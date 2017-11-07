Median Technologies to Present at Medidata NEXT Global 2017 to Discuss How New Technologies Can Optimize Image Management in Clinical Trials

Regulatory News:
Median
Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company®
(AMLDT:PA) is pleased to announce that James Golando, Chief of
Operations at MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES will present on "Optimizing Imaging in
Oncology Clinical Trials during the upcoming Medidata
NEXT Global 2017, in New York at Spring Studios from November 8-10.
Medians session will take place on November 9 at 2:20-3:00 pm EDT in
the Sunken Living Room.
Imaging plays a key role in the objective assessment of tumor response
to drug therapies in oncology clinical trials, but it must be performed
quantitatively, using appropriate response criteria to generate data
that are comparable among trials. In addition, the complex and variable
nature of imaging assessments can produce unreliable results if
standardization practices are not implemented and carefully followed.
"Our presentation will aim at highlighting the importance of
quantitative imaging in oncology clinical trials and will present how to
assess patient response to therapy using international imaging criteria.
Our presentation will also provide directions to combat and manage
variability, one of the main issues which can jeopardize clinical trial
results, said Jim Golando, Chief of Operations at Median
Technologies. "Providing innovative solutions for the interpretation
and management of images in clinical trials, thus extracting
high-quality biomarkers for better study and patient outcomes, is one of
the main objectives of the partnership we signed in June with Medidata.
We are pleased to present how Medians proprietary technology can better
support the assessment of
patient response in clinical trials and
further how this is amplified by leveraging Medidata
Medical Imaging®, he added.
"Were excited to have Median take the stage at Medidata NEXT, an
event that is bringing together the leaders in clinical trials,
said Simon Mouyal, Chief Marketing Officer at Medidata. "Their
session on how new technologies can optimize image management will cover
the most up to date trends and solutions. Were looking forward to them
sharing their insights to educate others on how, together, we are
driving innovation in clinical trial.
Medidata NEXT Global is the centerpiece of the largest annual event
series of its kind, attracting over 3,000 attendees across events in
Basel, Berlin, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. More
information about Medidata NEXT Global 2017: click here
