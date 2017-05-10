Regulatory News:
|
In thousands of
|
|
2016/2017
|
|
2015/2016
|
|
Revenue 1st half
|
|
1 860
|
|
0
|
|
Revenue 3rd quarter
|
|
1 035
|
|
0
|
|
Revenue 9 months
|
|
2 895
|
|
0
|
La Française de lEnergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN:
FR0013030152), leader in clean gas thanks to its local energy
production, confirms the upward trend of its Gazonor activity during the
third quarter, with revenue of 1 035K, raising the Groups 9-month
revenue to 2 895K.
This first income generation from only the sale of gas trapped in
the former coal mine galleries in Hauts-de-France should continue
over the course of 2017. Indeed, since the 4 November 2016, La
Française de lEnergie qualifies for the feed-in tariffs for green
electricity, which are guaranteed for fifteen years.
The first engines allowing for the conversion of the trapped gas into
green electricity will be installed by the end of the month on four
sites in Hauts-de-France. The installation of these engines will ensure
significant additional income for the Group starting as soon as July.
Each gas engine installed will produce as much electricity as three wind
turbines. Thus, the six engines, representing a total capacity of 9 MW,
should, in time, generate enough electricity to meet the needs of a
city with over 40 000 residents.
The rolling-out of this
green-electricity activity confirms La Française de lEnergies
innovative positioning as a producer of clean and local energy.
Production test launch at the site in Lachambre (Moselle)
As planned, at the end of April, LFDE finalized its first recovery site
in Lachambre in Lorraine, where seven layers of coal were identified
with an average gas content of 10 m3, which
is significantly higher than predicted.
In line with its market plan, LFDE is now launching the production
test. This operation, which will take over three months, should
allow LFDE to begin capturing the gas from this first recovery site
during the summer of 2017 and confirm the gas content observed in the
samples.
The successful development of this first gas-recovery site in accordance
with the best European standards demonstrates LFDEs ability to provide
energy that is cleaner, competitive and made in France.
Nothing significant has happened that could affect the Groups financial
situation, which remains solid as at 31 March 2017.
Thanks to the above achievements, La Française de lEnergie has
strengthened its position as an operator of reference as a clean energy
producer and confirms improvement in its operational profitability as
from July 2017.
Reuters code: LFDE.PA
Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP
About La Française de lEnergie
La Française de lEnergie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader
in industrial ecology, specialized in coal bed methane and coal mine
methane recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern
France. Thanks to its proven know-how in geology and engineering, La
Francaise de lEnergie provides gas, green electricity and heat to
regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local
alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth
potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The
company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label by
Bpifrance.
More information: www.francaisedelenergie.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006459/en/