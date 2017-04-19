Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a company that designs and
develops viral-based immunotherapies, today announced the evolution and
reinforcement of the Companys Board of Directors. In the Annual General
Meeting notice published today, Transgenes Board of Directors has
proposed a resolution to shareholders to appoint two new independent
board members, Marie Landel and Maya Said. The notice also proposes
resolutions on the renewal of the mandates of current Board members
Philippe Archinard, Benoît Habert, Alain Mérieux, Dominique Takizawa
(representing TSGH). Following the Shareholders General meeting
on June 8, 2017, assuming shareholder approval of these proposals,
Transgenes Board of Directors will comprise ten members, with a
majority of independent members.
Marie Landel, Independent Board Member
Marie Landel founded Marie Landel & Associates, now Axcelia Partners, a
consultancy based in Cambridge (Massachusetts) specialized in advising
European companies on the creation and development of US subsidiaries.
Marie has significant experience supporting French and European
biotechnology companies in the United States. In her 27 years of
practice, she has built an extensive network in the financial community
focused on this sector. Marie is a French CPA (Expert-comptable),
and she holds an MBA from the European Business School (Paris, Frankfurt
and London).
Marie also sits on the Boards of TxCell, Safe
Orthopaedics and Cellnovo.
Chevalier de la Légion dHonneur, Marie was also a Foreign Trade
Advisor to the French government (CCEF or Conseillers pour le
Commerce Extérieur de la France for 10 years).
Maya Said, Independent Board Member
Maya Said brings more than 15 years of international strategic,
operational and research experience working across academia and the
healthcare industry. Previously, she was Vice-President, Senior Global
Head of Oncology Policy and Market Access at Novartis, and Vice
President, Head of Strategy, Science Policy & External Innovation,
Global R&D at Sanofi. Her career started within the HealthCare and
Strategy practice of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Maya has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Systems
Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as
well as two Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering & Computer
Science and in Biology. She has also studied finance and healthcare
organizational systems at the Harvard Business School.
Maya is the author of more than 20 publications in refereed journals
such as Nature and PNAS.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Transgene
said: "We are pleased to welcome Marie Landel and Maya Said to
Transgenes Board of Directors. Their appointments will strengthen our
international networks, particularly in the US, and will allow us to
leverage their acknowledged experience in the biotechnology and
pharmaceutical industries. We warmly thank Patrick Hurteloup and
Jean-François Labbé whose wise counsel has been invaluable to the
important strategic decisions that we have made during their time on the
Board. The successful execution of our clinical development plan, which
is based around on immunotherapy combinations, in the upcoming 18
months, is our key focus. In this context, a stronger international
reach will be key to our success and our ability to conclude structuring
partnerships.
