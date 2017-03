LivaNova PLC Reiterates Full-Year 2017 Guidance

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN; LSE: LIVN) ("LivaNova” or the "Company”), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced it is reiterating its full-year 2017 guidance published on March 1, 2017, and the company undertakes no duty to update for subsequent events.

LivaNova expects worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 to grow between 1 and 3 percent on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2017 are expected to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.45.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova’s advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

