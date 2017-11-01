KYOCERA Enhances LCD Performance with New Optical Bonding Technology

Kyocera International, Inc., a world-leading electronic device
manufacturer, today announced that it has expanded its U.S. production
capabilities to provide full-service integration of LCD
displays, touch-panels and protective glass using its new,
state-of-the-art optical bonding technology, which dramatically enhances
the LCD viewing experience. Optical bonding reduces reflection by 70
percent while improving color saturation, clarity and improving screens
ruggedness.
Conventional LCD Bonding
LCD applications increasingly require a touch-panel interface and/or
protective glass to guard against surface scratches and impact.
Integrating these components has traditionally involved a process known
as "perimeter bonding, which creates an air gap between the surface of
the LCD and the touch-panel or protective glass. This method is widely
adopted because air introduces less optical distortion than liquid
adhesive. However, the air gap limits optical performance.
Optical Challenges Resulting from Air Gaps
Air within an optical component interface creates internal reflectance
(glare) that causes images to "wash out and impedes visibility. Over
time, the display can also become foggy and dirty as moisture and
foreign particles get trapped inside. Finally, air gaps introduce
optical distortion known as parallax, which creates variation in the
apparent position of an object viewed along two lines of sight. For
these reasons, alternative LCD bonding technologies are in great demand.
Kyoceras New Optical Bonding Technology
Conventional adhesives that could eliminate the air gap within an LCD
module generally introduce other optical challenges. However, Kyocera
has developed a UV-cured adhesive that can eliminate the air gap while
offering optical transparency comparable to that of air. Kyoceras
optical bonding technology reduces internal reflection by up to 70
percent by eliminating the air gap, dramatically enhancing
front-of-screen performance in contrast, clarity and color saturation,
while resolving issues relating to condensation, foreign particles and
parallax. Additionally, by laminating the display and cover layer into a
single integrated module, Kyoceras optical bonding enhances ruggedness
and shock resistance for applications in automotive, aviation, medical,
mobile, ATM, kiosk and defense-related equipment.
"Kyocera is pleased to offer optical bonding technology at our Class
1000 cleanroom facility in Plymouth, Michigan, said Cynthia Ferrell,
Senior Division Vice President of Kyocera International, Inc.s Display
Division. "This new capability allows us to provide a one-stop total
solution backed by our full manufacturers warranty.
Four decades of LCD innovation make Kyocera a preferred supplier of
displays for industrial, automotive and medical applications. All
Kyocera TFT-LCDs are RoHS compliant. For more information, please visit www.kyocera-display.com,
call +1-734-416-8500 or email displaysales@kyocera.com.
About
KYOCERA
Kyocera International, Inc. serves as the sales, marketing and
value-added assembly arm for Kyocera LCD products in the Americas, with
warehousing, distribution and assembly in Plymouth, MI, and regional LCD
sales offices in Michigan, California, Georgia and Washington State.
Kyocera
Corporation (NYSE:KYO) (TOKYO:6971) (www.kyocera.com),
the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in
1959 as a producer of fine
ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics). By combining these
engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other
technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of LCDs, industrial
ceramics, electronic components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools,
solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and telecommunications
equipment. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the companys
consolidated net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7
billion). Kyocera appears on the "Top 100 Global Innovators list by
Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazines 2017 "Global
2000 list of the worlds largest publicly traded companies.
