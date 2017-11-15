Liberty Announces Payment of Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive
Corporation (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB), announces a semi-annual
interest payment and additional distribution to the holders of its 4.0%
Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures"). The amount
of the semi-annual interest payment is $20.00 per $1,000 original
principal amount of Debentures (a "Debenture), and the amount of the
additional distribution is $0.8489 per Debenture. Under the Indenture
for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is
reduced by an amount equal to each extraordinary distribution made to
holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is
further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to
the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to
represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted
principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by
reason of a particular extraordinary distribution that results in an
adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on
the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that
extraordinary distribution.
To date, there has been one extraordinary distribution to holders of the
Debentures. On August 7, 2013, Liberty made an extraordinary
distribution of $63.0960 per $1,000 original principal amount of
Debenture arising from the merger transaction between Sprint Nextel
Corporation and SoftBank Corp.
Adjustments to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the semi-annual interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 4.0% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the semi-annual interest payment being made on the
Debentures announced today, its allocation between payment of interest
and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount
resulting from the payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 15, 2017 Beginning
Adjusted Principal
|
|
|
Total
Payment
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Additional Payment
of Principal
|
|
|
November 15, 2017 Ending
Adjusted Principal
|
$927.5225
|
|
|
$20.0000
|
|
|
$18.5504
|
|
|
$1.4496
|
|
|
$926.0729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The additional distribution of $0.8489 per Debenture announced today is
attributable to the quarterly cash dividends paid by CenturyLink Inc. on
6/16/17 and 9/15/17. The additional distribution will not result in an
adjustment to the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures.
The semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution are
expected to be paid on November 15, 2017 to holders of record of the
Debentures on November 1, 2017.
About Liberty Interactive LLC
Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty
Interactive Corporation, owning interests in a broad range of electronic
retailing, media, communications, and entertainment businesses.
