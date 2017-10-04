Materialise Acquires ACTech, Full-Service Manufacturer of Complex Metal Parts

Materialise
(NASDAQ:MTLS) has today announced the acquisition of ACTech, a
Germany-based leader in producing limited runs of highly complex cast
metal parts. The transaction brings together the metal competencies of
Materialise, a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and
software, with those of ACTech into a comprehensive metal manufacturing
offering.
ACTech has over 20 years of deep knowledge and experience in the
production, treatment and quality control of complex metal parts. The
acquisition of ACTechs expertise and in-house infrastructure will
enable Materialise to accelerate the development of its existing metal
competence center and take a strong position in the market for the
production and delivery of unique, complex 3D-printed metal parts.
"ACTech knows metal and how to shape it to production standard, and we
know Metal 3D Printing. Bringing those two competencies together is
vital to the delivery of high added-value metal 3D-printed parts for
specialized applications, said Wilfried Vancraen, founder and CEO of
Materialise.
Furthermore, the acquisition of ACTech will enable Materialise to
develop and improve its software suite for Metal 3D Printing through
close collaboration with ACTech, taking advantage of learning from an
active metal manufacturing environment.
"Through the acquisition, we are further enhancing the manufacturing and
software backbone position that will support the entire industry. For
over 27 years, we have always been there as a leading, comprehensive
provider of solutions in industrial polymers printing. That position has
enabled us to both develop and serve a growing demand for certified
manufacturing with dedicated software and solutions. By joining forces
with ACTech, we will accelerate that same strategy for metal
manufacturing, continued Wilfried Vancraen.
ACTech customers will gain immediate access to metal 3D-printed parts
for pre-production design iterations. Materialise will leverage its
Metal 3D Printing expertise to further grow ACTechs strong position in
those markets where complexity and speed are the driving factors.
Materialise acquired ACTech based on a total enterprise value of 45
million for a total cash payment of 36.3 million to the sellers. In
2016, ACTech realized German GAAP revenue of 34.3 million with 8.2
million in EBITDA and 2.3 million in net profit. Materialise financed
28 million of the acquisition price through long-term bank financing
that carries average interest rates of approximately 1.1% and used
available cash for the remainder. The transaction is expected to be
accretive to EPS immediately upon closing.
Materialise will update the companys financial guidance for its fiscal
year ending December 31, 2017 when it announces its financial results
for the third quarter of 2017.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates more than 27
years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and
3D printing services, which together form the backbone of 3D printing
technologies. Materialises open and flexible solutions enable players
in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive,
aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D
printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier
place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise
combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with
one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional
information, please visit: www.materialise.com.
About ACTech
ACTech produces cast unique parts and small
batches for customers from various industries: for the automotive
industry and its suppliers, for the aerospace industry, for machine and
plant manufacturers. As one of the leading global companies in this
area, ACTech provides all design and production processes, under one
roof, necessary for the speedy production of complete casting parts.
From the 3D data set, ACTech produces complete castings which are ready
to be installed and tested.
State-of-the-art processes, combined with Computer Numerical Control
("CNC") pattern making and CNC machining, provide for extremely fast
production of parts that, from the very first casting, are comparable to
series production. ACTech's expertise benefits its customers by reducing
development time and lowering costs compared to using conventional
methods. The result is a smooth production launch for ACTech's
customers. For additional information, please visit www.actech.de.
