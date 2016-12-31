Lysogene: 2016 Annual Results

Regulatory News:
Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology
applied to central nervous system diseases, today announced its 2016
financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 19,
2017. Audit procedures on the statutory and consolidated financial
statements have been performed in accordance with professional standards
applicable in France.
Selected financial information at December 31, 2016 (IFRS
Consolidated accounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In million
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Other operating revenue
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
R&D expenditure
|
|
|
(6,329)
|
|
|
|
(2,958)
|
|
|
|
Administrative, sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(2,453)
|
|
|
|
(1,311)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
(7,289)
|
|
|
|
(3,855)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
(7,484)
|
|
|
|
(3,757)
|
|
|
|
Net income per share ()
|
|
|
(0.91)
|
|
|
|
(0.50)
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow related to operating activities
|
|
|
(6,653)
|
|
|
|
(2,949)
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow related to financing activities
|
|
|
(217)
|
|
|
|
6,171
|
|
|
|
Cash position variation (excl. forex differences)
|
|
|
(6,616)
|
|
|
|
3,159
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
|
6,353
|
|
|
|
13,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The "other operating revenue increase from 0.4 million, in 2015, to
1.5 million, in 2016, due to higher Research Tax Credit in 2016 related
to the higher R&D expenditure.
Operating costs doubled from 4.3 million to 8.8 million, reflecting
the Companys rapid development with several senior management
recruitments in 2016, the launch of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)
manufacturing for LYS-SAF302 and the MPS IIIA Natural History study
(mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA or Sanfilippo type A).
The net loss came to (3.8) million and (7.5) million for the years
ending December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2016, respectively.
EPS (Earnings per Share) was (0.50) euros and (0.91) euros for years
ending December 31, 20151 and December 31, 2016.
2016 key operational highlights
-
Start of the Natural History study in MPS IIIA, a multi-national
observational study including up to 25 patients in Europe and Brazil.
The aim of this study is to assess clinical progression in untreated
MPS IIIA patients. This study will serve as a control group for the
upcoming pivotal gene therapy trial in this indication. Eighteen
patients were enrolled as of December 31, 2016.
-
Launch of LYS-SAF302 manufacturing, with an industrial partner,
compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP standards), required
for the scheduled preclinical studies and clinical trials.
-
Pre-IND meeting with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to discuss
the MPS IIIA pivotal study design and benefit from the US agencys
scientific and protocol advice.
-
Initiation, of preclinical activities, including additional IND
enabling non-clinical studies to optimize the clinical dose,
biodistribution and the assessment of the injection device. The
majority of these studies will be undertaken in 2017.
Key operational highlights since January 1, 2017
-
February 10, 2017: an important milestone in Lysogenes
development was the successful initial public offering on Euronext
Paris, raising nearly 22.6 million.
-
February 21, 2017: successful key regulatory milestone achieved
for Lysogenes second product candidate, LYS-GM101 for treating GM1
gangliosidosis. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan
drug designation to LYS-GM101. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
also granted an orphan drug designation and a rare pediatric disease
designation to LYS-GM101 earlier in the year.
-
March 28, 2017: Lysogene announced baseline data from the first
International Pivotal Observational Study in MPS IIIA (SAMOS).
-
April 20, 2017: selection of the MRI Interventions SmartFlow
cannula to be used in Lysogenes planned Phase II/III clinical trial
in MPS IIIA. The clinical study is scheduled to begin in early 2018.
The Company announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Soraya Bekkali is
standing down from her position. Her replacement is currently being
finalized.
The 2016 Annual Financial Report is now available to the public and on
the Companys website at: www.lysogene.com
Next financial milestones:
-
Ordinary shareholders meeting on June 22, 2017
-
Second quarter 2017 revenue and cash position on July 12, 2017 (after
market close)
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a leading, clinical stage biotechnology company,
specializing in the basic research and clinical development of AAV gene
therapy for CNS disorders with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009,
Lysogene has established a solid platform and network, with lead
products in MPS IIIA and GM1 Gangliosidosis, to become a global leader
in orphan CNS diseases. Lysogene has also obtained ODD by the EMA and
FDA and rare pediatric designation by the FDA for both its two candidate
products LYS-SAF302 and LYS-GM101.
Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013233475)
For more information, please visit www.lysogene.com.
1 Please note that this EPS was calculated after the 10-for-1
division of the nominal decided by the Shareholders Meeting of November
23, 2016.
