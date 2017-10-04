Mathieu Simon, M.D. Cellectis EVP & Chief Operating Officer, to Serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer

Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS),
a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART),
announced today that Mathieu Simon M.D. will act as Interim Chief
Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Simon is taking over the
responsibilities of Loan Hoang-Sayag, Chief Medical Officer, who is
leaving Cellectis to pursue other opportunities.
Dr. Mathieu Simon has served as Cellectis Executive Vice-President
since 2012 and as Chief Operating Officer since 2013. Dr. Simon was
Chief Executive Officer of former subsidiary Cellectis therapeutics and
has been instrumental in the strategic and operational management of all
therapeutic activities.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on
gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 17 years of
expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN® technology and
pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power
of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering
technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE
Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our
website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by the Cellectis Group.
