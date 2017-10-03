Luxoft Appoints Tracy Krumme as Vice President of Investor Relations

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software
development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client
base, announced today the appointment of Tracy Krumme as Vice President
of Investor Relations. Ms. Krumme is based in New York, and reports
directly to Luxofts CFO, Evgeny Fetisov.
Tracy Krumme has more than 25 years of experience in investor relations,
financial communications, investment banking, and equity research. She
has led investor relations at four public companies prior to joining
Luxoft, including NCR, a Fortune-500 technology company, in addition to
CECO Environmental, Fuel Tech, and Hollinger International.
Ms. Krumme has also held positions as an equity research analyst at
Sandler O'Neill and Partners, an investment strategist at Prudential
Securities, and an investment banker at Kidder, Peabody, and Co.,
in London. Ms. Krumme is a graduate of Denison University.
Mr.
Fetisov said, "We are delighted to welcome Tracy to Luxoft. We
believe Tracys established reputation among the investment community,
along with her accomplished financial background, will enable her to
communicate the Companys strategic vision effectively. Having achieved
significant growth since the Company went public, we look forward to
Tracys contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.
Ms.
Krumme, Vice President of Investor Relations, stated, "I
am thrilled to join Luxoft and be part of such a dynamic organization. I
look forward to actively interacting with the global investment
community to expand relationships and communicate Luxofts growth story."
About Luxoft
Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) is a leading provider of software
development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base
consisting primarily of large, multinational corporations predominantly
in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The Companys software
development services consist of core and mission critical custom
software development and support, product engineering, and technology
consulting. Its bespoke solutions include technology architecture
selection and other consulting, proprietary products and/or standard
system software and platforms, as well as implementation and
maintenance. Through its services and solutions, the Company helps its
clients improve their competitive position by increasing efficiency,
optimizing costs, and enabling changes through disruptive digital
technologies that enhance end-user experience and shorten
time-to-market. The Company develops its solutions and delivers its
services from 37 dedicated delivery centers worldwide. It has more than
12,800 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five
continents North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.
Luxoft is incorporated in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, has its
operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland and is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.luxoft.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft) contains
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
These forward-looking statements include information about possible or
assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well
as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some
cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such
as "believe, "may, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend,
"should, "plan, "expect, "predict, "potential, or the negative of
these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject
to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading
"Risk Factors in Luxofts Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year
ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to
the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by
law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news
release whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
All trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective
companies.
