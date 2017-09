Regulatory News:

La Française de l’Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), leader in industrial ecology, announces its integration, effective as of 18th of September, in the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid and Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices after the annual review of the CAC family by Euronext.

The main selection criteria to be part of the CAC® family indices are capitalization and liquidity. Their composition is reviewed quarterly by the Scientific Committee, composed of independent experts.

Julien Moulin, CEO of La Française de l’Energie, says: « We are delighted to integrate the CAC® family indices which reflects the good performance in the stock's liquidity in recent months. La Française de l’Energie will benefit from increased visibility and larger trading volumes. »

Next investor communication: FY results, 19th of September 2017 (post-closing)

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Energie

La Française de l’Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in gas recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. La Francaise de l’Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

