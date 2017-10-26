La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and Recent Corporate Progress

La
Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) (the Company or La
Jolla), a leader in the development of innovative therapies intended to
significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from
life-threatening diseases, today reported financial results for the
three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and highlighted recent
corporate progress.
Recent Corporate Progress
-
In August 2017, La Jolla announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Companys New Drug
Application (NDA) for the investigational drug LJPC-501, La Jollas
propriety formulation of synthetic human angiotensin II, for the
treatment of hypotension in adult patients with distributive or
vasodilatory shock (dangerously low blood pressure with adequate
cardiac function) who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor
therapy (catecholamines and/or vasopressin). The review classification
for the application is Priority, and the user fee goal date under the
Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is February 28, 2018. In its
letter to the Company, the FDA stated that it does not currently plan
to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application. The
NDA for LJPC-501 is based on data from the ATHOS-3 (Angiotensin II for
the Treatment of High Output Shock) multicenter, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical study of LJPC-501
in patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain
hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy, which were
published by The New England Journal of Medicine in May 2017.
-
In September 2017, an analysis from ATHOS-3 entitled, "Baseline
angiotensin levels and ACE effects in patients with vasodilatory shock
treated with angiotensin II, was presented during the 30th
European Society of Intensive Care Medicine Annual Congress. The
pre-specified analysis showed that a relatively low angiotensin II
state (as measured by the ratio of angiotensin I to angiotensin II)
predicted increased mortality in patients with vasodilatory shock,
suggesting that a low angiotensin II state is a negative prognostic
indicator of outcomes. Furthermore, the analysis showed a
statistically significant treatment effect of LJPC-501 compared to
placebo on mortality in these patients with a relatively low
angiotensin II state (relative risk reduction of 36%; HR=0.64; 95% CI:
0.41-1.00; p=0.047).
-
In September 2017, La Jolla announced that the European Medicines
Agencys (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
issued favorable Scientific Advice regarding the EU regulatory pathway
for LJPC-501 for the treatment of hypotension in adult patients with
distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite
fluid and vasopressor therapy. Based on this Advice, La Jolla intends
to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for LJPC-501 in
the third quarter of 2018.
"The first nine months of 2017 have been exciting for La Jolla,
highlighted by the positive results from ATHOS-3, the publication of
these results in The New England Journal of Medicine and the FDA
acceptance of our NDA for LJPC-501, said George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. "We look forward to
building on this momentum with the preparation for the potential
commercial launch of LJPC-501, if approved by the FDA, and the
initiation of our pivotal study of LJPC-401 in beta thalassemia patients
suffering from iron overload.
Results of Operations
As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $120.8 million in cash and
cash equivalents, compared to $65.7 million of cash and cash equivalents
at December 31, 2016. Cash used in operating activities for the nine
months ended September 30, 2017 was $60.4 million, compared to $40.1
million for the same period in 2016. Net loss for the three and nine
months ended September 30, 2017 was $26.3 million and $76.3 million, or
$1.19 per share and $3.65 per share, respectively, compared to a net
loss of $21.3 million and $53.3 million, or $1.23 per share and $3.10
per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2016.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused
on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative
therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients
suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company has several
product candidates in development. LJPC-501 is La Jollas proprietary
formulation of synthetic human angiotensin II for the potential
treatment of hypotension in adult patients with distributive or
vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor
therapy. LJPC-401 is La Jollas proprietary formulation of synthetic
human hepcidin for the potential treatment of conditions characterized
by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia,
sickle cell disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. For more information
on La Jolla, please visit www.ljpc.com.
Forward Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements relate to future events or the Companys future results of
operations. These statements are only predictions or statements of
current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially
different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. The
Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were
made. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are
described in greater detail in the Companys filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available
free of charge on the SECs web site www.sec.gov.
These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the
timing and prospects for approval of LJPC-501 by the FDA, EMA and other
regulatory authorities; risks relating to the scope of product labels
(if approved); potential market sizes; the anticipated timing for
regulatory actions; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and
health care legislation in the Europe and the United States; the
anticipated timing for regulatory actions; the success of future
development activities; potential indications for which the Companys
product candidates may be developed; and the expected duration over
which the Companys cash balances will fund its operations. Subsequent
written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company
or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their
entirety by the cautionary statements set forth in the Companys reports
filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent to update
any forward-looking statements.
|
|
LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract revenue - related party
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
531
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
19,093
|
|
|
16,992
|
|
|
57,666
|
|
|
42,111
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
7,390
|
|
|
4,349
|
|
|
18,915
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
26,483
|
|
|
21,341
|
|
|
76,581
|
|
|
53,979
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(26,483
|
)
|
|
(21,297
|
)
|
|
(76,581
|
)
|
|
(53,448
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
195
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
150
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(26,288
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,251
|
)
|
|
$
|
(76,257
|
)
|
|
$
|
(53,298
|
)
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(1.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.23
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.65
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.10
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
22,125
|
|
|
17,211
|
|
|
20,900
|
|
|
17,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
120,840
|
|
|
$
|
65,726
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
911
|
|
|
200
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
1,505
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
123,523
|
|
|
67,431
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,534
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
130,057
|
|
|
$
|
70,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
6,239
|
|
|
$
|
6,652
|
|
Accrued clinical and other expenses
|
|
795
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
|
3,228
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
10,262
|
|
|
9,758
|
|
Shareholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
22,145,243 and 18,261,557 shares issued and outstanding at September
30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
Series C-12 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par
value; 11,000 shares authorized, 3,906 shares issued and outstanding
at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and liquidation
preference of $3,906 at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000
shares authorized, 2,737 shares issued and outstanding at September
30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and liquidation preference of $2,737
at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
2,737
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
796,118
|
|
|
661,103
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(682,968
|
)
|
|
(606,711
|
)
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
119,795
|
|
|
61,037
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
130,057
|
|
|
$
|
70,795
|
