Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
21.04.2017 18:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Lysogene: 2016 Annual Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475  LYS), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology applied to central nervous system diseases, today announced its 2016 financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 19, 2017. Audit procedures on the statutory and consolidated financial statements have been performed in accordance with professional standards applicable in France.

Selected financial information at December 31, 2016 (IFRS Consolidated accounts)

             
In  million     2016       2015
Revenue     -       -
Other operating revenue     1,493       414
R&D expenditure     (6,329)       (2,958)
Administrative, sales and marketing expenses     (2,453)       (1,311)
               
Operating income     (7,289)       (3,855)
               
Net income     (7,484)       (3,757)
Net income per share ()     (0.91)       (0.50)
Net cash flow related to operating activities     (6,653)       (2,949)
Net cash flow related to financing activities     (217)       6,171
Cash position variation (excl. forex differences)     (6,616)       3,159
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period     6,353       13,451
 

The "other operating revenue increase from 0.4 million, in 2015, to 1.5 million, in 2016, due to higher Research Tax Credit in 2016 related to the higher R&D expenditure.

Operating costs doubled from 4.3 million to 8.8 million, reflecting the Companys rapid development with several senior management recruitments in 2016, the launch of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) manufacturing for LYS-SAF302 and the MPS IIIA Natural History study (mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA or Sanfilippo type A).

The net loss came to (3.8) million and (7.5) million for the years ending December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

EPS (Earnings per Share) was (0.50) euros and (0.91) euros for years ending December 31, 20151 and December 31, 2016.

2016 key operational highlights

  • Start of the Natural History study in MPS IIIA, a multi-national observational study including up to 25 patients in Europe and Brazil. The aim of this study is to assess clinical progression in untreated MPS IIIA patients. This study will serve as a control group for the upcoming pivotal gene therapy trial in this indication. Eighteen patients were enrolled as of December 31, 2016.
  • Launch of LYS-SAF302 manufacturing, with an industrial partner, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP standards), required for the scheduled preclinical studies and clinical trials.
  • Pre-IND meeting with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to discuss the MPS IIIA pivotal study design and benefit from the US agencys scientific and protocol advice.
  • Initiation, of preclinical activities, including additional IND enabling non-clinical studies to optimize the clinical dose, biodistribution and the assessment of the injection device. The majority of these studies will be undertaken in 2017.

Key operational highlights since January 1, 2017

  • February 10, 2017: an important milestone in Lysogenes development was the successful initial public offering on Euronext Paris, raising nearly 22.6 million.
  • February 21, 2017: successful key regulatory milestone achieved for Lysogenes second product candidate, LYS-GM101 for treating GM1 gangliosidosis. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan drug designation to LYS-GM101. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also granted an orphan drug designation and a rare pediatric disease designation to LYS-GM101 earlier in the year.
  • March 28, 2017: Lysogene announced baseline data from the first International Pivotal Observational Study in MPS IIIA (SAMOS).
  • April 20, 2017: selection of the MRI Interventions SmartFlow cannula to be used in Lysogenes planned Phase II/III clinical trial in MPS IIIA. The clinical study is scheduled to begin in early 2018.

The Company announces that its Chief Medical Officer, Soraya Bekkali is standing down from her position. Her replacement is currently being finalized.

The 2016 Annual Financial Report is now available to the public and on the Companys website at: www.lysogene.com

Next financial milestones:

  • Ordinary shareholders meeting on June 22, 2017
  • Second quarter 2017 revenue and cash position on July 12, 2017 (after market close)

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a leading, clinical stage biotechnology company, specializing in the basic research and clinical development of AAV gene therapy for CNS disorders with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009, Lysogene has established a solid platform and network, with lead products in MPS IIIA and GM1 Gangliosidosis, to become a global leader in orphan CNS diseases. Lysogene has also obtained ODD by the EMA and FDA and rare pediatric designation by the FDA for both its two candidate products LYS-SAF302 and LYS-GM101.

Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013233475)

For more information, please visit www.lysogene.com.

1 Please note that this EPS was calculated after the 10-for-1 division of the nominal decided by the Shareholders Meeting of November 23, 2016.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Lysogene SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Lysogene SA NewsRSS Feed
Lysogene SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Lysogene SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Lysogene SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Lysogene SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Neuwahlen in Großbritannien
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: 1,50% Bonitätsabhängige Schuldverschreibung auf Metro AG
Breaking News und Analysen direkt aus dem Handelsraum per WhatsApp aufs Handy!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 24. April bis 30. April 2017
HSBC: US-Automarkt bremst und Tesla gibt Vollgas?
UBS: Siemens AG: Kräftige Erholung eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Aufschrei der Anleger: Zalando im Fokus
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Lysogene SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Lysogene SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die gleiche Erbschaftsteuer für alle hat ihre Tücken
So will Mastercard Kreditkarten endlich diebstahlsicher machen
So hat der Attentäter gegen die BVB-Aktie gewettet
Bankenbranche spricht von riesigem Reputationsschaden
Geld holt man nicht mehr am Geldautomaten

News von

22 Prozent Luft nach oben: Fünf deutsche Aktien-Favoriten für das zweite Quartal
DAX: Korrektur geht ungebremst weiter
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Top-Aktien mit hoher Ausschüttung und viel Potenzial
Commerzbank-Aktie: Warum ein Rückschlag droht - und wie Anleger daran verdienen
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken

News von

So sagt die Deutsche Telekom den US-Riesen Google und Amazon den Kampf an
Elon Musks Erfolgsrezept: Er tut genau das Gegenteil von dem, was Eltern ihren Kindern raten
Türkische Börse zieht an: Wie man mit Erdoğans Erfolg Geld verdienen kann
Radikale Kehrtwende: Goldman Sachs nimmt Top-Empfehlung für Anleger zurück
Ein Unternehmen hat seine Mitarbeiter zu Millionären gemacht - mit einem ungewöhnlichen Konzept

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- BVB-Anschlag: Verdächtiger wettete auf Kursverlust -- Tesla ruft 53.000 Autos zurück -- Deutsche Bank zahlt weitere Millionenstrafe -- Visa im Fokus

US-Richter billigt Milliarden-Vergleich zwischen VW und US-Justiz. EZB-Chef Draghi bekräftigt Forward Guidance zu Zinsen und Ankäufen. Frankreichs Unternehmen arbeiten vor der Wahl an einem Plan B. So ambitioniert sind Elon Musks Pläne für seine neue Firma Neuralink. Das ist Apples größtes Sorgenkind. Das Snapchat-IPO hatte einen unerwartet positiven Nebeneffekt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Tops und Flops
So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
Das machen Ex-Spitzensportler nach ihrer Karriere
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Anleger sind besorgt um Wahlausgang in Frankreich. Erwarten Sie einen Sieg der Euro-Kritiker?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
Lufthansa AG823212