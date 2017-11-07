Marie-Noëlle Semeria Appointed Senior Vice President, Group Chief Technology Officer at Total

Regulatory News:
Marie-Noëlle Semeria has been appointed Senior Vice President, Group CTO
at TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), effective November 2nd, 2017.
Marie-Noëlle Semeria began her career at Sagem, the high-tech unit of
the SAFRAN Group before joining the French start-up PixTech in 1994 and
CEA in 1996.
During her previous 20 years at CEA, she held various senior-management
and strategy-development positions, and secured numerous patents. She
has also served during 4 years as a member of the National Committee of
CNRS and of the Superior Council of Research and Technology under the
presidence of the Minister of Research and Education, as well as a
member of the board of ANR, and of the Coordinating Committee of the
Allistene alliance, the science and digital technology alliance. Before
leading Leti, she was chief scientist for CEA Tech, the CEA research
unit that includes Leti, Liten and List, in charge of the regional
extension of CEA Tech and academic partnerships. She has been appointed
to the CNRS Board, the ENSAM Research Committee and Mines ParisTech
Research Committee.
Marie-Noëlle Semeria became CEO of Leti, Institute of CEA- Technological
Research, in October 2014. She was also named president of the Carnot
Institutes Network, an association of more than 30 French research
centers and laboratories committed to innovate with industry.
Doctor of science in solid-state physics from Joseph Fourier University
in Grenoble (1987), in 2011, she was awarded the Legion of Honor, and in
2015 the French Order of Merit, Frances highest professional accolades.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and
provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in
low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy
that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible
to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we
focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries
worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental
benefits.
* * * * *
Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal
consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The
entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are
separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or
omissions. In this document, the terms "Total and "Total Group are
sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to
TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we, "us and
"our may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those
who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking
information and statements that are based on a number of economic data
and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory
environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are
subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its
subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained
in this document whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005869/en/