Materialise and SYNNEX Deliver All-in-One 3D Printing Package for Large Scale Manufacturing

Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing, and SYNNEX, the exclusive
distributor for HP Jet Fusion 3D in the U.S. and Canada, have signed an
agreement that will deliver a complete 3D printing package for large
scale 3D printing operations.
"This partnership is a win for the 3D printing industry in making
technology easier to acquire for manufacturers," said Bryan Crutchfield,
Vice President and General Manager Materialise North America. "SYNNEX
customers will now have easy access to Materialises software, the
backbone of the industry, to optimize their 3D printing operations. The
agreement will also streamline the sales process for customers seeking
to purchase a complete 3D printing solution for their manufacturing
needs.
This new agreement will allow SYNNEX to sell Materialise software
bundled with HP Multi Jet Fusion printers, providing multiple benefits
for the end user. Having a one-stop solution to purchase both
Materialise software and HP printers enables users to take full control
of their 3D printing process from data preparation through production of
a quality 3D printed part. It also gives customers access to the
Materialise HP Build Processor, which provides a seamless integration
between the Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite for data preparation, and
the HP Jet Fusion 3D printer.
"This strategic relationship with Materialise allows SYNNEX to provide
the critical production software element for our authorized HP 3D Multi
Jet Fusion resellers, making SYNNEX the complete solutions provider
in high-growth additive 3D print markets," said Scott Barker, Senior
Vice President, PRINTSolv Wide Format, SYNNEX Corporation.
"SYNNEX is excited to join with Materialise in solving the 3D printing
puzzle for resellers ready to capitalize on additive 3D print solutions
for manufacturing and production."
With 27 years of experience, Materialise has become the partner of
choice for companies interested in the benefits of 3D printing, always
there to move the industry forward. Global partners rely on
Materialises technical expertise and neutral technology to implement
end-to-end solutions for their customers.
For more information about Materialise 3D printing solutions and the
SYNNEX partnership visit booth #C48 during the formnext conference, held
November 14-17 in Frankfurt, Germany or visit http://www.materialise.com/en/events/corporate/formnext.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates 27 years of 3D
printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing
services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry.
Materialises open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide
variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art
and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing
applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place.
Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines
the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the
largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information,
please visit: www.materialise.com.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500
corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a
comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services
for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on
customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX
distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products
and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of
strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer
engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front
and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten
identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation
operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America,
Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be
found online at www.synnex.com.
