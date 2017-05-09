Mauna Kea Technologies Announces Strong Presence at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2017 Conference

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE)
platform, today announced that confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) is
being highlighted in 27 physician oral presentations and poster sessions
during the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2017 conference, held May 6-9,
2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. DDW is the worlds largest
gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of
gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies, declared, "For many years, Cellvizio Confocal Laser
Endomicroscopy has been featured prominently at DDW and this edition is
no exception, with 27 physician presentations on current and emerging
Cellvizio applications, including a specific emphasis on its use in
diagnosing Barretts Esophagus and pancreatic cysts. This ever growing
body of evidence of Cellvizios clinical and economical value is a key
element to driving increased awareness and adoption of the technology.
This is increasingly important as we introduce U.S. surgeons and GI
physicians to our new pay-per-use business model that allows them to
acquire Cellvizio without capital investment. We expect this new model
will be catalyst for growth in the Cellvizio installed base and
utilization in core GI procedures that are recommended by medical
societies and have positive reimbursement, such as GERD, Barretts
Esophagus and pancreatic lesions.
Mauna Kea is proud to have supported the following clinical studies:
On Monday, May 8, Dr. Bertrand Napoleon of the Hospital Jean Mermoz in
Lyon, France, made an oral presentation on needle-based confocal laser
endomicroscopy (nCLE) for the diagnosis of pancreatic lesions.
On Tuesday, May 9 at 2:20 pm CT in S502, Dr. Napoleon will deliver a
CME-accredited lecture on the use of nCLE for pancreatic cystic lesions.
This is the first CME-accredited lecture on this topic at DDW,
reflecting the growing importance of this application.
On Tuesday, May 9 Dr. Raj Shah of the University of Colorado in Denver,
Colorado will make poster presentation in the South Hall on the results
of a U.S. multi-center, prospective registry study utilizing probe-based
confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) to distinguish benign from
malignant biliary strictures.
In addition, a number of independent studies highlighting the benefits
of Cellvizio in current (Barretts Esophagus and pancreatic cysts) and
emerging (gastric cancer and inflammatory bowel disease) indications are
being presented in oral presentations at DDW.
To learn more about Cellvizio, please visit Mauna Kea Technologies at Booth
#2644 during the DDW conference.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Companys flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada,
Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
