
|
-14
|
Proceeds from disposals of non-current assets (excluding securities)
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
|
|
-464
|
|
-120
|
Net cash flow
|
|
-332
|
|
24
|
Treasury shares charged to equity
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
Increase in financial liabilities
|
|
44
|
|
146
|
Repayment of financial liabilities
|
|
-49
|
|
-92
|
Other cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
|
|
0
|
|
59
|
Net interest paid
|
|
-38
|
|
-39
|
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests in consolidated companies
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Dividends payable
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
|
|
-42
|
|
75
|
Change in cash position
|
|
-374
|
|
99
|
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
|
|
510
|
|
294
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
136
|
|
393
|
Marketable securities
|
|
8
|
|
91
|
Cash
|
|
148
|
|
317
|
Bank overdrafts and advances
|
|
-20
|
|
-15
|
Change in cash position
|
|
136
|
|
393
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913006183/en/