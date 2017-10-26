Liberty Global Schedules Investor Calls for its Third Quarter 2017 Results

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global or the "Company) (NASDAQ: LBTYA,
LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA and LILAK) today announced plans to release its third
quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 after Nasdaq market
close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Calls, which will
begin the following day at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on
Thursday, November 2, 2017. During the calls, management will discuss
the Companys results, including those of the Liberty Global Group and
the LiLAC Group, and expects to comment on the Companys outlook and may
provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in at least 15
minutes prior to the start of the calls.
The Liberty Global Group call will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT, followed by
the LiLAC Group call beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m. EDT. Both
calls will use the same dial-in information shown below.
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
888.556.4997
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1 719.325.4834
In addition to the dial-in teleconferences, summary investor
presentations and listen-only webcasts will be available within the
Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com.
It is anticipated that the webcasts will be archived in the Investor
Relations section of its website for at least 75 days.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband
company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin
America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers
our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and
commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products
delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 25 million
customers who subscribe to 51 million television, broadband internet and
telephony services, as of June 30, 2017. We also serve over 10 million
mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 10 million access
points.
Liberty Globals businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty
Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for our European
operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link:
LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the
Caribbean.
The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the
consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty
Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture,
which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5
million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20
countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands
VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group
operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 40
markets.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025006376/en/