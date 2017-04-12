Lysogene: Financial Information for the 1st Quarter of 2017

Regulatory News:
Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology
applied to central nervous system diseases, today reports its cash
position for the first quarter of 2017.
Cash position and revenues as of March 31, 2017
As of March 31st, 2017, the cash amounted to 27.0 million1,
compared to 6.4 million in December 31st, 2016, following
the listing of the Company on Euronext Paris in February 2017 where it
raised about 22.6 million.
As expected, Lysogene did not generate revenues during the first quarter
2017.
Key operational highlights since January 1, 2017
-
February 10, 2017: an important milestone in the development of
Lysogene with its successful initial public offering on Euronext
Paris, raising nearly 22.6 million from historical shareholders such
as Sofinnova Partners, BpiFrance Investissement (InnoBio) and Novo A/S
as well as new partners such as Financière Arbevel and Alto Invest.
-
February 21, 2017: Successful key regulatory milestone achieved
for Lysogenes second product candidate, LYS-GM101 for treating GM1
gangliosidosis. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan
drug designation to LYS-GM101. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
also granted an orphan drug designation and a rare pediatric disease
designation to LYS-GM101 earlier this year.
-
March 28, 2017: Lysogene announced baseline data from first
International Pivotal Observational Study in MPS IIIA (SAMOS). SAMOS
has been designed to evaluate the clinical progression in untreated
MPS IIIA patients. As agreed with the regulatory authorities, this
study is to function as a non-concurrent control for the upcoming
Lysogene phase II/III pivotal gene therapy trial.
As announced during its public initial offering, Lysogene is fully
committed to pursue the development of two drugs in gene therapy to
treat two polysdisabling, devastating and deadly pediatric diseases of
the central nervous system.
Next financial milestones:
-
Ordinary shareholders meeting on June 22, 2017
-
Second quarter 2017 revenue and cash position on July 12, 2017 (after
market close)
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a leading, clinical stage biotechnology company,
specializing in the basic research and clinical development of AAV gene
therapy for CNS disorders with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009,
Lysogene has established a solid platform and network, with lead
products in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA and GM1 Gangliosidosis, to
become a global leader in orphan CNS diseases. Lysogene has also
obtained ODD by the EMA and FDA and rare pediatric designation by the
FDA for both its two candidates products LYS-SAF302 and LYS-GM101.
Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013233475)
For more information, please visit www.lysogene.com.
1 Unaudited and not subject to approval by the board of
directors
