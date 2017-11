LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) ("LSB” or "the Company”) today announced that management will be participating in the following conferences:

President and CEO, Daniel Greenwell will be attending the Stephens Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Executive Vice President and CFO, Mark Behrman will be attending the UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

Dan Greenwell will be attending the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on its website on November 7, 2017. Access to the presentation will be available on the "Investors” page of www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

