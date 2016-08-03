Jetzt neu: Langfristiger Vermögensaufbau mit Hilfe von Dividenden geht ab jetzt ganz einfach. Hier erfahren Sie wie.
Liberty Global to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA and LILAK) will be holding its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday June 21, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. BST (10:30 a.m. Eastern time) at Broadgate West, 9 Appold Street, London EC2A 2AP, United Kingdom. The meeting will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the investor relations section of our website for approximately 30 days. In addition, the meeting will be available via teleconference:

United States Toll Free:         +1.877.884.7004
International: +1.678.585.6906
United Kingdom: 080.0028.8438
Passcode: 34736737

Please dial in to the teleconference 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Following the meeting, a question and answer session will take place. Participants in attendance in London will be able to ask questions. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 25 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 6 million access points.

Liberty Globals businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 11 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

