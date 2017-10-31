Median Technologies Adds MediScan® To Its Product Portfolio

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006142/en/

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company® announces today that it is expanding its Patient Care business with the release of MediScan®, a comprehensive portfolio of advanced clinical applications for the automated detection, quantification and monitoring of cancerous or suspicious lesions diagnosed in CT scans.

Median Technologies intends to leverage Mediscan® for strengthening the commercial development and market penetration of its application portfolio in Asia and more specifically in China. Median also plans to focus on the commercial development of Mediscan® in Europe by leveraging its legacy hospital-based radiology customers, who were early adopters of its predecessor, LMS (Lesion Management Solution) product.

The recent opening of Medians operations in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai, as well as the skyrocketing development of Medians Boston-based subsidiary, will strengthen, re-engage and scale the KOL networks of the company for the Patient Care business lines, worldwide. Median intends to continue closely collaborate with FURUI, its Chinese investor and partner to help develop KOL networks and to develop medical partnerships with major hospital and cancer centers aiming at positioning MediScan® as the reference medical device for major programs dedicated to cancer screening, detection, diagnosis and monitoring in China.

Future releases of MediScan® include the integration of new technology based on the latest advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and Big Data analytics.

"MediScan® is a critical part of Medians commitment to improving care for patients worldwide. We believe that MediScan® fills a huge unmet need in helping governments and healthcare systems to efficiently and accurately screen, detect, help diagnose, and monitor patients at risk for and those living with cancer. It underscores Medians core value of helping patients in need, said Jeanne Hecht, COO of Median Technologies.

MediScan® is a registered trademark of Median Technologies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006142/en/