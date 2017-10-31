31.10.2017 17:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Median Technologies Adds MediScan® To Its Product Portfolio

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006142/en/

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company® announces today that it is expanding its Patient Care business with the release of MediScan®, a comprehensive portfolio of advanced clinical applications for the automated detection, quantification and monitoring of cancerous or suspicious lesions diagnosed in CT scans.

Median Technologies intends to leverage Mediscan® for strengthening the commercial development and market penetration of its application portfolio in Asia and more specifically in China. Median also plans to focus on the commercial development of Mediscan® in Europe by leveraging its legacy hospital-based radiology customers, who were early adopters of its predecessor, LMS (Lesion Management Solution) product.

The recent opening of Medians operations in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai, as well as the skyrocketing development of Medians Boston-based subsidiary, will strengthen, re-engage and scale the KOL networks of the company for the Patient Care business lines, worldwide. Median intends to continue closely collaborate with FURUI, its Chinese investor and partner to help develop KOL networks and to develop medical partnerships with major hospital and cancer centers aiming at positioning MediScan® as the reference medical device for major programs dedicated to cancer screening, detection, diagnosis and monitoring in China.

Future releases of MediScan® include the integration of new technology based on the latest advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and Big Data analytics.

"MediScan® is a critical part of Medians commitment to improving care for patients worldwide. We believe that MediScan® fills a huge unmet need in helping governments and healthcare systems to efficiently and accurately screen, detect, help diagnose, and monitor patients at risk for and those living with cancer. It underscores Medians core value of helping patients in need, said Jeanne Hecht, COO of Median Technologies.

MediScan® is a registered trademark of Median Technologies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News
RSS Feed
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Morgen Abend LIVE
Wilde Berg- und Talfahrt - diese Aktie ist ein Traum für jeden Trader
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Scalable Capital: Infoabend in Essen | 8. November
Barrick Gold: Das ist der neue fundamentale Ausblick!
UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur in Irland haben Banken einen noch mieseren Ruf
Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November
Amazons Alexa verliert mit Sonos One an Hörkraft

News von

DAX: Frisches Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Goldpreis: Profis treten erneut den Rückzug an
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Es gibt eine Sache, die erfolgreiche Menschen von Träumern unterscheidet, sagte Steve Jobs vor 22 Jahren
Eine Unternehmerin erklärt, welche tägliche Angewohnheit für sie zum Karrierekick wurde
Ein Student fragte Elon Musk nach einem Erfolgstipp und bekam eine brutale Antwort
Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte

Heute im Fokus

Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Bald Future auf Bitcoin -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus

Herber Rückschlag für Under Armour. Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen. Apple stoppt iPhone-Talfahrt in China. Sony hebt Gewinnprognose an. Airbus verdient deutlich mehr. Neues von Facebook wegen Russen-Werbung. Hinweise auf russische Politanzeigen auch bei Google. Bank of Japan bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie für die Nachrüstung ihres Diesel-Fahrzeugs mitbezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:25 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Bald Future auf Bitcoin -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:53 Uhr
Fußball-Anleihen: Der Traum vom eigenen Fußballstar
Sonstiges
17:09 Uhr
CME Group kündigt Terminkontrakte auf Bitcoin an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
GeelyA0CACX
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Scout24 AGA12DM8
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100