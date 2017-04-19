Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
19.04.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Marie Landel and Maya Said Nominated to Be Independent Members of Transgenes Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a company that designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, today announced the evolution and reinforcement of the Companys Board of Directors. In the Annual General Meeting notice published today, Transgenes Board of Directors has proposed a resolution to shareholders to appoint two new independent board members, Marie Landel and Maya Said. The notice also proposes resolutions on the renewal of the mandates of current Board members Philippe Archinard, Benoît Habert, Alain Mérieux, Dominique Takizawa (representing TSGH). Following the Shareholders General meeting on June 8, 2017, assuming shareholder approval of these proposals, Transgenes Board of Directors will comprise ten members, with a majority of independent members.

Marie Landel, Independent Board Member

Marie Landel founded Marie Landel & Associates, now Axcelia Partners, a consultancy based in Cambridge (Massachusetts) specialized in advising European companies on the creation and development of US subsidiaries. Marie has significant experience supporting French and European biotechnology companies in the United States. In her 27 years of practice, she has built an extensive network in the financial community focused on this sector. Marie is a French CPA (Expert-comptable), and she holds an MBA from the European Business School (Paris, Frankfurt and London).
Marie also sits on the Boards of TxCell, Safe Orthopaedics and Cellnovo.

Chevalier de la Légion dHonneur, Marie was also a Foreign Trade Advisor to the French government (CCEF or Conseillers pour le Commerce Extérieur de la France for 10 years).

Maya Said, Independent Board Member

Maya Said brings more than 15 years of international strategic, operational and research experience working across academia and the healthcare industry. Previously, she was Vice-President, Senior Global Head of Oncology Policy and Market Access at Novartis, and Vice President, Head of Strategy, Science Policy & External Innovation, Global R&D at Sanofi. Her career started within the HealthCare and Strategy practice of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Maya has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Systems Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as two Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and in Biology. She has also studied finance and healthcare organizational systems at the Harvard Business School.

Maya is the author of more than 20 publications in refereed journals such as Nature and PNAS.

Philippe Archinard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Transgene said: "We are pleased to welcome Marie Landel and Maya Said to Transgenes Board of Directors. Their appointments will strengthen our international networks, particularly in the US, and will allow us to leverage their acknowledged experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. We warmly thank Patrick Hurteloup and Jean-François Labbé whose wise counsel has been invaluable to the important strategic decisions that we have made during their time on the Board. The successful execution of our clinical development plan, which is based around on immunotherapy combinations, in the upcoming 18 months, is our key focus. In this context, a stronger international reach will be key to our success and our ability to conclude structuring partnerships.

About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities agreement with development phases, and development. The Companys ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transgene NewsRSS Feed
Transgene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transgene S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transgene News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transgene News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Kraft Heinz  Stabile Lage. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Amazon.com Inc
UBS: E.ON: Energie aus luftigen Höhen
Dividendensaison startet: Täglich die wichtigsten Analysen über WhatsApp direkt aufs Handy!
HSBC: Technische Marken hoch 10 - Kumulationspunkte
DekaBank: Vier neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Société Générale: Mit Seitwärtstrend bei Daimler 213% p.a. in 8 Wochen erzielen!
DZ BANK  DAX: Nachösterlicher Fehlstart
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Transgene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Transgene Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Warum die Deutsche Bank eine riesige Baustelle ist
Sinn verweist Trump an die Wall Street
... und mit Thyssenkrupp-Aktien bezahlt er seine Beerdigung
Ganz große Risiken für Theresa May
Frankreichs Antikapitalist lässt die Märkte zittern

News von

Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Top-Aktien mit hoher Ausschüttung und viel Potenzial
DAX: Kommt die Wiederauferstehung?
Die besten Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co.: Wo Gewinne und Kurse steigen
Prof. Dr. Max Otte: Jetzt wird es hässlich
Adidas-Aktie, Nike und Co.: Die fünf besten Papiere aus dem Sport-Sektor

News von

US-Professor sagt voraus, worüber Trump stürzen könnte - schon mit seiner ersten Prognose lag er richtig
Ein Börsenprofi erklärt, wann man unbedingt Aktien kaufen sollte
IWF mit drastischer Warnung: Ein Mann ist das größte Risiko für die Weltwirtschaft
Bald muss das Smartphone nur noch alle 3 Monate geladen werden
Apple-Aktie: Falls die iPhone 8 Gerüchte wahr sind, sollte sich Samsung Sorgen machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Morgan Stanley mit Gewinnsprung -- Zalando enttäuscht mit vorläufigen Zahlen -- Tesla-Chef Musk greift IG Metall an -- IBM, ASML, Yahoo im Fokus

Deutsche Bank will Bond für bis zu 1 Milliarde Dollar zurückkaufen. Britisches Parlament macht Weg für Neuwahl frei. So geht es für den Goldpreis weiter. Lufthansa setzt Kooperation mit Etihad Grenzen. Realität stellt Facebooks große Visionen auf die Probe. JPMorgan: Die Normalisierung der Geldpolitik wird noch zehn Jahre brauchen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Tops und Flops
So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
Das machen Ex-Spitzensportler nach ihrer Karriere
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Anleger sind besorgt um Wahlausgang in Frankreich. Erwarten Sie einen Sieg der Euro-Kritiker?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Lufthansa AG823212
Carrefour S.A.852362
feedback AG Akt. 2006-14.6.06 fuer Akt.A0H521
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Pure Energy Minerals LtdA111EG
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Vectron Systems AGA0KEXC
Seadrill LimitedShsA0ERZ0
E.ON SEENAG99