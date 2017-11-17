17.11.2017 17:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Median Technologies Awarded "Listed Company of Région Méditerranée from Deloitte/in Extenso Technology Fast 50 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies, The Imaging Phenomics Company® (Paris:ALMDT) announces today that it has been awarded "Listed Company of Région Méditerranée from Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50. The award was given by Enternext during the ceremony held on November 14th.

Created in France in 2001, the Technology Fast 50 awards the most successful tech companies, by establishing a ranking based on the growth of their turnover for the past four years. The "Listed Company prize is awarded to the first listed company of each of the seven French regional rankings. Median Technologies award is part of those regional recognitions1. From 2013 to 2016, Median increased its revenue from 1.2m to 6.4m, representing an average annual growth of 68%.

"This is a great recognition of our performance, which reflects the constant commitment of our teams and of their ongoing pursuit of excellence in our innovative imaging products and services, said Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. "We are proud to join the list of Technology Fast 50 winners for the Méditerranée region, he added.

About the Technology Fast 50: The Technology Fast 50 program was founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, and has then been extended to the rest of the United States and the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Israel and France. It is now present in more than 40 countries around the world. Its been created to shine the light on the incredible technological companies contribution to the market growth.

Deloitte has also developed three continental prize lists:

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: Fast 500 EMEA
  • North America: Fast 500 North America
  • Asia Pacific: Fast 500 Asia Pacific.

For more information: www.fast50france.com

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 For more information: https://tech.euronext.com/en/tech-feed/replay/several-listed-companies-awarded-deloitte-fast-50

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News
RSS Feed
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Viel Würze  in aller Kürze
DZ BANK  ING Groep: Gutes Provisionsergebnis bei profitablem Geschäftsmodel
HSBC: E.ON und RWE - Börsenparty legt eine Pause ein
US-Schieferölsektor bestimmt den Ölmarkt, nicht die OPEC
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Pullback bestätigt mittelfristig intakten Aufwärtstrend
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Kurshalbierung nach 700 Prozent-Rally: Ein gutes Risikomanagement kann Gewinne sichern
Infoabend Termine im November & Dezember
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So investieren Sie richtig und günstig in Gold
Eier, Brötchen, Kaffee bitte  und die Stütze
Die heimliche Inflation verschärft das Arm-Reich-Problem
Der neue Börsenchef ist schon jetzt eine Enttäuschung
Das wäre dem Finanzmarkt am liebsten

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Konzern baut 6900 Stellen ab - "Es brennt lichterloh"
DAX: Durchbruch oder Bodenbildung?
Gottfried Heller: Wo der Börsenaltmeister die größten Gefahren für die Börsen wittert, was er Anlegern rät
Die Megatrends der Zukunft und wie Anleger davon profitieren können
Dax zurück über 13.000-Punkte-Marke - RWE-Aktie verliert

News von

Ein früherer Mitarbeiter erklärt, was Obama fundamental von Trump unterscheidet
Elon Musk verrät, was bei der Präsentation des Model 3 niemand an ihm bemerkte
Diese Marktmanipulation aus "Wolf of Wall Street" erschüttert gerade den Krypto-Markt
Mercedes entwickelt sich heimlich, still und leise zu Teslas größtem Rivalen
Tickende Zeitbombe: Warum Europas nächste Krise wieder von den Banken ausgehen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor -- VW im Fokus

Londoner Startup will Bitcoin zum normalen Zahlungsmittel machen. Foot Locker: Hoffnung auf anziehende Sportschuh-Käufe in den USA. Warum Warren Buffett mit seinem Apple-Investment alles genau richtig macht. VW-Kernmarke sieht sich mit Sparprogramm auf Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:42 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor -- VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
17:14 Uhr
Krypto-Trading: So hebeln und shorten Sie Bitcoin & Co.
Webinare
17:25 Uhr
Schwächeanfall bei DAX, Dow & Co.: Lufthansa, Banken und Halbleiter in der Live-Analyse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
GAZPROM903276
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
Siemens AG723610
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
Infineon AG623100
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
E.ON SEENAG99