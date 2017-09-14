LivaNova Defines Strategic Outlook at Investor Day

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a
market-leading medical technology company, hosted its Investor Day today
in New York to showcase the Companys strategy, business goals and
financial outlook. LivaNovas Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald
shared his strategic vision for the Company, detailing plans for near-
and long-term growth.
"Today, we engaged the investment community to share our initiatives
that will drive growth, deliver greater profitability and generate
enhanced value for LivaNova shareholders and key stakeholders, said
McDonald. "We are a focused med-tech innovator with market-leading
positions in Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. With this in mind, we
are optimizing our portfolio to deliver long-term value and strengthen
our leadership positions in the categories we serve.
Several senior executives joined McDonald to discuss their commitment to
support continuous innovation, enabling rapid and regular product
evolution to advance patient care. LivaNova intends to invest in
inorganic opportunities within adjacent and underserved markets where
the company can surround a call point or disease state. The Company
expects to achieve revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in the near
term and high-single-digits in the long term. LivaNova will use a
disciplined approach to the deployment of capital, and anticipates
compounded annual earnings per share growth in the low- to mid-teens
from 2017 to 2022.
"At LivaNova, we plan to accelerate growth through innovation and
targeted investments, said Thad Huston, LivaNovas Chief Financial
Officer. "We are implementing programs that will allow us to improve
margins, drive profitability and deliver on our commitments. We look
forward to executing our strategy to ultimately enhance our competitive
industry position.
In addition to executive presentations, attendees interacted with
subject matter experts and product displays, featuring LivaNovas
important growth driver devices in the fields of cardiac surgery,
neuromodulation and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR).
Cardiac Surgery
LivaNovas Cardiac Surgery business franchise equates to approximately
50 percent of the Companys revenue. The product line is comprised of
cardiopulmonary devices and heart valves. Currently, LivaNova remains
the market leader in the more than $2-billion global cardiopulmonary
market.
The Companys S5® heart-lung machine ("HLM) continues to be
the product of choice for perfusionists, as LivaNova has maintained a
number one position with its HLM for the last 40 years. Oxygenators are
now LivaNovas fastest growing product line in Cardiac Surgery with more
than 750,000 patients treated with its Inspire® oxygenator.
The Company is working on the next generation of its key perfusion
products, including a new heart-lung machine and new oxygenator.
LivaNova is enhancing its base cardiopulmonary business through life
cycle management and new product innovation, and believes it can drive
above-market growth with focused inorganic opportunities.
Within heart valves, LivaNova was the first to market with its
fast-deployment sutureless aortic replacement valve, Perceval®.
Perceval continues to realize healthy growth based on ongoing positive
data from its 10 years of clinical use, geographic expansion and strong
health economic data. LivaNova anticipates additional growth in heart
valves based on targeted new product development, commercial execution
and operational excellence.
Neuromodulation
The Companys Neuromodulation business franchise continues to achieve
strong high-single-digit year-over-year annual revenue growth. Globally,
the neuromodulation market is estimated to be $4.1 billion and is
projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2020. As the leader in implantable
epilepsy devices, LivaNovas VNS Therapy® System has been
implanted in more than 100,000 patients worldwide. The Company is also
working to advance the use of VNS Therapy for treatment-resistant
depression ("TRD) and is currently piloting commercial outreach in
Germany where it has regulatory and reimbursement approvals.
Later this year, LivaNova will launch the next generation of VNS Therapy
System, SenTivaTM, which features a smaller implantable
generator, wireless wand and enhanced user interface.
The Company plans to maintain rapid innovation of VNS Therapy technology
with a new product expected every 12 to 24 months in the near term,
while strategically expanding its international presence in the
neuromodulation market. LivaNova is committed to investigating
additional indications, which may prove treatable with VNS Therapy.
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR)
LivaNova is already executing against a defined clinical data
development plan designed to enable commercialization for its TMVR
device to treat mitral regurgitation a large, epidemic issue that
continues to grow within aging populations. The Companys device is the
only TMVR device originally designed for a fully transseptal
percutaneous approach to treat the condition. The two-step delivery
system, comprised of an anchor and a valve, can be repositioned and is
retrievable. This approach enables repeatable and controlled delivery
and positioning of the anchor and valve with a high degree of stability.
Summary materials from todays event are available at www.livanova.com
under the "News & Events / Presentations section of the Investor
Relations portion of the LivaNova website. Audio replay, including
question-and-answer sessions, is forthcoming and will also be posted to
the website.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five
decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives
of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and
breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of
patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered
in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the
company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three
business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm
Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy),
Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
