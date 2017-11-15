15.11.2017 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Liberty Announces Payment of Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Liberty Interactive LLC ("Liberty"), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB), announces a semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution to the holders of its 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2029 (the "Debentures"). The amount of the semi-annual interest payment is $20.00 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a "Debenture), and the amount of the additional distribution is $0.8489 per Debenture. Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced by an amount equal to each extraordinary distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 4.0% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular extraordinary distribution that results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that extraordinary distribution.

To date, there has been one extraordinary distribution to holders of the Debentures. On August 7, 2013, Liberty made an extraordinary distribution of $63.0960 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debenture arising from the merger transaction between Sprint Nextel Corporation and SoftBank Corp.

Adjustments to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the semi-annual interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 4.0% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the semi-annual interest payment being made on the Debentures announced today, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount resulting from the payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

                         

November 15, 2017 Beginning
Adjusted Principal

   

Total
Payment

    Interest    

Additional Payment
of Principal

   

November 15, 2017 Ending
Adjusted Principal

$927.5225     $20.0000     $18.5504     $1.4496     $926.0729
               

The additional distribution of $0.8489 per Debenture announced today is attributable to the quarterly cash dividends paid by CenturyLink Inc. on 6/16/17 and 9/15/17. The additional distribution will not result in an adjustment to the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures.

The semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution are expected to be paid on November 15, 2017 to holders of record of the Debentures on November 1, 2017.

About Liberty Interactive LLC

Liberty Interactive LLC is an intermediate subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation, owning interests in a broad range of electronic retailing, media, communications, and entertainment businesses.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.17
Ausblick: Liberty Interactive A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
30.05.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
17.05.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyMaxim Group
07.07.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.
30.05.2017Liberty Interactive A BuyAegis Capital
17.05.2017Liberty Interactive A OutperformFBR & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

07.11.17Ausblick: Liberty Interactive A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Anzeige

Inside

Tipps: So vermitteln Sie Ihren Kindern den richtigen Umgang mit Geld
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Trotz Rücksetzer: Warum Sie weiter DAX-Aktien kaufen sollten!
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Kurzfristig weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: EURO STOXX 50® (Weekly) - Der ultimative Stopp
DZ BANK  DAX: Bislang erfolgreiches buy the dips-Verhalten auf dem Prüfstand
SOCIETE GENERALE: Chance auf 132,00% p.a. mit dem Seitwärtstrend der Adidas AG
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

22:11 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Anleger verkaufen Aktien - Risikoscheu nimmt zu
21:39 UhrU.S. government approaches 18 states to fight AT&T-Time Warner deal
18:30 UhrTime Warner: What If Justice League Stinks?
17:59 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Wall Street erholt sich etwas vom Tagestief
16:43 UhrJustice Department approaches states to block AT&T-Time Warner deal: source
15:45 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Börsen starten mit nachlassender Risikofreude leichter
15:01 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit nachlassender Risikofreude leichter erwartet
12:14 UhrMARKT USA/Börsen mit nachlassender Risikofreude leichter erwartet
03:46 UhrSessions declines to say if White House asked about AT&T-Time Warner merger
14.11.17Sessions Avoids Comment on AT&T-Time Warner: DealBook Briefing

News von

Warum nur Neuruppin eine Zukunft haben soll
So wirken sich die Niedrigzinsen auf die Rentenversicherung aus
Draghi: Geldpolitischer Ausblick ist wirksames Instrument
Mario Draghi wettert gegen seine deutschen Kritiker
In Deutschland stirbt der Traum vom Eigenheim

News von

Gottfried Heller: Wo der Börsenaltmeister die größten Gefahren für die Börsen wittert, was er Anlegern rät
GE will nichts mehr verschenken - Siemens atmet auf
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie steht vor einem starken Comeback
SAP-Aktie, ProSiebenSat1 und Co.: Wo die Insider kaufen und wo sie verkaufen
DAX: Pause nach Plan

News von

Ein 28-Jähriger macht mit einer simplen Strategie einen Millionen-Umsatz mit Amazon-Verkäufen
Lufthansas gefährliche Macht: Warum sich die wahren Probleme der Air-Berlin-Pleite erst jetzt zeigen
Elon Musk schickte Tesla-Angestellten eine unverschämte Nachricht, nachdem mehrere Mitarbeiter geklagt haben
Yale-Vermögensverwalter, der eine ganze Branche revolutionierte, erklärt: Das sollten Normalverdiener mit ihrem Geld machen
Das sind die größten Unterschiede zwischen dem iPhone X und dem Google Pixel 2

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus

Target-Ausblick auf Weihnachtsquartal belastet US-Einzelhändler. Öl-Manager: Die Ölpreise werden nicht mehr weiter steigen. ProsiebenSat.1-Chef Ebeling: Die ProsiebenSat.1-Zielgruppe ist "fett und arm". Überraschung bei Apple: Soros wirft reihenweise Tech-Aktien aus dem Depot.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus
Ausland
22:17 Uhr
Analyst bemängelt nach Testfahrt "weitreichende Defizite" bei Teslas Model 3
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Target-Aktie bricht ein: Ausblick auf Weihnachtsquartal belastet auch andere US-Einzelhändler
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
GeelyA0CACX
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
General Electric Co.851144
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
K+S AGKSAG88
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100