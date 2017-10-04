04.10.2017 15:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Materialise Acquires ACTech, Full-Service Manufacturer of Complex Metal Parts

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) has today announced the acquisition of ACTech, a Germany-based leader in producing limited runs of highly complex cast metal parts. The transaction brings together the metal competencies of Materialise, a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and software, with those of ACTech into a comprehensive metal manufacturing offering.

ACTech has over 20 years of deep knowledge and experience in the production, treatment and quality control of complex metal parts. The acquisition of ACTechs expertise and in-house infrastructure will enable Materialise to accelerate the development of its existing metal competence center and take a strong position in the market for the production and delivery of unique, complex 3D-printed metal parts.

"ACTech knows metal and how to shape it to production standard, and we know Metal 3D Printing. Bringing those two competencies together is vital to the delivery of high added-value metal 3D-printed parts for specialized applications, said Wilfried Vancraen, founder and CEO of Materialise.

Furthermore, the acquisition of ACTech will enable Materialise to develop and improve its software suite for Metal 3D Printing through close collaboration with ACTech, taking advantage of learning from an active metal manufacturing environment.

"Through the acquisition, we are further enhancing the manufacturing and software backbone position that will support the entire industry. For over 27 years, we have always been there as a leading, comprehensive provider of solutions in industrial polymers printing. That position has enabled us to both develop and serve a growing demand for certified manufacturing with dedicated software and solutions. By joining forces with ACTech, we will accelerate that same strategy for metal manufacturing, continued Wilfried Vancraen.

ACTech customers will gain immediate access to metal 3D-printed parts for pre-production design iterations. Materialise will leverage its Metal 3D Printing expertise to further grow ACTechs strong position in those markets where complexity and speed are the driving factors.

Materialise acquired ACTech based on a total enterprise value of 45 million for a total cash payment of 36.3 million to the sellers. In 2016, ACTech realized German GAAP revenue of 34.3 million with 8.2 million in EBITDA and 2.3 million in net profit. Materialise financed 28 million of the acquisition price through long-term bank financing that carries average interest rates of approximately 1.1% and used available cash for the remainder. The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS immediately upon closing.

Materialise will update the companys financial guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 when it announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

About Materialise
Materialise incorporates more than 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of 3D printing technologies. Materialises open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About ACTech
ACTech produces cast unique parts and small batches for customers from various industries: for the automotive industry and its suppliers, for the aerospace industry, for machine and plant manufacturers. As one of the leading global companies in this area, ACTech provides all design and production processes, under one roof, necessary for the speedy production of complete casting parts. From the 3D data set, ACTech produces complete castings which are ready to be installed and tested.

State-of-the-art processes, combined with Computer Numerical Control ("CNC") pattern making and CNC machining, provide for extremely fast production of parts that, from the very first casting, are comparable to series production. ACTech's expertise benefits its customers by reducing development time and lowering costs compared to using conventional methods. The result is a smooth production launch for ACTech's customers. For additional information, please visit www.actech.de.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, our acquisition of ACTech, including the benefits of the transaction, as well as statements regarding our and ACTech's products, customers and markets. When used in this press release, the words "estimate, "expect, "anticipate, "project, "plan, "intend, "believe, "forecast, "will, "may, "could, "might, "aim, "should, and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless we have obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Materialise NV (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) News
RSS Feed
Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Materialise NV (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.05.2016Materialise NV (spons ADRs) Mkt PerformFBR Capital
22.10.2014Materialise NV (spons ADRs) PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
24.05.2016Materialise NV (spons ADRs) Mkt PerformFBR Capital
22.10.2014Materialise NV (spons ADRs) PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Allianz SE: Ausbruch nach oben eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Leoni  Ausbruch in Sicht
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX-Marktbreite lässt noch Luft nach oben
7 Gründe, jetzt mit der Altersvorsorge zu beginnen
DZ BANK  BASF: Verstärkt sich durch Akquisition von Solvay
Erfolgreich und heiß begehrt - Die Anleger-Lieblinge im September
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - Woche mit Rekordpotential?
DekaBank: Acht neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Materialise NV (spons. ADRs)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Materialise NV (spons. ADRs) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Chaos in Spanien treibt Dax auf Rekordhoch
Für einen Wohnungstyp steigen die Mieten bis zu 70 Prozent
Der mit den Drohnen baut
Der Dax steht so hoch wie nie
Investoren zahlen 1,1 Milliarden Euro für Sony-Center

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax: Nächstes Kursziel 14.000 Punkte
Allianz-Aktie im Rally-Modus: So starten Anleger richtig durch

News von

Experten alarmiert: Europa steht eine viel schlimmere Krise bevor als der Brexit
Viele Deutsche, die mit Immobilien reich werden wollen, erliegen einem fatalen Irrtum
Ein Pärchen hat Amazon um mehr als eine Million Euro betrogen
Warum Samsung mehr am iPhone X verdienen wird als am Galaxy S8
Eine Studie zeigt, warum die Mietpreise bald noch weiter steigen könnten

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt Gewinne nach Rekord ab -- Dow stabil erwartet -- VW, BMW & Co. profitieren von US-Absatzzahlen -- Yahoo, Pepsi, Bitcoin, thyssenkrupp, Pirelli IPO im Fokus

Darum legt die Tesla-Aktie heute zu. EU-Kommission bringt Irland wegen Apple-Milliarden vor Gericht. Deutsche Post-Aktien rutschen von Rekordhoch ab. Nach Referendum: Lage am spanischen Anleihemarkt trübt sich weiter ein. Staatsanwaltschaft erhebt offenbar Anklage wegen Cum-Ex-Geschäften. Siltronic-Höhenflug geht weiter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:08 Uhr
DAX gibt Gewinne nach Rekord ab -- Dow stabil erwartet -- VW, BMW & Co. profitieren von US-Absatzzahlen -- Yahoo, Pepsi, Bitcoin, thyssenkrupp, Pirelli IPO im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
15:01 Uhr
Chancenreich, sicher und flexibel
Aktie im Fokus
15:00 Uhr
Heiße Werte: Diese Stahlkonzerne gehören ins Depot!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GeelyA0CACX
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
Amazon906866
Nordex AGA0D655