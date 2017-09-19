Lysogene Announces First Half 2017 Financial Results and Business Update

Regulatory News:
Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology
applied to central nervous system diseases, is today reporting its
results for the first half of 2017, as approved by the Board of
Directors on September 15, 2017, and providing an update on activities.
Karen Aiach, Lysogenes CEO, made the following comments: "The
successful IPO in February has helped accelerating progress in terms of
both our clinical operations and our management team. We achieved a
number of important strategic milestones during the first half of 2017,
including setting-up a unique international observational natural
history study in Sanfilippo syndrome A (MPS IIIA), and signing a
manufacturing agreement with a first-class contract manufacturing
organization based in the US
to produce our gene therapy
candidate for GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). This faster development has been
supported by the expertise and enthusiasm of our team, which has been
strengthened by the arrivals of Mr Philippe Mendels-Flandre, Chief
Operating Officer, and Dr Sophie Olivier, Chief Medical Officer.
Lysogene will continue this trajectory in the second half of 2017, as we
execute the preparation for the phase II/III trial in MPS IIIA.
Selected financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2017
(IFRS consolidated financial statements)
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
First half 2017
|
|
First half 2016
|
Revenues
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other income
|
|
1,039
|
|
616
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(6,828)
|
|
(2,542)
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(2,242)
|
|
(1,107)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(8,031)
|
|
(3,034)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(8,251)
|
|
(3,233)
|
Net loss per share ()
|
|
(0.73)
|
|
(0.39)
|
Net cash flow related to operating activities
|
|
(7,717)
|
|
(4,167)
|
Net cash flow related to financing activities
|
|
22,651
|
|
(4)
|
Change in cash position (excl. forex differences)
|
|
14,803
|
|
(4,185)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
21,025
|
|
9,079
N.B. Limited review procedures on the statutory and consolidated
financial statements as of June 30, 2017, have been performed in
accordance with professional standards applicable in France.
Other income amounted to 1.04 million in the first half of 2017, mainly
consisting of the R&D Tax Credit (RTC). RTC amount was higher in June
30, 2017 than in June 30, 2016, due to the increase in R&D expenses in
the first half of 2017 to 6.8 million as opposed to 2.5 million in the
first half of 2016. The increase reflected the Companys faster
development, with a doubling in staff numbers between the first half
2016 and first half 2017, along with activities such as pre-clinical
studies on LYS-SAF302 and the manufacturing process development campaign
of LYS-GM101, which began in the second quarter of 2017.
Selling and administrative expenses doubled from 1.1 million in the
first half of 2016 to 2.2 million in the first half of 2017, mainly
because of IFRS 2 impact (share based payment) & IPO-related expenses.
Except these impacts, the selling and administrative expenses remain
stable.
Lysogenes net loss totalled 8.3 million in the period ended 30 June
2017.
Key events in the first half of 2017
Successful IPO
-
In February, Lysogene reached an important milestone in its
development with a successful initial public offering on Euronext
Paris, raising 22.6 million.
Strengthening the management team by appointing a COO and a CMO
-
In May, Mr Philippe Mendels-Flandre was appointed Chief
Operating Officer to strengthen Lysogenes management team and support
the company with its strategic growth. Philippe is a member of the
Executive Committee and brings along 16 years of healthcare industry
experience.
-
In June, Dr Sophie Olivier was appointed Chief Medical Officer.
Sophie was previously Pediatric Coordinator at the European Medicines
Agency (EMA), after holding various positions within the Wyeth group.
Dr Olivier has more than 20 years of experience managing global
clinical and regulatory drug development.
LYS-SAF302, Lysogenes most advanced drug candidate for MPS IIIA
-
In March, Lysogene presented baseline data from the first
International Pivotal Observational Study in MPS IIIA (SAMOS1).
This study is critical as it will serve as a control group for
Lysogenes pivotal (phase II/III) trial.
-
In May, Lysogene announced the successful recruitment of 23
patients in SAMOS. Preliminary data are in line with Lysogenes
expectations.
-
Over this time period, Lysogene selected the SmartFlow® cannula
commercialized by the US company MRI Interventions. This cannula will
be used in the phase II/III clinical trial for MPS IIIA, which is
expected to start in the first half of 2018.
LYS-GM101, Lysogenes second drug candidate for the treatment of GM1
gangliosidosis
-
In February, Lysogene received the Orphan Drug Designation from
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for LYS-GM101 and from the US Food
and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA also granted the Rare Pediatric
Disease Designation to LYS-GM101 earlier this year. Those designations
represent major regulatory milestones highlighting the recognition by
the authorities that Lysogenes drug candidates are plausible future
drugs.
-
In May, Lysogene signed a manufacturing agreement with a
first-class contract manufacturing organization based in the US, for
the production of LYS-GM101, using the AAVrh10 vector, to be used in
clinical trials to treat patients with GM1 gangliosidosis (expected to
start in 2019). The manufacturing plan is on schedule. The
manufacturing platform is one of the leading producers of cell and
viral vector-based gene therapy products.
Key events since June 30, 2017
In September, Lysogene set up its Clinical Advisory Board
("CAB), consisting of internationally renowned experts. The CAB will
provide strategic advice to Lysogene as it continues to advance its
clinical development programs and devise commercialization paths for its
orphan gene therapy candidates to treat rare CNS diseases, beginning
with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA) and GM1 Gangliosidosis
(GM1) patients. The Clinical Advisory Board is expected to hold its
first meeting in the last quarter of 2017.
Besides, Lysogene confirms that its phase II/III trial for MPS IIIA will
be a multi-center, international trial. Lysogene is continuing to work
with the regulatory authorities in Europe (EMA) and USA (FDA), and in
particular is working on a Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) with the
EMA. At the same time, production of GMP batches of LYS-SAF302 for this
pivotal trial has recently begun.
Lysogene's Board of Directors, in its meeting on September, 15, noted
Sofinnova's resignation from its position at the Board of Directors. In
the same meeting, Ms Rafaele Tordjman was appointed as an independent
director, and the Board is delighted that it will continue to benefit
from her expertise and advice as it has done for over three years now.
Lysogenes financial report for the first six months ended June 30, 2017
is now available to the public and on the Companys website at www.lysogene.com.
Next financial milestones
-
Third quarter 2017 revenue and cash position on October 16, 2017
(after market close)
About Lysogene
Lysogene (www.lysogene.com)
is a global biopharma leader in orphan CNS disease research and
development. Lysogene has generated five non-cumulative years of
clinical safety data to show the efficiency of a direct delivery route
to the CNS with its initial gene therapy trial for MPS IIIA. Lysogene
has recently completed the enrollment for the first multi-national
observational study in MPS IIIA which will function as the
non-concurrent control for the first pivotal trial for MPS IIIA in H1
2018. Lysogene also plans a clinical trial for GM1 Gangliosidosis for
2019. Lysogene has obtained orphan drug designation from the EMA and FDA
and rare pediatric designation by the FDA for both programs.
Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013233475).
For more information: www.lysogene.com.
1 Sanfilippo A Multinational Observational Study
