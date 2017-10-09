09.10.2017 08:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Le Mans Métropole Chooses Veolia for its Wastewater Treatment Plant Contract

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), through its subsidiary CFSP, has been selected by Le Mans Métropole for the contract for its La Chauvinière wastewater treatment plant.

Worth a total of approximately 60 million, or 16.38 million for the construction of the new facilities by OTV-Veolia and 43.5 million for nine years operation, this contract reflects the aim to build a truly circular economy around wastewater with the installation of an anaerobic digester and the introduction of various innovative processes.

Under the lead of CFSP, Veolias local subsidiary, this new contract for the operation of the La Chauvinière wastewater treatment plant will result in OTV-Veolia establishing a multi-disciplinary team to design and build the new structures, including local architects Pièces Montées, and the engineering firm and assistant to the Program Manager Naldeo. A responsible consortium established to serve a project that will be environmentally, technically and economically efficient.

With Veolia, Le Mans Métropole is making a firm commitment to the circular economy and to transforming waste into a resource, conserving raw materials and helping combat climate change.

Work on the anaerobic digester will begin in 2018 for commissioning scheduled at the end of 2020. It will allow the La Chauvinière plant to produce energy in the form of biomethane from wastewater. The amount of gas the plant will inject into the local reticulated network will the equivalent to the gas consumed by one of the citys buses.

Already in 2018, Veolia will introduce innovations to help make the La Chauvinière plant a virtuous model committed to minimizing the energy consumed by the plant and its facilities, while also developing new technology. For example, the Alcion process converts CO2 from the purification of biogas into sodium bicarbonate that can be used by the neighboring household waste energy recovery facility. This is a first at such a scale for this type of plant. Similarly, the removal of phosphorus  in demand from agriculture  will also be the subject of a specific R&D phase at the plant.

With cutting-edge digital tools, the La Chauvinière wastewater treatment plant will be entirely managed by an integrated "Hypervision 360 control center that will use all service data and information to continuously optimize operation and production. The municipal services of Le Mans Métropole will also have direct access to this data and will be able to track the KPIs transparently and in real time.

Involved for many years in the development of the Le Mans region, Veolias subsidiary CFSP expects to hire 16 apprentices locally to join the water treatment plants team. An integration clause will be systematically included in all sub-contractor contracts and 85% of these will be signed with companies in the surrounding area.

The plant will also be a key factor in advancing the populations ecological awareness through a new interactive educational visit. Finally, the La Sarthe river flowing past the plant will be the focus of another project to demonstrate how industry and nature can co-exist harmoniously.

"Working alongside Le Mans, we will make the La Chauvinière plant a real reference in the water treatment sector, says Frédéric Van Heems, Chief Executive Officer of Water for Veolia in France. "This plant illustrates what tomorrows plants will be like, that is, firmly committed to the circular economy, benefiting from excellent service in the forefront of innovation, and delivering remarkable performance.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 163,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2016, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 54 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 30 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of 24.39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Veolia Environnement S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.09.17
Veolia Environnement SA vor einer wichtigen Hürde (Die Börsenblogger)
20.06.17
Where Will Veolia Environnement Be 1 Year From Now? (MotleyFool)
09.05.17
Veolia Environnement Returns to Growth With First-Quarter 2017 Earnings (MotleyFool)
03.11.16
Currency Headwinds Continue to Weigh on Veolia Environnement, but Growth Continues (MotleyFool)
03.11.16
Currency Headwinds Continue to Weigh on Veolia Environnement, but Growth Continues (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veolia Environnement News
RSS Feed
Veolia Environnement zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veolia Environnement S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.09.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
26.08.2013Veolia Environnement haltenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
16.07.2013Veolia Environnement haltenUBS AG
10.09.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
21.08.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenMorgan Stanley
02.07.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenCitigroup Corp.
27.03.2013Veolia Environnement kaufenCitigroup Corp.
26.08.2013Veolia Environnement haltenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.07.2013Veolia Environnement haltenUBS AG
10.10.2012Veolia Environnement neutralHSBC
19.09.2012Veolia Environnement holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
27.08.2012Veolia Environnement neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.06.2013Veolia Environnement verkaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
29.01.2013Veolia Environnement verkaufenMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.12.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
08.11.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
30.10.2012Veolia Environnement underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veolia Environnement S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Veolia Environnement

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Veolia Environnement News

25.09.17Veolia Environnement SA vor einer wichtigen Hürde
Weitere Veolia Environnement News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: daily DAX  Größere Pause wahrscheinlich. Tendenz: Seitwärts
HSBC: EUR/USD (Daily) - Im Korrekturmodus
Wichtigste Gründe, warum Kunden auf Fintech-Angebote zurückgreifen
600 Prozent in 18 Monaten: Diese Biotech-Aktie ist nicht aufzuhalten
DAX Future: Rallye-Niveau verteidigt
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Bodenbildung könnte jetzt beendet sein
DZ BANK  ENGIE: Transformationsprozess schreitet voran, positive Einflüsse durch Strom-Futures
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bei weiterhin steigenden Kursen: 56,5% bis März 2018 mit Merck
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Veolia Environnement-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Veolia Environnement Peer Group News

21.09.17The Best Waste Management Stock to Buy in 2017
20.09.17Strategies and Initiatives to Improve the Quality of Drilling Waste Management
07.06.175 Things Waste Management Inc. Wants You to Know
02.06.17Fire Broke Out in A Waste Management Plant near Plovdiv
15.05.17Waste Management kündigt Dividende an

News von

Harmloser Tick oder krankhafte Störung?
Die Zinsflaute gefährdete die Altersvorsorge von Millionen
Die Altersversorgung von Millionen ist in Gefahr
Diese Sturmschäden bezahlt die Versicherung
Sogar die mächtigen Investoren finden keine Wohnungen mehr

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Welche US-Aktien jetzt ins Depot gehören
Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Robert Halver: Gold glänzt  im Verborgenen

News von

Porsche will Tesla mit einem revolutionären E-Auto Konkurrenz machen - es wurde zum ersten Mal auf der Straße gesichtet
Siri kann diese simple Anfrage nicht beantworten - das zeigt das größte Problem von Apple
Google nutzt seinen größten Vorteil, um Apple total zu bloßzustellen
Amazon hat eine Lösung für die Ladeprobleme von E-Autos, an die bisher niemand gedacht hat
Der Lidl-Chef erklärt, mit welcher Taktik der Discounter Aldi in die Knie zwingen will

Heute im Fokus

DAX knapp im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- K+S will Gewinn steigern -- Diese Aktien dürften von Trumps Steuerplänen profitieren -- Tesla, Airbus im Fokus

Mantra-Aktie springt auf neuen Rekord: Accor bietet 800 Millionen Euro. Ölpreise steigen leicht. Während der Euro 1,17 Dollar verteidigt, rutscht die türkische Lira deutlich ab. Deutsche-Bank-Chef hat Hauptaktionär noch nie getroffen. Air Berlin-Verhandlungen mit easyJet drohen zu scheitern. United Internet will weiter zukaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:52 Uhr
DAX knapp im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- K+S will Gewinn steigern -- Diese Aktien dürften von Trumps Steuerplänen profitieren -- Tesla, Airbus im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08:06 Uhr
Was Sie zum Wochenstart an der Börse wissen müssen
Aktie im Fokus
08:33 Uhr
Mantra-Aktie springt auf neuen Rekord: Accor bietet 800 Millionen Euro
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BMW AG519000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866