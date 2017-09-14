LivaNova Defines Strategic Outlook at Investor Day

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a market-leading medical technology company, hosted its Investor Day today in New York to showcase the Companys strategy, business goals and financial outlook. LivaNovas Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald shared his strategic vision for the Company, detailing plans for near- and long-term growth.

"Today, we engaged the investment community to share our initiatives that will drive growth, deliver greater profitability and generate enhanced value for LivaNova shareholders and key stakeholders, said McDonald. "We are a focused med-tech innovator with market-leading positions in Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. With this in mind, we are optimizing our portfolio to deliver long-term value and strengthen our leadership positions in the categories we serve.

Several senior executives joined McDonald to discuss their commitment to support continuous innovation, enabling rapid and regular product evolution to advance patient care. LivaNova intends to invest in inorganic opportunities within adjacent and underserved markets where the company can surround a call point or disease state. The Company expects to achieve revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in the near term and high-single-digits in the long term. LivaNova will use a disciplined approach to the deployment of capital, and anticipates compounded annual earnings per share growth in the low- to mid-teens from 2017 to 2022.

"At LivaNova, we plan to accelerate growth through innovation and targeted investments, said Thad Huston, LivaNovas Chief Financial Officer. "We are implementing programs that will allow us to improve margins, drive profitability and deliver on our commitments. We look forward to executing our strategy to ultimately enhance our competitive industry position.

In addition to executive presentations, attendees interacted with subject matter experts and product displays, featuring LivaNovas important growth driver devices in the fields of cardiac surgery, neuromodulation and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR).

Cardiac Surgery

LivaNovas Cardiac Surgery business franchise equates to approximately 50 percent of the Companys revenue. The product line is comprised of cardiopulmonary devices and heart valves. Currently, LivaNova remains the market leader in the more than $2-billion global cardiopulmonary market.

The Companys S5® heart-lung machine ("HLM) continues to be the product of choice for perfusionists, as LivaNova has maintained a number one position with its HLM for the last 40 years. Oxygenators are now LivaNovas fastest growing product line in Cardiac Surgery with more than 750,000 patients treated with its Inspire® oxygenator. The Company is working on the next generation of its key perfusion products, including a new heart-lung machine and new oxygenator. LivaNova is enhancing its base cardiopulmonary business through life cycle management and new product innovation, and believes it can drive above-market growth with focused inorganic opportunities.

Within heart valves, LivaNova was the first to market with its fast-deployment sutureless aortic replacement valve, Perceval®. Perceval continues to realize healthy growth based on ongoing positive data from its 10 years of clinical use, geographic expansion and strong health economic data. LivaNova anticipates additional growth in heart valves based on targeted new product development, commercial execution and operational excellence.

Neuromodulation

The Companys Neuromodulation business franchise continues to achieve strong high-single-digit year-over-year annual revenue growth. Globally, the neuromodulation market is estimated to be $4.1 billion and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2020. As the leader in implantable epilepsy devices, LivaNovas VNS Therapy® System has been implanted in more than 100,000 patients worldwide. The Company is also working to advance the use of VNS Therapy for treatment-resistant depression ("TRD) and is currently piloting commercial outreach in Germany where it has regulatory and reimbursement approvals.

Later this year, LivaNova will launch the next generation of VNS Therapy System, SenTivaTM, which features a smaller implantable generator, wireless wand and enhanced user interface.

The Company plans to maintain rapid innovation of VNS Therapy technology with a new product expected every 12 to 24 months in the near term, while strategically expanding its international presence in the neuromodulation market. LivaNova is committed to investigating additional indications, which may prove treatable with VNS Therapy.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement ("TMVR)

LivaNova is already executing against a defined clinical data development plan designed to enable commercialization for its TMVR device to treat mitral regurgitation  a large, epidemic issue that continues to grow within aging populations. The Companys device is the only TMVR device originally designed for a fully transseptal percutaneous approach to treat the condition. The two-step delivery system, comprised of an anchor and a valve, can be repositioned and is retrievable. This approach enables repeatable and controlled delivery and positioning of the anchor and valve with a high degree of stability.

Summary materials from todays event are available at www.livanova.com under the "News & Events / Presentations section of the Investor Relations portion of the LivaNova website. Audio replay, including question-and-answer sessions, is forthcoming and will also be posted to the website.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNovas advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

