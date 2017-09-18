Regulatory News:
Mercialys
(Paris:MERY):
More than an extension, this is a redevelopment of the existing
shopping center, enabling Grand Quartier, a major retail hub to the
north of Rennes, to become an outstanding lifestyle destination. When
the extension opens on November 29, the center will offer 110 stores and
10 restaurants over 45,000 sq.m.
Architecture ensuring a modern look and strong visibility for the
center
This project, developed jointly by Mercialys and the centers retailers,
offers a resolutely modern urban architecture, firmly integrated within
its environment. Sections of the predominantly red facades have been
partially covered with metallic white meshing. This blend of colors and
materials sets the tone and gives the center a new level of
visibility. The entrances have been opened up further with contemporary
glass facades and roofing, fitted with giant digital screens,
transforming them into attractive showcases, both day and night.
A new entrance built on the South side will link the center to the
Beauregard neighborhood, which is undergoing a major transformation,
with a landscaped forecourt. This will connect directly with this
rapidly-developing future neighborhood thanks to a pedestrianized
walkway that is being worked on jointly with the local council and city
hall. This new venue, with its living space design, includes landscaped
terraces, benches, picnic tables and a childrens play area with a giant
slide. This square will also make it possible to welcome food trucks,
special activities and a giant screen to show events.
Grand Quartier is being transformed to offer a better welcome for
customers and retailers
From improved access to new signage for visitors, optimized car park
routes and the development of family spaces and secure walkways, this
centers customer journey has been rethought from top to bottom and made
more fluid to improve visitor comfort.
The transformation is moving forward within the center. Refurbished
marble flooring, brighter ceilings, LED lighting and new signs provide a
modern, bright atmosphere and make it possible to showcase the stores
more effectively. Other features include a connected workspace,
welcoming rest areas with plug points for recharging phones or
computers, and a childrens play area, inviting people to discover and
keep coming back to this new retail hub.
22 new stores over 6,000 sq.m to complement the existing selection
The letting process has been a great success and is now moving into its
final phase, with more than 95% of the units let. The new retailers that
will be moving in include Cultura, with 2,000 sq.m of space. Mango,
Bizzbee, Father & Sons, Footlocker and Timberland will further
strengthen the fashion selection already in place. Le Comptoir de
Mathilde, Waffle Factory and Bialetti will also enhance the dining and
homeware selection. Alongside this, Orange, Jack & Jones and Bonobo will
be rolling out entirely new concepts.
The opening is scheduled for November 29 and will make this center the
leading retail destination in Rennes.
Strong progress with a highly accretive pipeline
Alongside the extensions of the Morlaix Saint-Martin-des-Champs and
Saint-Etienne Monthieu centers, which will also be delivered this
November, the extension of the Rennes Grand Quartier shopping center is
one of Mercialys flagship projects for 2017. These three extensions,
representing over 16,000 sq.m of additional rental space, will generate
Euro 3.3 million of annualized rental income for a total investment of
Euro 47 million, resulting in an average yield on cost of 7.0%.
Nine hypermarket space transformation projects have been moving forward
alongside work to extend these centers, with four already delivered
during the first half of 2017 and five scheduled for delivery before the
end of the year. These redevelopments will generate a further Euro 1.9
million in annualized rent, with an average yield on cost of 7.5% for
this work.
At June 30, 2017, Mercialys controlled and potential development
pipeline came to Euro 586 million, representing Euro 32.8 million of
potential annualized rental income and nearly 17% of its total portfolio
value excluding transfer taxes. This pipeline, built around major
projects such as the extension of the Marseille Plan-de-Campagne
shopping center, projects to extend malls in France and on the island of
Reunion, as well as mixed high street retail projects, will be rolled
out between now and 2022, delivering an average expected yield on cost
of 6.6%.
* * *
About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused
exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a
portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6
million on an annualized basis.
At June 30, 2017, it owned
properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including
transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC real estate investment trust
(REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext
Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on
October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares
outstanding.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains
certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends,
projects or targets.
These forward-looking statements are
subject by definition to certain identified and unidentified risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the results forecast in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to
the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com
for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding specific
risk factors that could affect Mercialys' business.
Mercialys
gives no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to
these forward-looking statements, or to report new information, new
future events or any other circumstances that might cause these
statements to be revised.
