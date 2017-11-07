Ladder Capital Corp Announces 5% Cash Dividend Increase to Holders of Class A Common Stock For Fourth Quarter 2017

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder or the "Company) (NYSE:LADR) today
announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a fourth quarter
2017 cash dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock, a 5%
increase in Ladders recurring quarterly cash dividend. The cash
dividend is payable on January 3, 2018 to stockholders of record as of
the close of business on December 11, 2017.
About Ladder
Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a
leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests
in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related
assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladders investment
activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate
first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities
secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii)
investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity.
Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team
with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate
industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring,
capital markets and asset management. Led by Brian Harris, the Companys
Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is headquartered in New York City and
has branches in Los Angeles and Boca Raton.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking
statements. These statements are based on managements current opinions,
expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections
regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking
statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve
certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results,
levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ
materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such
forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions
are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known
factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that
could affect actual results. There are a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the
risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as its
consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial
information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are
made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any
obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its
expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or
circumstances on which any such statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006610/en/