22.08.2017 08:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Malin Announces U.S. FDA Approval for New Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Malin Corporation plc. (ISE:MLC, "Malin"), an Irish based and globally operating life sciences company, today announced that its EMBA device, known as the Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug, was granted U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to commence marketing in the US. The Hourglass peripheral embolisation plug represents a breakthrough in peripheral embolisation devices in that it is designed to provide precise, secure, over-the-wire delivery and immediate occlusion with a single integrated device.

Malin Executive Vice President, Sean Murphy said: "The FDA approval of the Hourglass device is a major milestone and clears the way for a revolutionary peripheral embolisation device to be marketed in the US, with the device already approved in Europe. It enables the physicians to enhance the treatment of stroke and improve the quality of life in their patients.

"This is the first integrated, over-the-wire device designed for peripheral embolisation procedures, said George Wallace, co-developer of the Hourglass. "The goal with over-the-wire design is to provide physicians with accurate, stent-like delivery of the device in the vessel.

Andrew Cragg, MD, a Minneapolis, MN, USA-based interventional radiologist and Hourglass co-developer, noted: "The Hourglass device is designed to provide immediate occlusion in a wide range of vessel sizes with a single device. The devices unique design was created to take advantage of natural hemodynamic forces to provide immediate, focal, stable occlusions.

The Hourglass Peripheral Embolisation Plug has a CE certificate and is approved for commercialisation in EU nations. The embolic plug has undergone clinical studies in a broad range of interventional cases in New Zealand and Ireland.

About Malin Corporation plc.

Malin (ISE:MLC) is an Irish incorporated public limited company. Its purpose is to create shareholder value through the selective long-term application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-IPO, pre-trade sale operating businesses in dynamic and fast growing segments of the life sciences industry. Through its operational involvement, Malin works with its investee companies to enable them to reach the full potential of their value proposition and to achieve commercial success. For more information visit www.malinplc.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Malin Corporation PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Malin News
RSS Feed
Malin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Malin Corporation PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Malin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Malin News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Zugang zu führender Risikomanagement-Technologie
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Continental: Gute Positionierung für weiteres Wachstum, Favorit im Zulieferer-Sektor
Pleite aber sexy: wikifolio-Trader nutzen die Schwankungen der Air Berlin-Aktie
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Vontobel: Positive Zwischenbilanz nach dem ersten Halbjahr bei Wirecard AG
HSBC: EURO STOXX 50® (Daily) - Unterstützungen müssen halten
Evotec  wie weit trägt die Rally?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Malin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Malin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die besten Aktien für die neue Euro-Ära
Hier sehen Sie, wie gierig Ihre Gemeinde ist
Holger Zschäpitz - Finanzkrisen werden immer wieder kommen
Mit diesem Trick machen Sie beim Autokauf den besten Deal
Das sind drei Risiken für den deutschen Immobilienmarkt

News von

Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Mega-Check: Die 500 größten Konzerne der Welt und welche Aktien wirklich was taugen
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
Nordex-Aktie, Novo Nordisk und Co.: Diese sieben Aktien stehen vor dem Turnaround
Daimler-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Wie tief der Kurs noch fallen kann

News von

Mark Zuckerbergs private Entscheidung hätte kaum ein anderer Unternehmenschef gewagt
Daimler hat geniale Methode, um den Mitarbeitern einen entspannten Urlaub zu geben
Mietpreis-Fiasko: Eine bedenkliche Entwicklung könnte die Wohnungsnot weiter verschärfen
McKinsey-Digitalchef: Diese 4 Tech-Revolutionen kommen nach dem Smartphone
Grafik zeigt, welche Nationen einen positiven Einfluss auf die Welt haben - Deutschland ist auch dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- UniCredit-Aufnahme im EuroStoxx möglich - Airbus hofft auf Stoxx -- BHP will US-Schieferöl loswerden und stoppt Kali-Projekt in Kanada

Brasilien will Anteile an Stromversorger Eletrobras verkaufen. Bitcoin-Zertifikat lässt spekulative Anleger voll auf ihre Kosten kommen. Stiftung Warentest: Banken verlangen teils absurde Gebühren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 33: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 33: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Enormer Stressfaktor
In diesen Ländern haben Arbeitnehmer den größten Stress
Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Donald Trump steht zunehmend in der Kritik. Was glauben Sie, wie lange wird er US-Präsident sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen

Willkommen bei finanzen.net Brokerage

Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus finanzen.net!

Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Jetzt informieren und Depot eröffnen

Sie haben bereits ein Depot? Dann verknüpfen Sie es jetzt mit Ihrem finanzen.net-Account!

Jetzt verknüpfen

Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:03 Uhr
DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- UniCredit-Aufnahme im EuroStoxx möglich - Airbus hofft auf Stoxx -- BHP will US-Schieferöl loswerden und stoppt Kali-Projekt in Kanada
Aktie im Fokus
08:02 Uhr
Was Sie am Dienstag an der Börse wissen müssen
Sonstiges
07:59 Uhr
Gold: Anhaltende Zurückhaltung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
Air Berlin plcAB1000
EVOTEC AG566480
Lufthansa AG823212
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Nordex AGA0D655
Siemens AG723610