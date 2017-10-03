Luxoft Appoints Tracy Krumme as Vice President of Investor Relations

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, announced today the appointment of Tracy Krumme as Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Krumme is based in New York, and reports directly to Luxofts CFO, Evgeny Fetisov.

Tracy Krumme has more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, financial communications, investment banking, and equity research. She has led investor relations at four public companies prior to joining Luxoft, including NCR, a Fortune-500 technology company, in addition to CECO Environmental, Fuel Tech, and Hollinger International.

Ms. Krumme has also held positions as an equity research analyst at Sandler O'Neill and Partners, an investment strategist at Prudential Securities, and an investment banker at Kidder, Peabody, and Co., in London. Ms. Krumme is a graduate of Denison University.

Mr. Fetisov said, "We are delighted to welcome Tracy to Luxoft. We believe Tracys established reputation among the investment community, along with her accomplished financial background, will enable her to communicate the Companys strategic vision effectively. Having achieved significant growth since the Company went public, we look forward to Tracys contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.

Ms. Krumme, Vice President of Investor Relations, stated, "I am thrilled to join Luxoft and be part of such a dynamic organization. I look forward to actively interacting with the global investment community to expand relationships and communicate Luxofts growth story."

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) is a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large, multinational corporations predominantly in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The Companys software development services consist of core and mission critical custom software development and support, product engineering, and technology consulting. Its bespoke solutions include technology architecture selection and other consulting, proprietary products and/or standard system software and platforms, as well as implementation and maintenance. Through its services and solutions, the Company helps its clients improve their competitive position by increasing efficiency, optimizing costs, and enabling changes through disruptive digital technologies that enhance end-user experience and shorten time-to-market. The Company develops its solutions and delivers its services from 37 dedicated delivery centers worldwide. It has more than 12,800 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents  North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Luxoft is incorporated in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, has its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.luxoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

