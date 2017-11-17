Median Technologies Awarded "Listed Company of Région Méditerranée from Deloitte/in Extenso Technology Fast 50 2017

Regulatory News:
Median Technologies, The Imaging Phenomics Company® (Paris:ALMDT)
announces today that it has been awarded "Listed Company of Région
Méditerranée from Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50. The award was
given by Enternext during the ceremony held on November 14th.
Created in France in 2001, the Technology Fast 50 awards the most
successful tech companies, by establishing a ranking based on the growth
of their turnover for the past four years. The "Listed Company prize is
awarded to the first listed company of each of the seven French regional
rankings. Median Technologies award is part of those regional
recognitions1. From 2013 to 2016, Median increased its
revenue from 1.2m to 6.4m, representing an average annual growth of
68%.
"This is a great recognition of our performance, which
reflects the constant commitment of our teams and of their ongoing
pursuit of excellence in our innovative imaging products and services,
said Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. "We are proud to join
the list of Technology Fast 50 winners for the Méditerranée region,
he added.
About the Technology Fast 50: The Technology Fast 50 program was
founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, and has then been extended to
the rest of the United States and the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Israel
and France. It is now present in more than 40 countries around the
world. Its been created to shine the light on the incredible
technological companies contribution to the market growth.
Deloitte has also developed three continental prize lists:
-
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Fast 500 EMEA
-
North America: Fast 500 North America
-
Asia Pacific: Fast 500 Asia Pacific.
For more information: www.fast50france.com
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides
innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for
everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights
into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions,
MediScan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image
management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping,
together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development
of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response
to therapy. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and
healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring
new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care
costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary
in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI
and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker:
ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan
setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017.
Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has
joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance
Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
1 For more information: https://tech.euronext.com/en/tech-feed/replay/several-listed-companies-awarded-deloitte-fast-50
