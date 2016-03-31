Mauna Kea Technologies Reports First Quarter 2017 Sales

Regulatory News:
Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of
Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy
platform, today announced its sales for the first quarter ended March
31, 2017 and provided an update on its business. The Company will host a
conference call today to review the first quarter 2017 results
(information below).
Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea
Technologies declared:
"During the first quarter, our primary corporate focus was on
transitioning to our recently launched Cellvizio pay-per-use business
model, supported by the reimbursement level in the U.S. We are
encouraged that our legacy North American sales team secured 6 new
consignment contracts as well as 2 system sales in the quarter,
primarily at GERD-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). We are
disappointed by the weaker first quarter sales performance in APAC and
EMEA, where uptake from our distributor partners has been slower than
expected early in the year. We continue to closely monitor country-level
product support activities to ensure that patient needs are being
addressed and opportunities are being pursued. Our relationship with
Cook Medical in urology remains strong and continues to present
significant promise. They are still working on finalizing internal
logistics that have limited their progress to-date, but we expect that
these issues will be resolved in the near future, allowing the
collaboration to advance in-line with our original vision. As previously
communicated, the Company is also evaluating alternative commercial
strategies for its preclinical business, however, capitalizing on the
substantial market opportunity in the U.S. remains our highest near-term
priority.
First Quarter 2017 Revenue by Category
|
(in thousands) IFRS
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
(March 31, 2017)
|
|
Q1 2016
(March 31, 2016)
|
|
Change %
|
Systems
|
|
|
|
684
|
|
920
|
|
(26%)
|
Consumables
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
682
|
|
(22%)
|
Services
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
353
|
|
7%
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,954
|
|
(18%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the first quarter, the Company sold 6 Cellvizio systems (one system
was a conversion to sale of a consignment system placed in 2016) and
secured contracts for 6 new systems under consignment in the U.S.,
compared to 9 systems sold and 1 consignment system shipped in the first
quarter of 2016. Consumable probes unit volume was 125 units, compared
to 197 probes in the first quarter 2016. The number of probe reorders
(probes sold to existing customers) was 115 in the first quarter 2017,
compared to 167 in the first quarter 2016, reflecting relatively stable
volume in the U.S. and lower volume in other markets.
First Quarter 2017 Revenue by Geography with Split by activity
Clinical / Pre-clinical sales.
|
(in thousands) IFRS
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
(March 31, 2017)
|
|
Q1 2016
(March 31, 2016)
|
|
Change %
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
809
|
|
5%
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
610
|
|
43%
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
199
|
|
(111%)
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
668
|
|
(70%)
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
424
|
|
(60%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
244
|
|
(87%)
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
477
|
|
15%
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
445
|
|
(51%)
|
Pre-clinical
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
33
|
|
902%
|
Total Clinical Sales
|
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
1,478
|
|
(15%)
|
Total Pre-clinical Sales
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
476
|
|
(29%)
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,954
|
|
(18%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The companys core clinical business declined 15% in the first quarter
2017. Clinical sales in the Americas region increased 43%, driven by
continuing positive momentum in the U.S. and the Companys transition to
a consignment model in this market. Clinical sales decreased 60% in the
Asia-Pacific region and decreased 51 % in the EMEA region. First quarter
2017 sales were also impacted by lower sales for the preclinical
business, which decreased 29% as the company continued to focus its
resources on the growth of its core clinical business in the U.S.
Mauna Kea Technologies will host a conference call today at 7:15 PM
(CET / Paris time) / 1:15 PM (ET / New York time) to discuss the
Companys Q1 2017 sales results and to provide a business update. The
conference call will be hosted by Sacha Loiseau (CEO) and Benoit Jacheet
(CFO). To access the conference call, please use one of the following
dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and
follow the instructions: USA: +1 646-722-4909 / UK: : +44 2033679454.
Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay will be available
for 90 days. To access the replay, please dial one of the following
numbers: USA: +1 8776423018 / UK: +44(0)2033679460. The passcode for the
replay is: 308329#.
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on
eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of
cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic
visualization. The Companys flagship product, Cellvizio, has received
clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40
countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada,
Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna
Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are
based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be
reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated
events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur.
Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document
of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets
Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under
number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown
to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not
consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these
risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances
or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from
the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements
expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the
information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to
subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe
for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.
