LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Reduction in Size of Board of Directors

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB or "the Company) announced the
resignation of Bill Murdy and Jonathan Bobb from its Board of Directors,
effective October 26, 2017. With the departure of these directors, the
size of LSBs Board will be nine directors, of which six are
independent. Richard Roedel, who has served on the Companys Board since
April 2015 and as Chairman of the Audit Committee since September 2015,
replaces Mr. Murdy as LSBs Lead Independent Director.
Additionally, as previously announced, Jack E. Golsen, founder and
former Chief Executive Officer of LSB, will step down as the Companys
Executive Chairman effective December 31, 2017, but will remain a member
the Board in the role of Chairman Emeritus. Daniel D. Greenwell, LSBs
CEO since December 2015, will succeed Mr. Golsen as Board Chairman and
Richard Roedel will continue as the Companys Lead Independent Director.
LSBs President and CEO, Daniel Greenwell, stated, "The Board would like
to thank Jack Golsen for his years of leadership as our Board Chairman.
Since founding LSB in 1969, he has been a driving force behind our
Companys emergence as a leading U.S. chemical manufacturer. Jacks
experience and knowledge are invaluable to LSB, and we look forward to
continuing to work with him as a member of our Board.
Mr. Greenwell continued, "I, along with my fellow directors, would also
like to thank Messrs. Murdy and Bobb for their service to our Board and
the contributions theyve made to our progress in improving our
Companys strategy, operations and liquidity position. While we will
miss the benefit of their insights, the reduction in the size of our
Board is consistent with our efforts to enhance shareholder value
through the continued reduction of our administrative costs. We thank
Bill and Jonathan for their service, and wish them all the best in their
future endeavors.
About LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,
manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining,
and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in
Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates
a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSBs
products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers
throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company
can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of
the words "may, "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan to, "estimate,
"project or similar expressions, and include but are not limited to:
enhanced reliability at our Facilities; reducing costs; expanding into
new markets; improving liquidity; reducing leverage and completing
repairs on time and as estimated.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties.
Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such
expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ
materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Companys
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including
those set forth under "Risk Factors and "Special Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements in our Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 and, if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our
Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in
this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such
cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update,
amend or clarify and forward-looking statement to reflect events, new
information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press
release except as required by applicable law.
