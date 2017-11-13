Mediawan: 9-Month Revenue to September 30, 2017 Up +2% (PROFORMA)

Regulatory News:
Mediawan (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137) (Paris:MDW), an
independent European audiovisual content platform, announces its revenue
for the 3rd quarter of 2017.
Revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2017 came to 33.4 million,
giving a proforma total of 120.2 million for the first 9 months of 2017
(with Groupe AB consolidated as of January 1), up +2.3% on the previous
year.
This performance reflects the delivery schedule of audiovisual programs
and right entitlements over the 3rd quarter, as these
elements can lead to significant changes in revenue from one quarter to
the next. Revenue is in line with managements expectations and annual
targets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
Growth
|
Third quarter (3 months)
|
|
33.4
|
|
33,4
|
|
|
+0.0%
|
September 30, 2017 (9 months) - reported
|
|
72.0
|
|
n.s.
|
|
|
n.s.
|
September 30, 2017 (9 months) - proforma
|
|
120.2
|
|
117.5
|
|
|
+2.3%
NB:
- Reported figures include 6 months of activity for Groupe AB
(consolidated on March 31, 2017) and 3 months of activity for CC&C and
Editions du Lagon (consolidated on July 1, 2017).
- Proforma figures are calculated with Groupe AB consolidated as of
January 1, 2016 and 2017.
Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawans Chairman of the Board, says: "The
growth recorded by all of our business segments, driven by the success
of our numerous initiatives, of which our productions, and our ability
to attract and integrate complementary talents, are markers of the good
execution of our growth strategy. Our ongoing projects and recent
successes, notably the agreements signed with major international
broadcasters that illustrate the ability of Frances high-quality
productions to shine globally, are one of the pillars of our future
growth.
-
Change in revenue by business segment
The Groups performance at September 30, 2017 was characterized by the
growth by the Channels & Digital segment, +2.6% to 79.8 million, and
the Production & Distribution segment, +1.7% to 40.3 million.
Proforma 9-month revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
9M 2017
|
|
9M 2016
|
|
|
Growth
|
Channels & Digital
|
|
79.8
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
+2.6%
|
Production & Distribution
|
|
40.3
|
|
39.7
|
|
|
+1.7%
|
Revenue
|
|
120.2
|
|
117.5
|
|
|
+2.3%
Over the third quarter of 2017 alone, Mediawan recorded revenue of 33.4
million, in line with expectations. The variation in activity reflected
the usual seasonal effect, with a traditional slowdown in the
advertising market in July and August, and a correlation with the
delivery schedule for audiovisual programs as well as the date of rights
entitlements.
3rd quarter revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
|
Growth
|
Channels & Digital
|
|
25.6
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
+5.0%
|
Production & Distribution
|
|
7.7
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
(13.5)%
|
Revenue
|
|
33.4
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
+0.0%
- The Channels & Digital segment saw revenue increase by
+5.0% versus 2016, notably due to:
i. an increase in royalty revenue, mainly as a result of an extension of
the distribution of channels & services; and
ii. a solid upturn in the advertising market.
- The Production & Distribution segment was down by (13.5)%
on the same quarter of 2016.
i. concerning production, no significant program deliveries were planned
during the 3rd quarter (in line with the 2017 annual
schedule);
ii. furthermore, distribution sales are structurally cyclical, and vary
according to renewal dates and the end of rights for programs in the
catalogue.
Governance and appointments
On September 25, 2017, the Supervisory Board unanimously approved the
appointment of Mr. Pierre Lescure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
and Mrs. Jacaranda Caracciolo as an independent member of this
Supervisory Board. These appointments follow the death Mr. Pierre Bergé,
member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, on September 8, 2017.
External growth
On July 11, 2017, Mediawan, via its Groupe AB subsidiary, completed the
acquisition of the 35% of minority interests in television channel RTL9.
On July 20, 2017, Mediawan, via its Groupe AB subsidiary, completed the
acquisition of an 80% stake in CC&C and Editions du Lagon, which
specialize in the audiovisual production of historical documentaries.
Operational developments
During the 3rd quarter, Mediawan continued to implement its
organic growth strategy, notably with:
-
the launch of television channel ABXplore in Belgium, which is devoted
to entertainment documentaries and focuses on themes such as
adventure, automotive and extreme crafts;
-
the finalization of an exclusive TV partnership with Activision
Blizzard, global video game leader, according to the terms of which:
-
Mediawan will own the exclusive French-speaking European TV
broadcasting rights for the Activision Blizzard franchises. The
latter notably include some of the worlds most popular games such
as Call of Duty, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft;
-
from December 2017, Mediawan will create, on one of its channels,
two 3-hour blocks of programs entirely devoted to eSport and
showing the highlights of competitions based on the Activision
Blizzard franchises;
-
moreover, for Mediawan, the agreement also foresees the
possibility of launching an eSport channel that will be the
exclusive broadcaster of Activision Blizzard programs;
-
An acceleration in international sales, notably with the sale of the
worldwide rights to police series "La Mante to Netflix and the
sale of science fiction series "Missions on AMC Networks.
Next financial press release: 2017 annual results will be
published in March 2018.
About Mediawan
Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose
Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more
operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media
content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed
by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised
250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris.
In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the
content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading
independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in
French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and
distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and
in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a
portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe
and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content
managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library
and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB
achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, 160m and 37m.
Further information is available on Mediawans website (www.mediawan.fr)
and on Groupe ABs website (www.groupe-ab.fr).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006014/en/