Loma Negra Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra or
the "Company), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today
announced the closing of its previously announced initial public
offering at US$19.00 per American Depositary Shares ("ADSs). Loma Negra
and the selling shareholder, Loma Negra Holding GmbH, sold 53,530,000
ADS in the international offering, representing 267,650,000 ordinary
shares of the Company, including the full exercise of the underwriters
option to purchase an additional 7,530,000 ADSs. Loma Negra and the
selling shareholder raised gross proceeds of US$1,017,070,000 from the
international offering. Loma Negra also received gross proceeds of
US$79,800,000 from the sale of 21,000,000 ordinary shares in the
concurrent Argentine offering. In total, the company and the selling
shareholder raised gross proceeds of US$1,096,870,000 from the global
offering.
The ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and under the ticker
symbol "LOMA and its ordinary shares are listed on the Bolsa y Mercados
Argentinos S.A. (BYMA) under the symbol "LOMA. One ADS represents five
(5) ordinary shares.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, HSBC, Itaú BBA and Morgan
Stanley acted as underwriters in the international offering.
About Loma Negra
Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina,
producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete
and lime, products primarily used in construction, which is expected by
the Company to be one of the fastest growing sectors of the Argentine
economy in the coming years. Loma Negra is Argentinas only national,
vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, supported by vast
limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and
established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity
stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one
of two leading cement producers in that country.
