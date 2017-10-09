Le Mans Métropole Chooses Veolia for its Wastewater Treatment Plant Contract

Regulatory News:
Veolia (Paris:VIE), through its subsidiary CFSP, has been selected by
Le Mans Métropole for the contract for its La Chauvinière wastewater
treatment plant.
Worth a total of approximately 60 million, or 16.38 million for the
construction of the new facilities by OTV-Veolia and 43.5 million for
nine years operation, this contract reflects the aim to build a truly
circular economy around wastewater with the installation of an anaerobic
digester and the introduction of various innovative processes.
Under the lead of CFSP, Veolias local subsidiary, this new contract for
the operation of the La Chauvinière wastewater treatment plant will
result in OTV-Veolia establishing a multi-disciplinary team to design
and build the new structures, including local architects Pièces Montées,
and the engineering firm and assistant to the Program Manager Naldeo. A
responsible consortium established to serve a project that will be
environmentally, technically and economically efficient.
With Veolia, Le Mans Métropole is making a firm commitment to the
circular economy and to transforming waste into a resource, conserving
raw materials and helping combat climate change.
Work on the anaerobic digester will begin in 2018 for commissioning
scheduled at the end of 2020. It will allow the La Chauvinière plant to
produce energy in the form of biomethane from wastewater. The amount of
gas the plant will inject into the local reticulated network will the
equivalent to the gas consumed by one of the citys buses.
Already in 2018, Veolia will introduce innovations to help make the La
Chauvinière plant a virtuous model committed to minimizing the energy
consumed by the plant and its facilities, while also developing new
technology. For example, the Alcion process converts CO2 from
the purification of biogas into sodium bicarbonate that can be used by
the neighboring household waste energy recovery facility. This is a
first at such a scale for this type of plant. Similarly, the removal of
phosphorus in demand from agriculture will also be the subject of a
specific R&D phase at the plant.
With cutting-edge digital tools, the La Chauvinière wastewater treatment
plant will be entirely managed by an integrated "Hypervision 360
control center that will use all service data and information to
continuously optimize operation and production. The municipal services
of Le Mans Métropole will also have direct access to this data and will
be able to track the KPIs transparently and in real time.
Involved for many years in the development of the Le Mans region,
Veolias subsidiary CFSP expects to hire 16 apprentices locally to join
the water treatment plants team. An integration clause will be
systematically included in all sub-contractor contracts and 85% of these
will be signed with companies in the surrounding area.
The plant will also be a key factor in advancing the populations
ecological awareness through a new interactive educational visit.
Finally, the La Sarthe river flowing past the plant will be the focus of
another project to demonstrate how industry and nature can co-exist
harmoniously.
"Working alongside Le Mans, we will make the La Chauvinière plant a
real reference in the water treatment sector, says
Frédéric
Van Heems, Chief Executive Officer of Water for Veolia in France. "This
plant illustrates what tomorrows plants will be like, that is, firmly
committed to the circular economy, benefiting from excellent service in
the forefront of innovation, and delivering remarkable performance.
