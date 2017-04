Median Technologies and inVentiv Health Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Best-in-Class Medical Image Analysis and Management Services for Clinical Trials

Regulatory News:

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170406005759/en/

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company™, and inVentiv Health, a leading biopharmaceutical professional services company, today announced a strategic alliance to offer biopharmaceutical clients with best-in-class medical image analysis and management services for early to late stage oncology clinical trials. The alliance will provide inVentiv clients with the most advanced imaging biomarkers, at a time when 73 percent of cancer compounds in clinical trials involve biomarkers in their research and development design.

Median, a leading services provider for image interpretation and management in oncology trials, will complement inVentiv Health’s comprehensive oncology solutions. inVentiv has extensive oncology experience and has worked with clients to develop and commercialize more than 78 percent of oncology products approved by the FDA and 84 percent of oncology drugs approved by the EMA in a recent five year period. This expertise provides inVentiv with a deep understanding about unique patient populations, study design challenges and special endpoints associated with oncology trials.

"We are very enthusiastic about this alliance. The services and expertise offered by inVentiv and Median are highly complementary – together we aim to leverage our expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies around the world make quicker, better informed decisions to bring new therapies to market. Within the field of oncology, imaging biomarkers provide a critical indication of patient response to therapy and thus are at the core of innovative therapy development. We are proud to bring our imaging expertise to inVentiv to help find better cures for cancer patients in need,” said Jeanne Hecht, COO of Median.

For early stage studies, Median will provide inVentiv clients with integrated imaging services to maximize access to meaningful and appropriate imaging biomarkers. This automated, standardized image management and endpoint review ensures clients receive easy access to the highest quality data to make fast, informed decisions. For late stage studies, Median provides core technology that has been cleared by the FDA and other regulatory bodies, providing high data integrity, reliability and transparency.

"Our relationship with MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES provides inVentiv with access to industry leading imaging technology as we work with clients across the drug development phases,” said Anne Pilling, SVP, Global Project Management of inVentiv Health. "This is an example of our commitment to deploying smarter systems to support our biopharmaceutical partners accelerate the delivery of breakthrough oncology treatments to patients.”

inVentiv and Median will also provide advanced solutions that enhance the value of client services through the development of customer account technology, and the availability of Median’s Imaging Phenomics platform iBiopsy®, a cutting-edge imaging platform paving the way to predictive medicine through the analysis of imaging phenotypes.

Representatives from both organizations will be available to discuss the alliance in greater detail at the Annual ASCO Meeting, June 2-6 in Chicago.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris’ Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

About inVentiv Health

inVentiv Health is a global professional services organization designed to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate the delivery of therapies to market. Our combined Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO) offer a differentiated suite of services, processes and integrated solutions designed to improve client performance. With approximately 15,000 employees and the ability to support clients in 90 countries, our global scale and deep therapeutic expertise enable inVentiv Health to help clients navigate an increasingly complex environment. For more information, visit www.inVentivHealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170406005759/en/