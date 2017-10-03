03.10.2017 16:09
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Luxoft Appoints Tracy Krumme as Vice President of Investor Relations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, announced today the appointment of Tracy Krumme as Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Krumme is based in New York, and reports directly to Luxofts CFO, Evgeny Fetisov.

Tracy Krumme has more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, financial communications, investment banking, and equity research. She has led investor relations at four public companies prior to joining Luxoft, including NCR, a Fortune-500 technology company, in addition to CECO Environmental, Fuel Tech, and Hollinger International.

Ms. Krumme has also held positions as an equity research analyst at Sandler O'Neill and Partners, an investment strategist at Prudential Securities, and an investment banker at Kidder, Peabody, and Co., in London. Ms. Krumme is a graduate of Denison University.

Mr. Fetisov said, "We are delighted to welcome Tracy to Luxoft. We believe Tracys established reputation among the investment community, along with her accomplished financial background, will enable her to communicate the Companys strategic vision effectively. Having achieved significant growth since the Company went public, we look forward to Tracys contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.

Ms. Krumme, Vice President of Investor Relations, stated, "I am thrilled to join Luxoft and be part of such a dynamic organization. I look forward to actively interacting with the global investment community to expand relationships and communicate Luxofts growth story."

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) is a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large, multinational corporations predominantly in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The Companys software development services consist of core and mission critical custom software development and support, product engineering, and technology consulting. Its bespoke solutions include technology architecture selection and other consulting, proprietary products and/or standard system software and platforms, as well as implementation and maintenance. Through its services and solutions, the Company helps its clients improve their competitive position by increasing efficiency, optimizing costs, and enabling changes through disruptive digital technologies that enhance end-user experience and shorten time-to-market. The Company develops its solutions and delivers its services from 37 dedicated delivery centers worldwide. It has more than 12,800 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents  North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Luxoft is incorporated in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, has its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.luxoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft) contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe, "may, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "should, "plan, "expect, "predict, "potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in Luxofts Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective companies.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.08.17
Why Luxoft Holding, Inc. Stock Plunged Today (MotleyFool)
11.08.17
Luxoft Holding Inc. Compiles an Underwhelming Quarter (MotleyFool)
24.05.17
Luxoft Holding Delivers a Quarterly Win (MotleyFool)
24.05.17
Luxoft Holding Delivers a Quarterly Win (FOX Business)
16.02.17
Luxoft Holding Keeps Diversifying in a Volatile Market (MotleyFool)
16.02.17
Luxoft Holding Keeps Diversifying in a Volatile Market (FOX Business)
17.01.17
Why Luxoft Holding, Inc. Stock Plunged 27.6% in 2016 (MotleyFool)
12.11.16
Luxoft Holding Expands Its Reach in a Solid Quarter (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Luxoft A News
RSS Feed
Luxoft A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.08.2017Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.01.2017Luxoft A OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.09.2016Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.07.2016Luxoft A Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
28.06.2016Luxoft A BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.01.2017Luxoft A OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.06.2016Luxoft A BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
04.01.2016Luxoft a BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
12.11.2015Luxoft a BuyUBS AG
12.11.2015Luxoft a BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
11.08.2017Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.09.2016Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.07.2016Luxoft A Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Luxoft A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Luxoft A News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Jetzt die neue Ausgabe lesen
wikifolio-Trader Thomas Koch: "Die Börse ist keine Einbahnstraße"
DekaBank: Acht neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Warum die Moderne Portfoliotheorie nicht modern ist
Das sind die 3 Top-Branche in Europa  diese müssen Sie kennen!
UBS: Siemens: Gemeinsam mit Alstom zum europäischen Champion
DZ BANK  DAX: Test des Allzeithochs steht an
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Jahresendrally - ja oder nein?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Luxoft A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Luxoft A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Fakten über Geld sollte jeder Deutsche kennen
Kaffee und trockenes Brötchen sind noch kein Frühstück
Mit diesem Trick umgehen Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse
Die Welt kehrt zurück auf den Pfad der Schuldenkrise
Die Grünen steuern Richtung Kabinettstisch

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax: Nächstes Kursziel 14.000 Punkte
Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wächst die Skepsis
Allianz-Aktie im Rally-Modus: So starten Anleger richtig durch
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, warum die Mietpreise bald noch weiter steigen könnten
McDonalds hat ein gewaltiges Problem in Deutschland, das den Fast-Food-Riesen zu ungewöhnlichen Maßnahmen zwingt
Ein Schritt von Amazon lässt deutsche Supermärkte zittern
Nächste Woche steht für Tesla die Stunde der Wahrheit an
Experte sicher: Amazon wird für den schleichenden Tod der Kreditkarte sorgen

Heute im Fokus

Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Aufruf zu Generalstreik in Katalonien. Kein Handel in Frankfurt - Tag der deutschen Einheit. Goldman Sachs erwägt angeblich Handelseinheit für digitale Währungen. Warum sich der Eurokurs im US-Handel nur wenig bewegt. General Motors kündigt Elektroauto-Offensive an. Facebook will wegen Russland-Affäre Anzeigen strenger prüfen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte Spanien nach der Abstimmung vom Wochenende die Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens anerkennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:37 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:10 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Sonstiges
15:25 Uhr
Buffett steigt bei Raststättenkette Pilot Flying J ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Lufthansa AG823212