Mauna Kea Technologies: Cellvizio® Now CE Marked for Use During Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Mauna Kea Technologies
inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary
confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced that it has
received CE Mark for its CelioFlex UHD Confocal Miniprobes for use
with Cellvizio in robotic-assisted surgery procedures. The Company
announced in August 2017 that it received United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the same indication. The
intended use of CelioFlex UHD Confocal Miniprobes is to provide
visualization of body cavities, organs, and canals during endoscopic and
laparoscopic surgical procedures, including robotic-assisted procedures.
Robotic-assisted surgery allows doctors to perform many types of complex
procedures with greater precision, flexibility and control than is
possible with conventional techniques. There are more than 700 Da Vinci
robotic surgical systems installed in Europe, with more than 100,000
robotic-assisted procedures performed on these systems in 20161.
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies, added, "This new CE Mark is a key regulatory and product
milestone for the company, building on years of development and efforts
to adapt its unique endomicroscopy platform to a wide variety of
clinical settings. This includes surgical robotics, which is the fastest
growing segment in surgery. This demonstrates our ability to
strengthening Cellvizios value proposition to expand its addressable
market opportunity, such as with our worldwide commercial partner in
urology, Cook Medical. Following the recent FDA clearance for the same
robotic-assisted procedure indication in the U.S, we have received
positive feedback from and we look forward to advancing Cellvizio in
this application in Europe.
