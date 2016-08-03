Liberty Global to Present at the 7th Annual Goldman Sachs European Cable & Convergence Conference

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA
and LILAK) will be presenting at the 7th Annual Goldman Sachs European
Cable & Convergence Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
EDT at the Goldman Sachs offices in London. Liberty Global CFO Charlie
Bracken will be presenting. Liberty Global may make observations
concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The
presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com.
We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of
our website for approximately 30 days.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global is the worlds largest international TV and broadband
company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin
America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers
our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and
commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products
delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 25 million
customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband
internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile
subscribers and offer WiFi service across 6 million access points.
Liberty Globals businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty
Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for our European
operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link:
LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the
Caribbean.
The Liberty Global Group operates in 11 European countries under the
consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty
Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture,
which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5
million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20
countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands
VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group
operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 30
markets.
For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.
