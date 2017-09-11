LivaNova Announces Publication of Literature Review Highlighting the Clinical Value and Safety of the Perceval Sutureless Valve for Aortic Valve Replacement

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a
market-leading medical technology company, today announced the
publication of the analysis, "The Perceval® Sutureless Aortic
Valve: Review of Outcomes, Complications and Future Direction, by
Powell, Pelletier, Chu, Bouchard, Melvin and Adams in the latest issue
of Innovations1. The literature review, which included a
meta-analysis of 89 studies, highlighted Perceval as a safe aortic valve
replacement option that provides a shorter procedure and recovery time
along with favorable hemodynamics for patients.
The results of this literature review and meta-analysis demonstrated a
statistically significant reduction in aortic cross-clamp and
cardiopulmonary bypass times with Perceval when compared to stented
biological aortic valves. Perceval provided safe clinical and
hemodynamic outcomes, and showed a statistically significant reduction
in paravalvular leakage and early mortality. Further, the survival rate
was statistically significantly higher for Perceval in two studies when
compared to transcatheter aortic valve implantation. An analysis of 17
single-arm studies showed that the 30-day mortality rate ranged from 0%
to 4.9%, while the five-year survival rate ranged from 71.31% to 85.5%
with Perceval1.
"With its distinctive design, the Perceval sutureless valve benefits
cardiac surgeons performing aortic valve replacements underscored by the
valves excellent durability and hemodynamic performance, said Corey
Adams, M.D., lead author of the analysis, from the Health Science
Center, St. Johns, Canada.
As a truly sutureless aortic valve, Perceval has been shown to improve
patient outcomes by providing reduced procedure time, minimizing
postoperative complications, enabling shorter hospital stays and
reducing the overall cost compared to traditional sutured valves2.
Engineered to restore natural valve performance, the Perceval valve
features a super-elastic stent, which is able to adapt to the movement
of the aorta during the cardiac cycle. Including the period of clinical
studies, the Perceval sutureless valve has been in use for a decade and
has been implanted in more than 25,000 patients.
"Committed to developing state-of-the-art cardiac surgery solutions, we
are proud to announce the publication of this comprehensive analysis
that reinforces the growing body of literature highlighting the clinical
value of the Perceval valve for surgeons and aortic valve replacement
patients, said Brian Duncan, M.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs,
Cardiac Surgery at LivaNova. "With a decade of clinical use, the
Perceval valve has been shown to produce safe and excellent hemodynamic
outcomes for aortic valve replacement patients. We look forward to
continuing to advance cardiac surgery solutions for patients everywhere.
Learn more about Perceval and its patient benefits at www.heartvalvesurgery.com/sutureless.
1 Powell R, Pelletier MP, Chu MWA, Bouchard D, Melvin KN, Adams C.
Innovations 2017 May/Jun;12(3):155-173.
2 Pollari F, et al.
Ann Thorac Surg. 2014;98:611-6.
