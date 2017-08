LivaNova to Host Audio Webcast of Inaugural Investor Day

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova” or the "Company”), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it will host an audio webcast of its inaugural investor day in New York on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will feature presentations from Chief Executive Officer Damien McDonald and Chief Financial Officer Thad Huston, along with other executive leaders. The executive team will discuss LivaNova’s strategy, business goals and financial outlook. The event will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible via the Investor Relations section of LivaNova’s website. Pre-event registration is required. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audio webcast, which will be in a listen-only mode. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website approximately 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova’s advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

