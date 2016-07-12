Luxoft Holding, Inc Reports Results for Three Months and Full Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software
development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client
base, today announced results for the three months and the full
financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
-
US GAAP revenue amounted to $204.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year
over year and an increase of 22.0% year over year on a constant
currency basis
-
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) were $29.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA
margin was 14.3%, compared to $26.5 million and 15.7% in the year-ago
quarter
-
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a US GAAP basis was $0.40
-
Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $0.63
Highlights Financial Year Ended March 31, 2017
-
US GAAP revenue amounted to $785.6 million, an increase of 20.7% year
over year and an increase of 22.0% on a constant currency basis
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $133.8 million and EBITDA margin was 17%
-
Free cash flow amounted to $98.2 million, or 12.5% of revenue, and an
increase of 29.0% year over year
-
Diluted EPS on a US GAAP basis was $1.84
-
Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $2.89
-
Employee productivity increased by 2.5% to $78,265 per delivery
engineer
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased to $204.1
million, up 20.6% from $169.2 million for the same period a year ago,
and decreased 1.3% sequentially, reflecting the normal seasonality of
the business. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million with corresponding
margins of 14.3%, as compared to $26.5 million and 15.7%, respectively,
in the year ago quarter. US GAAP net income was $13.7 million, or $0.40
per diluted share, compared to $14.6 million and $0.43 per diluted share
for the same period a year ago, and $18.5 million and $0.55
sequentially. Non-GAAP net income was $21.5 million, or $0.63 per
diluted share, compared to $18.8 million and $0.56 per diluted share for
the same period a year ago, and $27.9 million and $0.82 sequentially.
Revenue for the full financial year ended March 31, 2017 increased to
$785.6 million, up 20.7% from $650.8 million a year ago. US GAAP net
income was $62.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $70.3
million and $2.06 per diluted share a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was
$98.3 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, compared to $92.9 million and
$2.72 per diluted share a year ago. Reconciliations between non-GAAP
financial measures and US GAAP operating results and diluted EPS are
included at the end of this release.
"We are pleased to report solid operating and financial results for the
fourth quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2017. They reflect
strong positive fundamental improvements in our client dynamic and
business composition, such as strong growth of HPA accounts, substantial
decline in client and vertical concentration, and diversification of our
client base, said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President. "We
have been successfully executing on several transformational
initiatives, investing consistently to become a more effective agile
global company, capable of competing for bigger deals and serving a
wider variety of clients in various markets, namely in Australia and
South East Asia. Over the past year we have significantly improved
diversification of our client base adding 18 new HPAs and lowering
customer concentration by as much as 10% for the top 3 and 5 accounts.
Luxofts clients continue to benefit from our higher value offerings
that include premium consulting services and engineering solutions as
they aim to be more competitive and smoothly transition to new
digitalization-driven operating models.
Five of Luxoft's seven verticals experienced revenue growth, with
Telecom, Automotive and Transport, Technology, and Financial Services
delivering the strongest performance of 87.9%, 40.8%, 14.6% and 8.4%
growth, respectively, on a year over year basis. During the year we
launched a new vertical Healthcare, which finished the year with $28.3
million in revenues, representing 3.6% of the total annual turnover for
the Company. The company also exhibited solid performance across all of
its core revenue-generating geographies: revenues generated in Rest of
Europe increased 105.9%, Switzerland revenues increased 48.3%, German
revenues increased 33.6%, and the U.S. revenues increased 28.9% as
compared to the last financial year.
The company finished the year with 12,766 employees, of which 10,807
were delivery professionals who continued to drive average productivity
to $78,265 per engineer; this represents an annual increase of 2.5%. The
average delivery headcount increased by 17.8% as compared to the
financial year ended March 31, 2016, which is 2.9% slower than the
revenue growth for the same period. The effective tax rate for the full
financial year ended March 31, 2017 was 11.2%.
"The financial year 2017 has been a challenging but positive year for
our company. We have been successfully rebalancing growth from legacy
clients into a group of newer, High Potential Accounts, which now
comprises nearly 30% of total revenues. Revenues attributed to the HPA
group grew close to 100% year over year. We are happy to note that our
pipeline of business is strong, underpinned by demand for
transformational engagements in all of our core verticals. For example,
excluding top legacy customers, revenues from the financial services
vertical grew 35% and revenues from the automotive vertical grew over
90% on year over year basis, stated Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial
Officer. "During the past year we closed three strategic acquisitions,
expanded in key geographies, and launched a new healthcare and life
sciences vertical - all while maintaining high pace of top-line growth,
preserving our margins, staying free of long-term debt and generating
healthy levels of free cash flow: $98 million, or 13% of total revenues
and 157% of net income.
Outlook for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2018
-
Revenue is expected to be at least $943 million, an increase of at
least 20.0% year over year
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 17.0% - 19.0%
-
Diluted EPS is expected to be at least $1.90 on a US GAAP basis and at
least $3.26 on a non-GAAP basis
-
EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 35,035 thousand
diluted shares
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with US
GAAP, this press release includes the following measures defined by the
Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures:
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA);
adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per
share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow (FCF). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP
EPS exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of fair value
adjustments to intangible assets and impairment thereof and other
acquisitions related costs that may include changes in the fair value of
contingent consideration liabilities. Non-GAAP diluted EPS are
calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average number of
diluted shares. Free Cash Flow is calculated as operating cash flow less
capital expenditure which consists of purchases of property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets as defined in the cash flow statement.
We adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude stock based
compensation, because it is a non-cash expense. We also adjust our
non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the change in fair value of
contingent consideration, because we believe these expenses are not
indicative of what we consider to be normal course of operations. Our
non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude amortization of
purchased intangible assets in order to allow management and investors
to evaluate our results from operating activities as if these assets
have been developed internally rather than acquired in a business
combination. Finally, we adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to
exclude acquisition-related costs, which comprise payments to consulting
firms as well as fees paid upon successful completion of acquisition; as
well as certain incentive payments for members of management of the
acquired companies as provided for in the acquisition agreements. These
payments are based on performance of the acquired businesses and are
classified as part of management compensation rather than part of
purchase consideration. These costs vary with the size and complexity of
each acquisition and are generally inconsistent in amount and frequency,
and therefore, we believe that they may not be indicative of the size
and volume of future acquisition-related costs.
We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that
they present a better measure of our core business and management uses
them internally to evaluate our ongoing performance. Accordingly, we
believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in
enhancing and understanding of our operating performance. These non-GAAP
measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute
for, comparable US GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full
reconciliation between US GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the
accompanying tables at the end of this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of US dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
|
For the year
|
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Sales of services
|
|
|
$
|
204,131
|
|
|
$
|
169,209
|
|
|
|
$
|
785,561
|
|
|
$
|
650,752
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
|
129,632
|
|
|
|
103,496
|
|
|
|
|
474,980
|
|
|
|
379,331
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
56,193
|
|
|
|
48,202
|
|
|
|
|
213,723
|
|
|
|
171,707
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
10,260
|
|
|
|
6,703
|
|
|
|
|
34,847
|
|
|
|
23,814
|
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
|
(8,668
|
)
|
|
|
(3,356
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
11,427
|
|
|
|
14,164
|
|
|
|
|
66,755
|
|
|
|
78,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest (expense) gain, net
|
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
Other gains, net
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
|
|
|
5,119
|
|
|
|
3,947
|
|
|
(Loss) gain from foreign currency exchange contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,019
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,314
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
Net foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
|
1,524
|
|
|
|
|
(2,604
|
)
|
|
|
(381
|
)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
$
|
12,980
|
|
|
$
|
17,164
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,503
|
|
|
$
|
82,359
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
(2,572
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,865
|
)
|
|
|
(12,108
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
13,735
|
|
|
$
|
14,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,638
|
|
|
$
|
70,251
|
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Group
|
|
|
$
|
13,735
|
|
|
$
|
14,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,638
|
|
|
$
|
70,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
|
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
33,493,847
|
|
|
|
33,140,451
|
|
|
|
|
33,280,771
|
|
|
|
32,949,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
34,132,929
|
|
|
|
33,865,865
|
|
|
|
|
34,000,674
|
|
|
|
34,088,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US dollars except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
2017
(unaudited)
|
|
|
As of March 31,
2016
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
109,558
|
|
|
|
$
|
108,545
|
|
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$435 at March 31, 2017 and $79 at March 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
144,862
|
|
|
|
|
131,204
|
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
14,454
|
|
|
|
|
16,081
|
|
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
|
2,180
|
|
|
VAT and other taxes receivable
|
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
|
|
1,814
|
|
|
Advances issued
|
|
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
|
|
2,413
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
|
3,333
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
$
|
286,459
|
|
|
|
$
|
267,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
49,571
|
|
|
|
|
46,072
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
120,430
|
|
|
|
|
43,780
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
76,918
|
|
|
|
|
30,285
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
|
|
|
4,066
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
$
|
260,748
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,377
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
547,207
|
|
|
|
$
|
394,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
|
|
$
|
460
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
24,402
|
|
|
|
|
8,266
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
38,513
|
|
|
|
|
27,357
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
|
|
5,048
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
VAT and other taxes payable
|
|
|
|
21,283
|
|
|
|
|
22,532
|
|
|
Payable under foreign exchange contracts
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
Payables for acquisitions, current
|
|
|
|
17,221
|
|
|
|
|
5,595
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
108,647
|
|
|
|
$
|
73,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability, non-current
|
|
|
|
16,907
|
|
|
|
|
5,511
|
|
|
Payables for acquisitions, non-current
|
|
|
|
32,206
|
|
|
|
|
11,786
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
160,389
|
|
|
|
$
|
92,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,533,198 issued and
outstanding with no par value as at March 31, 2016, and 80,000,000
shares authorized; 33,178,641 issued and outstanding with no par
value as at March 31, 2016)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
133,192
|
|
|
|
|
107,477
|
|
|
Common stock held in treasury, at cost (92,191 shares as of March
31, 2017; 35,579 shares as of March 31, 2016)
|
|
|
|
(6,028
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,665
|
)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
263,508
|
|
|
|
|
200,870
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(3,886
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,981
|
)
|
|
Total shareholders equity attributable to the Group
|
|
|
|
386,786
|
|
|
|
|
301,701
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
$
|
386,818
|
|
|
|
$
|
301,733
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
547,207
|
|
|
|
$
|
394,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands of US dollars except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
$
|
62,638
|
|
|
$
|
70,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
34,847
|
|
|
|
23,814
|
|
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(3,395
|
)
|
|
|
(902
|
)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange contracts loss
|
|
|
|
(1,314
|
)
|
|
|
(261
|
)
|
|
Loss on foreign exchange
|
|
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
|
(10,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
28,984
|
|
|
|
17,745
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
(10,261
|
)
|
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
|
(1,210
|
)
|
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
Due to and from related parties
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
(1,084
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,879
|
|
|
|
4,942
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(1,761
|
)
|
|
|
(4,222
|
)
|
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(5,027
|
)
|
|
|
7,332
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
122,027
|
|
|
|
105,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(19,614
|
)
|
|
|
(24,171
|
)
|
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
(4,182
|
)
|
|
|
(5,069
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(77,672
|
)
|
|
|
(3,525
|
)
|
|
Escrow deposits
|
|
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(106,468
|
)
|
|
|
(32,725
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
(5,897
|
)
|
|
|
(880
|
)
|
|
Acquisition of business, deferred consideration
|
|
|
|
(4,577
|
)
|
|
|
(6,126
|
)
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
(3,611
|
)
|
|
|
(1,774
|
)
|
|
Repayment of capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(14,218
|
)
|
|
|
(8,904
|
)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(328
|
)
|
|
|
(808
|
)
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
62,952
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
108,545
|
|
|
|
45,593
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
109,558
|
|
|
$
|
108,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable
GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and
percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
Year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
11,427
|
|
|
9,878
|
(a)
|
|
21,305
|
|
|
66,755
|
|
|
40,717
|
(a)
|
|
107,472
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
13,735
|
|
|
7,760
|
(b)
|
|
21,495
|
|
|
62,638
|
|
|
35,673
|
(b)
|
|
98,311
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
Year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
14,164
|
|
|
4,688
|
(a)
|
|
18,852
|
|
|
78,411
|
|
|
24,856
|
(a)
|
|
103,267
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
14,592
|
|
|
4,250
|
(b)
|
|
18,842
|
|
|
70,251
|
|
|
22,605
|
(b)
|
|
92,856
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Adjustments to GAAP operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,470
|
|
|
$
|
3,983
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,984
|
|
|
$
|
17,745
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,994
|
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
|
|
12,353
|
|
|
|
7,419
|
|
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
|
|
(8,668
|
)
|
|
|
(3,356
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations:
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,878
|
|
|
$
|
4,688
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,717
|
|
|
$
|
24,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Adjustments to GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,470
|
|
|
$
|
3,983
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,984
|
|
|
$
|
17,745
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,994
|
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
|
|
12,353
|
|
|
|
7,419
|
|
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
|
|
(8,668
|
)
|
|
|
(3,356
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of the adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
(2,118
|
)
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,044
|
)
|
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
|
|
Total Adjustments to GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,760
|
|
|
$
|
4,250
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,673
|
|
|
$
|
22,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,735
|
|
|
$
|
14,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,638
|
|
|
$
|
70,251
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense (Income)
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
(149
|
)
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
|
(755
|
)
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
|
|
|
7,865
|
|
|
|
12,108
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
10,260
|
|
|
|
6,703
|
|
|
|
|
34,847
|
|
|
|
23,814
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,331
|
|
|
$
|
23,718
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,431
|
|
|
$
|
106,052
|
|
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
7,470
|
|
|
|
3,983
|
|
|
|
|
28,984
|
|
|
|
17,745
|
|
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
|
|
(8,668
|
)
|
|
|
(3,356
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,031
|
)
|
|
|
(2,511
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,215
|
|
|
$
|
26,548
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,795
|
|
|
$
|
123,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
Schedule of supplemental information (unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Client location
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,953
|
|
37.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
53,420
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
|
44,976
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
51,526
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
|
29,683
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
|
24,211
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
9,272
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
6,523
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
Switzerland
|
|
|
|
|
9,243
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
8,712
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
8,943
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
6,227
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
Romania
|
|
|
|
|
5,747
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
5,747
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
2,936
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
|
|
|
10,035
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
4,142
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
8,295
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
5,765
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
204,131
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
169,209
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Client location
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
$
|
261,443
|
|
33.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
202,855
|
|
31.2
|
%
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
|
213,547
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
|
223,566
|
|
34.4
|
%
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
|
115,301
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
86,332
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
36,905
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
32,748
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
Switzerland
|
|
|
|
|
34,833
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
23,489
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
30,940
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
17,009
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
Romania
|
|
|
|
|
21,403
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
14,381
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
4,889
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
10,154
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
|
|
|
36,148
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
17,554
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
30,152
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
22,664
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
785,561
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
650,752
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Industry vertical
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,964
|
|
56.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
115,330
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
Automotive and transport
|
|
|
|
|
29,443
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
22,740
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
Telecom
|
|
|
|
|
23,087
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
|
9,927
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
14,512
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
8,989
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
9,587
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Travel and Aviation
|
|
|
|
|
6,146
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
7,429
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
4,042
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
3,358
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,436
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
204,131
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
169,209
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Industry vertical
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of sales
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
|
|
$
|
483,801
|
|
61.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
446,138
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
Automotive and transport
|
|
|
|
|
110,839
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
78,698
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
Telecom
|
|
|
|
|
69,900
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
|
37,200
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
48,581
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
|
42,398
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
28,258
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Travel and Aviation
|
|
|
|
|
27,744
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
29,232
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
13,345
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
12,873
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
4,213
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
785,561
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
650,752
|
|
100
|
%
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006405/en/