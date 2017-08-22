Malin Announces U.S. FDA Approval for New Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug

Malin Corporation plc. (ISE:MLC, "Malin"), an Irish based and globally
operating life sciences company, today announced that its EMBA device,
known as the Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug, was granted U.S.
FDA 510(k) clearance to commence marketing in the US. The Hourglass
peripheral embolisation plug represents a breakthrough in peripheral
embolisation devices in that it is designed to provide precise, secure,
over-the-wire delivery and immediate occlusion with a single integrated
device.
Malin Executive Vice President, Sean Murphy said: "The FDA approval of
the Hourglass device is a major milestone and clears the way for a
revolutionary peripheral embolisation device to be marketed in the US,
with the device already approved in Europe. It enables the physicians to
enhance the treatment of stroke and improve the quality of life in their
patients.
"This is the first integrated, over-the-wire device designed for
peripheral embolisation procedures, said George Wallace, co-developer
of the Hourglass. "The goal with over-the-wire design is to provide
physicians with accurate, stent-like delivery of the device in the
vessel.
Andrew Cragg, MD, a Minneapolis, MN, USA-based interventional
radiologist and Hourglass co-developer, noted: "The Hourglass device
is designed to provide immediate occlusion in a wide range of vessel
sizes with a single device. The devices unique design was created to
take advantage of natural hemodynamic forces to provide immediate,
focal, stable occlusions.
The Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug has a CE certificate and is
approved for commercialisation in EU nations. The embolic plug has
undergone clinical studies in a broad range of interventional cases in
New Zealand and Ireland.
About Malin Corporation plc.
Malin (ISE:MLC) is an Irish incorporated public limited company. Its
purpose is to create shareholder value through the selective long-term
application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-IPO,
pre-trade sale operating businesses in dynamic and fast growing segments
of the life sciences industry. Through its operational involvement,
Malin works with its investee companies to enable them to reach the full
potential of their value proposition and to achieve commercial success.
For more information visit www.malinplc.com
