10.05.2017 21:21
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

La Française de lEnergie: Operational and Financial Targets Achieved

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

In thousands of    2016/2017   2015/2016
Revenue 1st half   1 860   0
Revenue 3rd quarter   1 035   0
Revenue 9 months   2 895   0

La Française de lEnergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), leader in clean gas thanks to its local energy production, confirms the upward trend of its Gazonor activity during the third quarter, with revenue of 1 035K, raising the Groups 9-month revenue to 2 895K.

This first income generation from only the sale of gas trapped in the former coal mine galleries in Hauts-de-France should continue over the course of 2017. Indeed, since the 4 November 2016, La Française de lEnergie qualifies for the feed-in tariffs for green electricity, which are guaranteed for fifteen years.

The first engines allowing for the conversion of the trapped gas into green electricity will be installed by the end of the month on four sites in Hauts-de-France. The installation of these engines will ensure significant additional income for the Group starting as soon as July.

Each gas engine installed will produce as much electricity as three wind turbines. Thus, the six engines, representing a total capacity of 9 MW, should, in time, generate enough electricity to meet the needs of a city with over 40 000 residents. The rolling-out of this green-electricity activity confirms La Française de lEnergies innovative positioning as a producer of clean and local energy.

Production test launch at the site in Lachambre (Moselle)

As planned, at the end of April, LFDE finalized its first recovery site in Lachambre in Lorraine, where seven layers of coal were identified with an average gas content of 10 m3, which is significantly higher than predicted.

In line with its market plan, LFDE is now launching the production test. This operation, which will take over three months, should allow LFDE to begin capturing the gas from this first recovery site during the summer of 2017 and confirm the gas content observed in the samples.

The successful development of this first gas-recovery site in accordance with the best European standards demonstrates LFDEs ability to provide energy that is cleaner, competitive and made in France.

Nothing significant has happened that could affect the Groups financial situation, which remains solid as at 31 March 2017.

Thanks to the above achievements, La Française de lEnergie has strengthened its position as an operator of reference as a clean energy producer and confirms improvement in its operational profitability as from July 2017.

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de lEnergie

La Française de lEnergie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialized in coal bed methane and coal mine methane recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. Thanks to its proven know-how in geology and engineering, La Francaise de lEnergie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awarded the innovative enterprise label by Bpifrance.

More information: www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu La Francaise de l'Energie

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr La Francaise de lEnergie NewsRSS Feed
La Francaise de lEnergie zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu La Francaise de l'Energie

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene La Francaise de lEnergie News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere La Francaise de lEnergie News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Politische Risiken sind gesunken
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: Münchener Rück AG: Anleger uneins über weiteren Verlauf
Starke Goldnachfrage in Asien
Vontobel: Ölpreise erholen sich leicht, Goldpreis unter Druck
HSBC: Technische Analyse zur Deutschen Telekom und Tesla
Scalable Capital: AuM auf 200 Millionen Euro verdoppelt
DZ BANK  DAX: The Trend Is Your Friend
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur La Francaise de lEnergie-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

La Francaise de lEnergie Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bei Immobilien hat der Brexit jetzt begonnen
Eins ist sicher. Die Bankgebühren steigen weiter
Was Sie bei Asbest auf gar keinen Fall tun dürfen
Vergeben Sie lieber kein Darlehen an Freunde
Das muss passieren, damit Wohnen wieder bezahlbar wird

News von

Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
DAX: Kurze Pause, oder Anfang vom Ende?
SAP-Aktie: Der Softwareriese steuert auf eine turbulente HV zu - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Gold: Risiko, Steuern, Rendite und Co. - Was Anleger über das Edelmetall wissen müssen

News von

Diesen wichtigen Karriereschritt sollte man unbedingt gehen, bevor man 35 wird
Die Google-Gründer sind innerhalb von 14 Tagen reicher denn je geworden
Elon Musk erklärt in nur einem Satz, wie Erfolg funktioniert
Angst vor der Bargeld-Abschaffung: Was wirklich hinter den Gebühren am Geldautomaten steckt
Spekulieren für Anfänger: Aktien, mit denen ihr den Grundstein für späteren Reichtum legt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- US-Börsen nur wenig bewegt -- VW-Aktionäre kritisieren Konzern -- SolarWorld insolvent -- Air Berlin-Aktie schießt hoch -- Apple, HeidelbergCement, Evotec, Yelp im Fokus

Manipulation der Porsche-Aktie? - Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen VW-Chef Matthias Müller. Starker Yen bringt Toyota deutlichen Gewinnrückgang. LEONI verdient deutlich mehr. Axel Springer wächst dank Digitalangeboten kräftig. Schaeffler muss sich neuen Finanzvorstand suchen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Frankreich hat der Mitte-Links-Politiker die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Air Berlin plcAB1000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
SolarWorldA1YCMM
BMW AG519000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
Allianz840400