Loma Negra Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra or the "Company), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering at US$19.00 per American Depositary Shares ("ADSs). Loma Negra and the selling shareholder, Loma Negra Holding GmbH, sold 53,530,000 ADS in the international offering, representing 267,650,000 ordinary shares of the Company, including the full exercise of the underwriters option to purchase an additional 7,530,000 ADSs. Loma Negra and the selling shareholder raised gross proceeds of US$1,017,070,000 from the international offering. Loma Negra also received gross proceeds of US$79,800,000 from the sale of 21,000,000 ordinary shares in the concurrent Argentine offering. In total, the company and the selling shareholder raised gross proceeds of US$1,096,870,000 from the global offering.

The ADSs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and under the ticker symbol "LOMA and its ordinary shares are listed on the Bolsa y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (BYMA) under the symbol "LOMA. One ADS represents five (5) ordinary shares.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, Citigroup, HSBC, Itaú BBA and Morgan Stanley acted as underwriters in the international offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The Argentine public offering of the ordinary shares of the Company has been authorized by the CNV pursuant to Resolution No. RESFC-2017-18952-APN-DIR#CNV dated September 28, 2017.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in construction, which is expected by the Company to be one of the fastest growing sectors of the Argentine economy in the coming years. Loma Negra is Argentinas only national, vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two leading cement producers in that country.

