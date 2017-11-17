Median Technologies Awarded "Listed Company of Région Méditerranée from Deloitte/in Extenso Technology Fast 50 2017

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies, The Imaging Phenomics Company® (Paris:ALMDT) announces today that it has been awarded "Listed Company of Région Méditerranée from Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50. The award was given by Enternext during the ceremony held on November 14th.

Created in France in 2001, the Technology Fast 50 awards the most successful tech companies, by establishing a ranking based on the growth of their turnover for the past four years. The "Listed Company prize is awarded to the first listed company of each of the seven French regional rankings. Median Technologies award is part of those regional recognitions1. From 2013 to 2016, Median increased its revenue from 1.2m to 6.4m, representing an average annual growth of 68%.

"This is a great recognition of our performance, which reflects the constant commitment of our teams and of their ongoing pursuit of excellence in our innovative imaging products and services, said Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. "We are proud to join the list of Technology Fast 50 winners for the Méditerranée region, he added.

About the Technology Fast 50: The Technology Fast 50 program was founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, and has then been extended to the rest of the United States and the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Israel and France. It is now present in more than 40 countries around the world. Its been created to shine the light on the incredible technological companies contribution to the market growth.

Deloitte has also developed three continental prize lists:

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Fast 500 EMEA

North America: Fast 500 North America

Asia Pacific: Fast 500 Asia Pacific.

For more information: www.fast50france.com

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 For more information: https://tech.euronext.com/en/tech-feed/replay/several-listed-companies-awarded-deloitte-fast-50

