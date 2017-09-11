+++ Rendezvous mit Harry - Sendung verpasst? Auf rendezvousmitharry.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Harry noch einmal ansehen. +++
11.09.2017 20:43
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

LivaNova Announces Publication of Literature Review Highlighting the Clinical Value and Safety of the Perceval Sutureless Valve for Aortic Valve Replacement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced the publication of the analysis, "The Perceval® Sutureless Aortic Valve: Review of Outcomes, Complications and Future Direction, by Powell, Pelletier, Chu, Bouchard, Melvin and Adams in the latest issue of Innovations1. The literature review, which included a meta-analysis of 89 studies, highlighted Perceval as a safe aortic valve replacement option that provides a shorter procedure and recovery time along with favorable hemodynamics for patients.

The results of this literature review and meta-analysis demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in aortic cross-clamp and cardiopulmonary bypass times with Perceval when compared to stented biological aortic valves. Perceval provided safe clinical and hemodynamic outcomes, and showed a statistically significant reduction in paravalvular leakage and early mortality. Further, the survival rate was statistically significantly higher for Perceval in two studies when compared to transcatheter aortic valve implantation. An analysis of 17 single-arm studies showed that the 30-day mortality rate ranged from 0% to 4.9%, while the five-year survival rate ranged from 71.31% to 85.5% with Perceval1.

"With its distinctive design, the Perceval sutureless valve benefits cardiac surgeons performing aortic valve replacements underscored by the valves excellent durability and hemodynamic performance, said Corey Adams, M.D., lead author of the analysis, from the Health Science Center, St. Johns, Canada.

As a truly sutureless aortic valve, Perceval has been shown to improve patient outcomes by providing reduced procedure time, minimizing postoperative complications, enabling shorter hospital stays and reducing the overall cost compared to traditional sutured valves2. Engineered to restore natural valve performance, the Perceval valve features a super-elastic stent, which is able to adapt to the movement of the aorta during the cardiac cycle. Including the period of clinical studies, the Perceval sutureless valve has been in use for a decade and has been implanted in more than 25,000 patients.

"Committed to developing state-of-the-art cardiac surgery solutions, we are proud to announce the publication of this comprehensive analysis that reinforces the growing body of literature highlighting the clinical value of the Perceval valve for surgeons and aortic valve replacement patients, said Brian Duncan, M.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs, Cardiac Surgery at LivaNova. "With a decade of clinical use, the Perceval valve has been shown to produce safe and excellent hemodynamic outcomes for aortic valve replacement patients. We look forward to continuing to advance cardiac surgery solutions for patients everywhere.

Learn more about Perceval and its patient benefits at www.heartvalvesurgery.com/sutureless.

1 Powell R, Pelletier MP, Chu MWA, Bouchard D, Melvin KN, Adams C. Innovations 2017 May/Jun;12(3):155-173.
2 Pollari F, et al. Ann Thorac Surg. 2014;98:611-6.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in LivaNovas periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Livanova PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Livanova News
RSS Feed
Livanova zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Livanova PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.08.2017Livanova HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
03.11.2016Livanova HoldCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
23.08.2017Livanova HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
03.11.2016Livanova HoldCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Livanova PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Livanova News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Livanova News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wer trifft Anlageentscheidungen?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  HeidelbergCement: Profiteur von steigendem Infrastrukturbedarf
UBS: Apple Inc.: Aufwärtskeil nach unten verlassen
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Test der Abwärtstrendkanallinie
Vontobel: Künstliche Intelligenz oder: Die Evolution des Denkens
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Wacker Neuson (Weekly) - Rekordhoch im Visier
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Livanova-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Livanova Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So gut ist das Smartphone für Gutmenschen wirklich
So läuft der Ablasshandel mit den Flensburger Punkten
Japans plötzliches Wirtschaftswunder  nur eine Chimäre?
Drei Viertel der Deutschen lehnen die Flexirente ab
So wollen die Parteien die Wohnungsnot bekämpfen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Silberpreis: Die Profis sind immer optimistischer
RWE-Aktie, E.On und Co.: Umbruch hinter der Steckdose
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Neues Milliardengeschäft: Kryptowährungen haben eine völlig neue Industrie geschaffen
Facebook gibt eine Milliarde Dollar in einer völlig untypischen Branche aus
"Es ist eine Fata Morgana": Die Entwicklung von Bitcoin, seit Warren Buffett die Kryptowährung kritisiert hat
100-Milliarden-Firma Kraft Heinz hat diesen 29-Jährigen zum Finanzchef gemacht
Die Alternativen zu Bitcoin werden immer mächtiger

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich stärker -- Dow Jones im Plus -- Fokus auf E-Mobilität bei Kapitalmarkttag belastet Daimler -- Apple, AIXTRON, Munich Re, Hannover Rück, Air Berlin, Evonik im Fokus

VW will bis 2030 komplettes Modellportfolio elektrifizieren. Bericht über drohendes Bitcoin-Handelsverbot in China sorgt für Verwirrung. United-Internet-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch nach Analystenstudie. Google klagt gegen Milliardenstrafe der EU. Aussicht auf Stahl-Deal mit Tata treibt thyssenkrupp-Aktie hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Türkei hat am Wochenende einen Hinweis veröffentlicht, in dem Türken vor "rassistischen und ausländerfeindlichen Aggressionen" in Deutschland gewarnt werden. Wie sollte Berlin darauf reagieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:20 Uhr
DAX schließt deutlich stärker -- Dow Jones im Plus -- Fokus auf E-Mobilität bei Kapitalmarkttag belastet Daimler -- Apple, AIXTRON, Munich Re, Hannover Rück, Air Berlin, Evonik im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
19:30 Uhr
Mit UBS Index-Zertifikaten in das Thema Gender Diversity investieren
Ausland
20:05 Uhr
Mit Softwareupdate: Tesla hebt wegen "Irma" Kilometerbeschränkung in Model S und X auf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)843002
Siemens AG723610