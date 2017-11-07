07.11.2017 17:45
Median Technologies to Present at Medidata NEXT Global 2017 to Discuss How New Technologies Can Optimize Image Management in Clinical Trials

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company® (AMLDT:PA) is pleased to announce that James Golando, Chief of Operations at MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES will present on "Optimizing Imaging in Oncology Clinical Trials during the upcoming Medidata NEXT Global 2017, in New York at Spring Studios from November 8-10. Medians session will take place on November 9 at 2:20-3:00 pm EDT in the Sunken Living Room.

Imaging plays a key role in the objective assessment of tumor response to drug therapies in oncology clinical trials, but it must be performed quantitatively, using appropriate response criteria to generate data that are comparable among trials. In addition, the complex and variable nature of imaging assessments can produce unreliable results if standardization practices are not implemented and carefully followed.

"Our presentation will aim at highlighting the importance of quantitative imaging in oncology clinical trials and will present how to assess patient response to therapy using international imaging criteria. Our presentation will also provide directions to combat and manage variability, one of the main issues which can jeopardize clinical trial results, said Jim Golando, Chief of Operations at Median Technologies. "Providing innovative solutions for the interpretation and management of images in clinical trials, thus extracting high-quality biomarkers for better study and patient outcomes, is one of the main objectives of the partnership we signed in June with Medidata. We are pleased to present how Medians proprietary technology can better support the assessment of patient response in clinical trials and further how this is amplified by leveraging Medidata Medical Imaging®, he added.

"Were excited to have Median take the stage at Medidata NEXT, an event that is bringing together the leaders in clinical trials, said Simon Mouyal, Chief Marketing Officer at Medidata. "Their session on how new technologies can optimize image management will cover the most up to date trends and solutions. Were looking forward to them sharing their insights to educate others on how, together, we are driving innovation in clinical trial.

Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, attracting over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Berlin, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. More information about Medidata NEXT Global 2017: click here

About Medidata
Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, Mediscan® for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy® for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

