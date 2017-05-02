LivaNova Acquires Caisson Interventional, LLC

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a
market-leading medical technology company, today announced it has
acquired the remaining outstanding interests in Caisson Interventional,
LLC ("Caisson), in support of LivaNovas strategic growth initiatives.
Based in Maple Grove, Minn., Caisson is a privately held clinical-stage
medical device company focused on the design, development and clinical
evaluation of a novel transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR)
implant with a fully transvenous delivery system.
"We recognized the potential of the talented Caisson team and its
technology several years ago. This team will now be the cornerstone for
our planned entry into the TMVR space, which has the potential to be an
important growth platform for us in the future, said LivaNovas CEO
Damien McDonald. "We intend to invest in the clinical studies,
regulatory approvals, product enhancements and other steps needed to
launch this mitral valve replacement system commercially. We expect it
will become a strategic complement to our heart valve portfolio for
heart team physicians, allowing us to offer patients the most advanced,
minimally invasive mitral valve replacement option.
Caissons device is unique, being the only TMVR product designed solely
for trans-septal approach and delivered through a single venous access.
The system is also designed for the implant to be fully retrieved
following functional evaluation, but prior to final release a safety
feature important to physicians.
"We created this percutaneous mitral valve replacement implant,
procedure and delivery system to offer a significant new therapy to
patients with severe mitral regurgitation, said Caisson COO and
Co-founder Todd Mortier.
Caisson initiated its clinical trials through the U.S. FDA Early
Feasibility Study program, and will add clinical sites in Europe and
Canada.
"We look forward to joining LivaNova to combine our efforts in bringing
a superior technology to market, added Caisson CEO and Co-founder C.J.
Schweich, Jr., M.D.
LivaNova has been an investor in Caisson since 2012 and has agreed to
pay up to $72 million, net of $6 million of debt forgiveness, to acquire
the remaining 51 percent of the company. The first payment of $18
million was made at closing with the balance paid on a schedule driven
primarily by regulatory approvals and sales earn outs. As a result of
the acquisition, LivaNova expects to recognize a pre-tax non-cash gain
during the second quarter on the $15 million book value of its existing
investment in Caisson. The acquisition will be dilutive to earnings for
several years, but LivaNova fully anticipates this transaction will meet
all long-term financial metrics and internal standards. 2017 guidance
will be updated to include the estimated impact of the acquisition
during LivaNovas first quarter earnings call tomorrow morning.
The Caisson TMVR system is not approved for sale in any country.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the
company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three
business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm
Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola
(Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.
