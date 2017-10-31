Median Technologies Adds MediScan® To Its Product Portfolio

Regulatory News:
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company®
announces today that it is expanding its Patient Care business with the
release of MediScan®, a comprehensive portfolio of advanced clinical
applications for the automated detection, quantification and monitoring
of cancerous or suspicious lesions diagnosed in CT scans.
Median Technologies intends to leverage Mediscan® for strengthening the
commercial development and market penetration of its application
portfolio in Asia and more specifically in China. Median also plans to
focus on the commercial development of Mediscan® in Europe by leveraging
its legacy hospital-based radiology customers, who were early adopters
of its predecessor, LMS (Lesion Management Solution) product.
The recent opening of Medians operations in Hong Kong, Tokyo and
Shanghai, as well as the skyrocketing development of Medians
Boston-based subsidiary, will strengthen, re-engage and scale the KOL
networks of the company for the Patient Care business lines, worldwide.
Median intends to continue closely collaborate with FURUI, its Chinese
investor and partner to help develop KOL networks and to develop medical
partnerships with major hospital and cancer centers aiming at
positioning MediScan® as the reference medical device for major programs
dedicated to cancer screening, detection, diagnosis and monitoring in
China.
Future releases of MediScan® include the integration of new technology
based on the latest advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing
and Big Data analytics.
"MediScan® is a critical part of Medians commitment to improving
care for patients worldwide. We believe that MediScan® fills a huge
unmet need in helping governments and healthcare systems to efficiently
and accurately screen, detect, help diagnose, and monitor patients at
risk for and those living with cancer. It underscores Medians core
value of helping patients in need, said Jeanne Hecht, COO of Median
Technologies.
MediScan® is a registered trademark of Median Technologies.
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides
innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for
everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights
into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions,
MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image
management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping,
together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development
of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response
to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and
healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring
new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care
costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary
in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI
and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker:
ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan
setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017.
Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has
joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance
Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
