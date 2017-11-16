16.11.2017 14:00
Materialise and SYNNEX Deliver All-in-One 3D Printing Package for Large Scale Manufacturing

Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing, and SYNNEX, the exclusive distributor for HP Jet Fusion 3D in the U.S. and Canada, have signed an agreement that will deliver a complete 3D printing package for large scale 3D printing operations.

"This partnership is a win for the 3D printing industry in making technology easier to acquire for manufacturers," said Bryan Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager Materialise North America. "SYNNEX customers will now have easy access to Materialises software, the backbone of the industry, to optimize their 3D printing operations. The agreement will also streamline the sales process for customers seeking to purchase a complete 3D printing solution for their manufacturing needs.

This new agreement will allow SYNNEX to sell Materialise software bundled with HP Multi Jet Fusion printers, providing multiple benefits for the end user. Having a one-stop solution to purchase both Materialise software and HP printers enables users to take full control of their 3D printing process from data preparation through production of a quality 3D printed part. It also gives customers access to the Materialise HP Build Processor, which provides a seamless integration between the Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite for data preparation, and the HP Jet Fusion 3D printer.

"This strategic relationship with Materialise allows SYNNEX to provide the critical production software element for our authorized HP 3D Multi Jet Fusion resellers, making SYNNEX the complete solutions provider in high-growth additive 3D print markets," said Scott Barker, Senior Vice President, PRINTSolv Wide Format, SYNNEX Corporation. "SYNNEX is excited to join with Materialise in solving the 3D printing puzzle for resellers ready to capitalize on additive 3D print solutions for manufacturing and production."

With 27 years of experience, Materialise has become the partner of choice for companies interested in the benefits of 3D printing, always there to move the industry forward. Global partners rely on Materialises technical expertise and neutral technology to implement end-to-end solutions for their customers.

For more information about Materialise 3D printing solutions and the SYNNEX partnership visit booth #C48 during the formnext conference, held November 14-17 in Frankfurt, Germany or visit http://www.materialise.com/en/events/corporate/formnext.

About Materialise
Materialise incorporates 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialises open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, PRINTSOLV, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, PRINTSOLV and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, our planned commercialization efforts and regulatory approvals of our technologies as well as the success thereof and our research and development projects. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless we have obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

